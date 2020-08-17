Sunday River Resort has just announced the details on two new real estate developments—the Merrill Hill development and the Dream Maker Lodge condominiums. You can make non-binding reservations at these lots and condos beginning early next month.

A part of the resort’s decade-long development plan, Sunday River 2030, the developments will include twenty-four chairlift-serviced home sites on Merrill Hill and twenty-two luxury slopeside condos at the Dream Maker Lodge.

Merrill Hill

Perched between South Ridge and Aurora Peak, the centrally located Merrill Hill property affords anywhere from 270-degree to 360-degree views. “It’s right in the heart of the resort,” says Dana Bullen, president of Sunday River.

The lots for sale at Merrill Hill will have easy slope access, panoramic views of the Mahoosuc Mountains, and proximity to the Sunday River Golf Club. “There are guidelines as to what people can build for houses in there, but people will have some leeway,” says Bullen, hoping that folks will build their “forever homes” at Merrill Hill.

“As mountain real estate goes, Merrill Hill is a one-of-a-kind opportunity in the New England market,” says Mark Hall, senior vice president of real estate development for Boyne Resorts. The lots offer owners the opportunity to personalize their very own getaway home at one of the region’s largest ski areas.

Bullen says that Merrill Hill will be ready to close in November of 2021. The resort is also putting in a new chairlift and two new trails to service the development, which will go in during the summer of 2022.

For one week only, beginning Tuesday, September 8, families can reserve Merrill Hill lots with a refundable $20,000 deposit. After that week, they’ll hold a lottery in mid-September to assign an order to the rest of the reservations.

Note that twenty-one lots will be available initially. Three more lots will be added to the property after chairlift construction.

Details:

Lot sizes and pricing:

· Two lots : $1,000,000+

· Sixteen lots: $600,000 to $700,000

· Six lots: $400,000 to $500,000

Timeline:

· Project launch – August 2020

· Non-binding reservation period – September 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. to September 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

· Selection day/purchase and sale execution – January 2021

· Construction – May to October 2021

· Closings – October/November 2021

· Lift installation – Summer 2022

Dream Maker Lodge

The second new property, a condo development on the Dream Maker trail on North Peak, offers buyers a slopeside location close to the resort’s central hub, South Ridge. The luxurious, comfortable condos give families a setting to create lasting memories.

The condo units, complete with high-end finishes and an optional furnishing package, range from two to four bedrooms. Owners will also have access to storage and ski lockers, a sauna, an outdoor hot tub, and a common area hearth room. Acclaimed Andover architect Rob Bramhall will design the building.

“A condo’s great in a ski resort, especially for people who are gonna come up on weekends,” says Bullen. Condo owners wouldn’t have to worry about things like plowing their property before a trip up. “The condo will all be taken care of.”

Other building amenities include an elevator, paved parking areas, in-unit washers and dryers, granite countertops, propane stoves, wood flooring, central air conditioning, and individual exterior decks.

Also starting September 8, non-binding reservations will be accepted with a $10,000 deposit. The resort will accept reservations on a first come, first served basis.

Details:

· Number of Units: 22

· Penthouses: three 3-bedroom, one 4-bedroom

· 2-bedroom units: 18

Unit Square Footage:

· 4-bedroom penthouse: 2,080 sqft

· 3-bedroom penthouses: 1,750 sqft

· 2-bedroom units: 1,050 sqft

Unit Pricing:

· 4-bedroom penthouse: $1,400,000

· 3-bedroom penthouses: $1,100,000 – $1,200,000

· 2-bedroom units: $580,000 – $635,000

Timeline:

· Project launch – August 2020

· Non-binding reservations – September 2020

· Selection day/purchase and sale execution – March 2021

· Construction – May 2021 to March 2022

· Closings – April 2022

The Future of Sunday River

Every time Bullen sells a house or a condo, he sees it as a generational purchase, cycling through a family as it grows. “It just adds to the vibrancy of the resort,” he says. And a majority of these families he’s talking about come from the North Shore. “You look at our seasons pass base and the dead center of that pass base is on the North Shore,” he adds. Most owners at one of their current real estate developments, says Bullen, are from the North Shore.

And these North Shore folks have the right idea about where to invest. “Our 10-year vision of Sunday River,” says Bullen, “is arguably setting us up to become the best four-season destination in the Northeast.”

For more information, visit sundayriverliving.com. Contact the brokerage team at 207-824-5051 or realestate@sundayriver.com to inquire about Merrill Hill or Dream Maker Lodge reservations.