With Father’s Day around the corner, the 2022 U.S. Open sweeping through Massachusetts, and summer in full swing, golfers are looking for places to play in the North Shore.

Although more well known for private courses like Essex Country Club, Myopia Hunt Club, and Salem Country Club, the North Shore is also home to several excellent public and semi-private golf courses.

Here are five of our favorites:

Beverly Golf & Tennis Club

Beverly Golf & Tennis boasts both an excellent 18-hole golf course and 10 outdoor clay tennis courts. The club was built in 1910 by United Shoe Machinery Corporation who used the property for athletic activities before it was sold to the city of Beverly in 1978. The focal point of the property, the clubhouse, houses the 19th Hole Pub, the Great Room for functions, and Fireside Rooms for smaller events. The club’s outstanding facilities, along with its connection to the history of Beverly, make this course a must-play in the North Shore area.

134 McKay Street, Beverly, 978-922-9072, beverlygolfandtennis.com

Black Swan Country Club

Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown is a 18-hole course designed by the famous New England golf course architect, Philip Wogan. Originally built in 1990, the course has undergone considerable improvement since its re-establishment in 2010. These improvements include new tee boxes and modified green complexes among other renovations. Since then, the club was named Best of the North Shore for public golf from 2013 to 2017. The Clubhouse contains the Flatbread Pizza Company where golfers can go to enjoy pizza and drinks after their round.

258 Andover Street, Georgetown, 978-769-1981, blackswancountryclub.com

Far Corner Golf

This course offers 27 holes split across three different nine-hole courses on 250 acres in the West Boxford countryside. Far Corner combines exceptional conditions with a challenging yet fun layout to make it great for all levels of play. The course was purchased and expanded by the North Shore golf legend Bill Flynn in 1977. The course won the BONS award for public courses in 2018, 2020, and 2021. The Far Corner Grille has plenty of indoor and outdoor seating as well as a wide selection of great food and drinks.

5 Barker Road, Boxford, 978-352-8300, farcornergolf.com

Merrimack Valley Golf Club

This Methuen club was built by the legendary golf course architect Donald Ross – only the second course he created in New England. The course was reconstructed in 2008 by Golf Digest award winner George F. Sargent, Jr. in order to fix drainage issues and repair deteriorated course features. The clubhouse overlooks the rolling hills of southern New Hampshire and offers views of 14 out the 18 holes. The club also houses the Sandtrap Bar and Grille which serves premier American cuisine.

210 Howe Street, Methuen, 978-683-7771, merrimackvalleygolfclub.com

Ould Newbury Golf Club

This challenging nine-hole semi-private golf course is nestled next to the Parker River in Newbury. Built in 1916 by Jim Lowe, the course features crowned, elevated greens and tight fairways which test the skill of all levels of play. The club has recently won the BONS Award for public courses in 2018, 2019, and 2021. After your round, stop by The Pub at Ould Newbury which offers pub-style food and a great view of the surrounding area.

319 Newburyport Turnpike. (Route 1), Newbury, 978-465-9888, ouldnewbury.com

More options

If these picks aren’t enough, here are some additional courses to consider playing this summer:

Amesbury Golf and Country Club, 3 Country Club Road, Amesbury, 978-388-5153, amesburycountryclub.com

Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Haverhill, 978-372-8587, bradfordcc.com

Crystal Lake Golf Club, 940 North Broadway, Haverhill, 978-377-0655, crystallake-golf.com

Hickory Hill Golf Course, 200 North Lowell Street, Methuen, 978-809-0822, golfhickoryhill.com

Rockport Golf Club, 36 Country Club Road, Rockport, 978-546-3340, rockportgolf.com

Rowley Country Club, 235 Dodge Road, Rowley, 978-948-2731, rowleycountryclub.com

Sagamore Spring Golf Club, 1287 Main Street, Lynnfield, 781-334-3151, sagamoregolf.com

Wenham Country Club, 94 Main Street, Wenham, 978-468-4714, wenham.golf

New to the game of golf or just want to practice? Newbury Golf Center & Ice Cream in Newbury and Murphy’s Garrison Par 3 Center in Haverhill are great places to start. Looking to purchase clubs or equipment? The PGA Superstore in Peabody, Golfer’s Warehouse in Danvers, and Whirlaway Golf Center in Methuen have wide selections of golf clubs and equipment.