The North Shore is not short on the special and the scenic. For anyone looking to enhance their Instagram feed, the region is pretty much an embarrassment of riches. From coastal scenery to street art, the North Shore is full of destinations for capturing the perfect shot.

Here are 18 of our favorites, but we’d love to hear about your most scenic spots (and maybe see a shot or two):

Photograph by Fawn DeViny

1. Motif No. 1, Bradley Wharf, Rockport

What was once a humble fishing shack is now the most painted building in the world. The iconic red, buoy-decked building is located on Rockport’s Bearskin Neck (itself a great spot for capturing seaside character), and is the perfect spot for pictures after exploring the charming beachside village.

Photograph by Christo Tsiaras

2. The House of the Seven Gables, Salem

Made famous by Nathaniel Hawthorne’s novel, this house in historic Salem is also known for its witchy all-black exterior, making it the ideal subject or backdrop for any photo. Quaint gardens add to the appeal.

3. Hammond Castle, Gloucester

Hammond Castle is a combination of picturesque and quirky that makes for compelling pics. There’s gorgeous medieval-style architecture, a stunning view of the ocean between stone arches, a covered courtyard with a deep-green pool, and a giant pipe organ, among other highly shootable sights.

All the Flowers Are For Me

4. All the Flowers Are For Me installation, Peabody Essex Museum, Salem

This filigreed metal lantern at the center of this show-stopping installation projects delicate, complex patterns onto walls, floors, ceilings, and onlookers, creating a stunning focus for photos.

Photograph by Sarah Jordan McCaffery

5. Crane Beach, Ipswich

Massachusetts’ North Shore has no shortage of beautiful beaches, and Crane Beach is generally considered one of the loveliest. Trails through the surrounding sand dunes, forests, and marsh can add unexpected character to your beach pictures.

Babson boulder | Photograph by Shutterstock

6. Babson Boulder Trail, Dogtown, Gloucester

This fun hiking spot bears boulders with Instagram-friendly inscriptions like “Kindness,” “Never Try Never Win,” “Courage,” and more. Ideal for those in search of inspirational quotes.

7. Plum Island Pink House, Plum Island

Grab this shot while you can: Despite a hard-fought campaign by local activists, the iconic Pink House is slated for demolition by the end of the year. This underrated beauty, flanked by vast salt marshes, is a breathtaking sight in New England’s scenic landscape. Come during sunset hours for a sky that will complement the pale pink paintwork.

Manchester Harbor | Photograph by Tony Scarpetta

8. Manchester Harbor, Manchester-by-the-Sea

Downtown Manchester wraps around what might just be the quaintest harbor north of Boston. Manchester Harbor is lined with trees and dotted with sailboats moored in peaceful reflective waters, creating a postcard-perfect scene.

Si Se Puede by Yenny Hernández and Anna Dugan | Photograph courtesy of Punto Urban Art Museum and North Shore CDC

9. Punto Urban Art Museum, Salem

Looking to add a pop of color to your Insta feed? The Punto Urban Art Museum offers more than 75 murals in a rainbow array of colors, perfect as a backdrop for selfies or to capture the vibrant cultural buzz of this Salem neighborhood.

Photograph by Rachael Kloss

10. Waterfront Park and boardwalk, Newburyport

Capture views of Newburyport’s sailboat-studded marina from the Waterfront Park, then stroll along the riverside boardwalk to enjoy the public art and unique seating that make the walk both relaxing and beautiful.

Castle Hill | Photograph by Krista Guenin

11. Castle Hill at the Crane Estate, Ipswich

With its rolling hills, salt marshes, formal gardens, and regal mansion, it’s no wonder that Castle Hill is such a popular wedding destination. Head here for an Instagram shot to make you seem like royalty.

Photograph by Rachael Kloss

12. Downtown Newburyport, Newburyport

Quaint brick buildings, adorable storefronts, and cobblestone sidewalks make the perfect backdrop for any Instagram picture.

Parker River Wildlife Refuge | Photograph by Shutterstock

13. Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Newbury

On the hunt for that boardwalk-and-salt-marsh summer scenery? Parker River National Wildlife Refuge is an underrated spot for unbeatable nature photos.

14. Weir Hill, North Andover

While the perimeter of Weir Hill is already photogenic with its lake access and lush greenery, a short hike up the hill overlooks picturesque views of charming North Andover through the trees.

Halibut Point State Park | Photograph by Shutterstock

15. Halibut Point State Park, Rockport

This state park at the northernmost tip of Cape Ann offers a variety of dramatic scenes: An abandoned, water-filled granite quarry; sweeping views as far as Maine; a World War II watch tower guests are welcome to climb; and a wave-beaten rocky coast.

Eastern Point Lighthouse

16. Eastern Point Lighthouse, Gloucester

Can you ever have too many lighthouse pictures? Probably not, and this one definitely needs to be on your roll. Stroll out along the 1/4-mile granite breakwater for spectacular views out to the ocean and back to the historic, red-roofed landmark.

Photograph by Peg Raciti

17. Clam Box, Ipswich

A list of Insta-worthy spots in New England wouldn’t be complete without a seafood shack. Clam Box’s adorable red-and-white awning and gray shingles lend a nautical touch, but what really makes this particular spot stand out is the distinctive shape of the building, designed to mimic the form of a box of fried clams.

Long Hill | Photograph by Elise Sinagra

18. Long Hill, Beverly

This historic home and the surrounding gardens offer surprises around every turn: A Chinese-inspired pavilion, a grapevine-draped pergola, frogs perching on lilypads in ornamental ponds, a spreading purple beech, a historic brick home, and a wide variety of stairs, paths, and plants that will make it hard to turn off the camera.