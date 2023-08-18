The North Shore community came together to celebrate the Best of the North Shore in a big way.

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the BONS event was back in full force on Thursday, August 17 to celebrate the Best of the North Shore winners published in the August issue of Northshore magazine. More than 1,200 guests who were dressed to impress tasted, sipped, mingled, and danced the night away at Tupper Manor at Endicott College in Beverly.

Soul of Boston and DJ Chris Roxx kept the music festive as guests enjoyed sampling the best offerings from BONS-winning restaurants around the North Shore. Some culinary highlights included halibut sliders from Elm Square Oyster Company, lobster rolls from the Beauport Hotel, Italian bites from the new Il Ponte restaurant, filet mignon from MOOO… and so much more.

Landry & Arcari rolled out the red carpet for the exclusive and unique VIP experience. Banter Barber & Clothier offered haircuts and cigars in the billiards room and Elements offering mini-massages in the conservatory. TV personality Maria Sansone interviewed guests in the media lounge designed by Gina Baran while the Octagon Tent showcased Circle Furniture, CM Ragusa, and Olson Lewis Architects.

The evening was in support the Mass General Cancer Center whose 2023 Mass General Cancer Center Eversource 5k Run-Walk on September 10 will celebrate the progress Mass General has made in cancer research and raise funds for the work that remains.

Northshore magazine would like to thank all of the sponsors, vendors, and guests who made the night truly magical. See you next year!

If you missed out, be sure to head over to the @northshoremag instagram story for a peak into the event!

BONS Event 2023 Partners: