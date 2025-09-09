New England is overflowing with history dating back centuries from the cobblestone streets in Boston, to the Lexington Green and the Old North Bridge, to the Cliff Walk in Newport, Rhode Island. However, what we at Northshore Magazine and our fellow North Shore residents know is that our special region wins the contest for best historical sites. While the region is filled with numerous sites, Salem and its iconic history stands out. This past July the readers of Newsweek voted The House of the Seven Gables in Salem as the Best Historical Home Tour in the United States.
Photographs by Katie Noble
Winning the Number One Spot