Although Governor Baker recently announced that summer camps could open as part of Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, many families and campers may choose to forgot summer camps this year for safety reasons. But camp doesn’t have to be cancelled. Lake Kora, an Adirondack Great Camp, offers families a private summer camp experience.

Situated on 1,000 acres in Upstate New York, Lake Kora is a private, lakefront Adirondack Great Camp available July 1 through October 15 by exclusive reservation only. The base lodge holds twelve guest rooms in seven separate structures, accommodating a total of 24 guests. Create a customized, personalized, private destination summer camp experience for the entire family, and friends, including the dog.

Built in 1898 and once owned by a Vanderbilt, Lake Kora was constructed with timber and stones from its own land, with original furnishings by local carpenters and stone masons. Once a playground for the country’s aristocrats and politicians, Lake Kora is today considered one of the premiere authentic Adirondack Great Camps.

The lodge provides socially distanced activities, luxuriously rustic accommodations, private meals, and a dedicated private staff as part of this all-inclusive Great Camp experience. Activities are in seemingly endless supply at Lake Kora—swim, kayak, or sail on their 500-acre lake, or hike or bike their trails of varying lengths. Have fun with outdoor sports like baseball, basketball, tennis, volleyball, or croquet. Indoor entertainment for rainy days includes squash, ping pong, billiards, card and board games, plus a fully equipped exercise room.

Their two-story spa offers a sauna and a whirlpool/hot tub, plus massage tables. The property even boasts a bowling alley. Nearby Lake Kora’s scenic Hamilton County location, you can find destinations like Great Camp Sagamore, the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, and The Wild Center.

But you likely won’t want to leave Lake Kora with its farm-to-table culinary offerings, picnic lunches, and cocktails in the Pub. Meals are typically served family-style so guests can dine together, often at the twenty-foot-long table in the Dining Room. Meal times are arranged by the guests, and evening childcare can be arranged in advance so that adults can enjoy the evening together. End the night with s’mores by the campfire down at the water’s edge.

Guest houses include three cottages, two boathouses, the tree house, and the library guest room. The cozy and luxurious accommodations have stone fireplaces, vintage soaking tubs, fluffy robes, and outdoor seating areas. Many original furnishings and decorative items were handcrafted more than a century ago. Additional lodging is available with guest rooms in the main lodge and the island cabin, accessible only by boat, with a massive fireplace, a hot tub, and sleeping accommodations for five.

The Great Camp costs $19,980 per night, based on 12 bedrooms for 24 persons, including children. The minimum stay is three nights. For additional charges, you can even book guest services like sea plane tours, laundry services, private yoga instructors, massage therapists, and babysitting services.

Lake Kora is located about a five-hour drive west of the Boston area. Guests can also fly privately direct into Adirondack Regional Airport (SLK), or chartered seaplanes and helicopters can land directly on the property at Lake Kora.

For more information, visit lakekora.com, email reservations@lakekora.com, or call 315.354.4600.