August is here already? As we hurtle toward the end of summer, there are still plenty of ways to take advantage of the long days, warm weather, and natural and cultural treasures of the North Shore. Here are ten ideas to make the most of the month:

Photograph courtesy of National Park Service

Salem Maritime Festival

August 3

Celebrate the maritime heritage of the region with a day of kayaking, arts and crafts, education, performances, and live music. The event kicks off with the entertaining and ingenious cardboard regatta, in which intrepid and creative teams compete in boats made of nothing more than cardboard and duct tape. The Salem Custom House will also be reopening to the public after extensive renovations.

Learn more at nps.gov/sama/planyourvisit/salem-maritime-festival.htm.

Photograph by Nina Galicheva

Roaring 20s lawn party

August 3 and 4

Step back in time for a party that will have you channeling your inner Gatsby. The party will stretch out along the Grand Allée, the rolling green lawn of Castle Hill at the Crane Estate in Ipswich. The estate’s mansion, completed in 1928, amps up the jazz age ambiance. There will be lots of live music and dancing – including swing and Charleston lessons – performances, lawn games, house tours, and vintage vendors. So dust off your cloche and your drop-waist dress and head over to Ipswich.

Details and tickets available at roaringtwentieslawnparty.org.

Agustina Woodgate, Ballroom, 2014 | Courtesy of Spinello Projects/ Photograph by Ronnie Arnold.

Ballroom exhibition and opening celebration

From August 3 on

Artist Agustina Woodgate brings her installation Ballroom – an immersive collection of globes sanded to remove nations and borders – to the Peabody Essex Museum. The exhibition will be in place through February, but if you can make it for the opening celebration on August 3, the artist herself will be there talking about her work in both English and Spanish, and drop-in art-making activities will allow visitors to explore the concepts raised by making their own maps and globes.

Learn more at pem.org/exhibitions/agustina-woodgate-ballroom.

Salem Ice Scream Bowl | Photograph by John Andrews/Creative Collective

Salem Ice Cream Bowl

August 7

For one ticket, ice cream lovers can sample classic flavors and inventive new creations from Melt Ice Cream, Whimsy’s Sweet Life, Cherry Farm, Holy Cow, and Captain Dusty’s at this sweet annual event. Proceeds support Salem Main Streets, the civic organization that helps keep downtown Salem vibrant and thriving.

Learn more at salemmainstreets.org/ice-scream-bowl.

A Conversation With Rob Delaney

August 10

Comedian, actor, and Marblehead native Rob Delaney is best known to audiences for his roles in the TV show Catastrophe and the movie Deadpool & Wolverine. But he is also the author of the best-selling memoir A Heart That Works, an emotional book chronicling the loss of his two-year-old son to a brain tumor. In August, Delaney returns to his hometown to talk about his heartrending journey, the complications of loss, and the importance of mental health in a conversation with WBZ-TV anchor Lisa Hughes.

Details and tickets available at eventbrite.com/e/hearts-humor-a-conversation-with-rob-delaney-tickets-927810705797

Photograph courtesy of Gloucester Blues Festival

Gloucester Blues Festival

August 10

A lineup of world-class blues acts comes to Gloucester’s Stage Fort Park this summer for a day of soulful music. Bring a comfy lawn chair and grab a grassy spot with views of Gloucester Harbor and enjoy performances by Chris O’Leary, Patty Parks, Johnny Rawls, Willie J. Laws, Tony Holiday, and Hanna P.K. A beer garden and food and crafts vendors will be available onsite.

For more information visit gloucesterbluesfestival.com.

Garden-to-vase floral workshop

August 15

Draw inspiration – and maybe snip a few stems – from the lush gardens at the Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens in North Andover with a workshop that will teach participants how to create thoughtful floral arrangements using conventional, unconventional, and even edible components. The expert instructor will teach basic design principles, construction techniques, and how to select proper floral materials and vessels.

Space is limited so register at thetrustees.org/event/419144.

The Servant of Two Masters performance

August 23 to September 8

If you like your theater experiences a bit on the wild side, then head to Rockport to see the Lanes Coven Theater Company offer its take on The Servant of Two Masters, a commedia-del-arte play, originally written in 1746. Lanes Coven is known for reimagining classic plays to create transformational and unexpected theater experiences. Performances will be outdoors at the Windhover Center for the Performing Arts in Rockport.

Learn more and get tickets at lanescoven.com/2024-season.

Photograph courtesy of North Shore Juneteenth Association

Diversity Matters Fest

August 24

North Shore Juneteenth Association and other local nonprofits are banding together for the annual Diversity Matters Fest, a celebration of the rich mix of cultures we have in the region. taking place in Lynn’s Red Rock Park, the event features multicultural performances of dance, music, poetry, and more. Food offerings will represent Cambodia, Thailand, Mexico, and beyond, and additional vendors will be sharing art, clothing, jewelry, and information about their cultures.

Learn more at facebook.com/events/968610288073348.

Gloucester Schooner Festival

August 27 to September 1

Gloucester’s annual schooner festival sails into town in late August. More than 20 of these majestic boats will by plying the local waters, bringing a bit of history to Gloucester Harbor. Visitors can watch the fun from shore, tour docked boats, or buy a ticket for a windy ride of their own. Local boats will participate in a boat parade of lights on Saturday, followed by fireworks, and, on Sunday, the Parade of Schooners will process from the harbor out past Eastern Point to line up for the Mayor’s Cup race.

The full schedule and links to schooners accepting passengers can be found at maritimegloucester.org/schooner-festival.