Each year, Castle Connolly, a healthcare research company, carries out a rigorous physician-led nomination, research, screening, and selection process to determine the top physicians around the country. Here are their 2020 picks for the top doctors north of Boston.

Allergy & Immunology

Cristina M. Palumbo MD

Beverly Hospital | Essex | 978-745-3711

John A. Saryan MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8442

Cardiac Electrophysiology

Ghulam Muqtada Chaudhry MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | Norwood Hospital | 781-744-8863

Bruce G. Hook MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | Portsmouth Regional Hospital | 781-744-8863

Matthew R. Reynolds MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | Southern New Hampshire Medical Center | 781-744-8863

Jonathan S. Silver MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | Beverly Hospital, Essex | 781-744-8863

Nathan Van Houzen MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-744-3499

Cardiovascular Disease

Mark R. Anderson MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-744-5900

Jeffrey O. Clayman MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4200

Jennifer M. Collins MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 81-744-8019

S. Lawson Derby MD

Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-927-4110

Maurizio Diaco MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8254

Danya L. Dinwoodey MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8460

Darryl D. Esakof MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8461

Michael S. Katcher MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-744-5900

Paula M. Kinnunen MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-9318

Richard W. Nesto MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8962

Richard Patten MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8002

David Rabin MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-744-5900

Mobeen A. Sheikh MD

Beverly Hospital | Essex | 978-927-4110

David M. Venesy MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8002

Howard M. Waldman MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-744-5900

Colon & Rectal Surgery

Elizabeth M. Breen MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8990

Tamar Lipof MD

Beverly Hospital | Essex | 978-922-9226

Peter W. Marcello MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-5527

Marc S. Rubin MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-882-6868

Dermatology

Christine H. Andersen MD

Holy Family Hospital | Lawrence General Hospital | 978-475-4322

Marilyn R. Capek MD

Winchester Hospital | Melrose | Wakefield Hospital | 781-729-3150

Jordan M. Cummins MD/PhD

Beverly Hospital | Essex | 978-225-3376

Deborah L. Cummins MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Beverly Hospital | Essex | 978-225-3376

Mary D. Gibney MD

Holy Family Hospital | Lawrence General Hospital | 978-691-5690

Siobhan M. Mannion MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-5155

Holly R. Mason MD/PhD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-691-5690

Gary S. Rogers MD

Beverly Hospital | Essex | North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-524-7933

Jeffrey B. Tiger MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4360

Suzanne Virnelli MD

Winchester Hospital Melrose | Wakefield Hospital | 781-729-4878

Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics

Alison D. Schonwald MD

857-576-0969

Diagnostic Radiology

Michael G. Geary MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-354-4421

Brady J. McKee MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8170

Elizabeth A. Rafferty MD

Lawrence General Hospital | 978-946-8103

Karen Reuter MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, 781-744-8170

Christopher D. Scheirey MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8170

Christoph Wald MD/PhD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8170

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

Jennifer C. Braimon MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4674

Gary W. Cushing MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-2088

Dinamarie Garcia-Banigan MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4674

Mary Beth Hodge MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, 781-744-2088

Helen C. Kaulbach MD

North Shore Medical Center | Union Hospital | 978-531-7677

Emily Y. Liu MD

Lawrence General Hospital | 978-557-8900

Suzanne M. Rieke MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4674

Neelima Singh MD

North Shore Medical Center | Union Hospital | 781-593-3400

Family Medicine

Wendy Brooks Barr MD

Lawrence General Hospital | Holy Family Hospital | 978-686-0090

Alain Chaoui MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | Beverly Hospital | Essex | 978-536-0215

Paul Esielionis MD

Lawrence General Hospital | 978-689-2400

Robert C. Herron MD

Winchester Hospital | Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-470-1616

Zandra Kelley MD

Lawrence General Hospital | Holy Family Hospital | 978-686-0090

Keith Nobil MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 781-596-2000

Hugh Taylor MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | Beverly Hospital | Essex | 978-468-7381

Vincent Waite MD

Lawrence General Hospital | Holy Family Hospital | 978-686-0090

Gastroenterology

Michael Jay Aaronson MD

Beverly Hospital | Essex Addison Gilbert Hospital | 978-927-4110

Stella Y. Chow MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4680

Stephen C. Fabry MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8740

Eric D. Goldberg MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8740

Fredric D. Gordon MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-5330

Ann Marie Joyce MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8740

Nicholas Karamitsios MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-741-4171

Thomas Liu MD

Anna Jaques Hospital | Holy Family Hospital | 978-465-4622

Melissa A. Minor MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-741-4171

Joshua Namias MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-741-4171

R. Anand Narasimhan MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4680

Steven F. Nezhad MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4680

Amir A. Qamar MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-2500

Bridget J. Seymour MD

Holy Family Hospital | Anna Jaques Hospital | 978-420-1530

Andrew S. Warner MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8000

Geriatric Medicine

Asif Merchant MD

St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center | Mount Auburn Hospital | 978-685-2460

Gynecologic Oncology

Valena J. Soto-Wright MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8563

Hand Surgery

Alice A. Hunter MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, | 781-744-8638

Nurhan George Kasparyan MD/PhD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8638

Hematology

Arthur P. Rabinowitz MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8400

Hospice & Palliative Medicine

Coleen Marie Reid MD/DMD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | North Shore Medical Center | Union Hospital | 978-354-3090

Infectious Disease

Robert A. Duncan MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8608

Barbara Lambl MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-741-1701

Steven P. LaRosa MD

Beverly Hospital | Essex Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-816-3100

Ruta M. Shah MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-741-1644

David G. Sidebottom MD

Lowell General Hospital | Tewksbury Hospital | 978-942-2060

Kenneth M. Wener MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8608

Lucas E. Wolf MD

Beverly Hospital | Essex | Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-816-3100

Internal Medicine

Adrienne S. Allen MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | North Shore Medical Center | Union Hospital | 781-593-3400

James F. Brown MD

Beverly Hospital | Essex | 978-532-2800

Bruce B. Campbell MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8401

Mauri Roger Cohen MD

Beverly Hospital | Essex | Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-750-0200

Anita Erler MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4300

Kay A. Ficht MD

Anna Jaques Hospital | 978-358-8777

Anthony P. Lopez MD

Anna Jaques Hospital | Emerson Hospital | 978-499-7200

Sonal V. Mankodi MD

North Shore Medical Center Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-882-6700

Kristin O’Neil-Callahan MD

Beverly Hospital, Essex | Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-977-4210

Pauline Tsirigotis MD

Lowell General Hospital | 978-970-1607

Yvonne F. Wilson MD

Holy Family Hospital | 978-478-5058

Kevin J. Yeh MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4300

Interventional Cardiology

Edward J. Loughery MD

Beverly Hospital, Essex | Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-304-8360

Thomas C. Piemonte MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8000

Frederic S. Resnic MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-2778

Ashish M. Shah MD

Holy Family Hospital | 978-499-7400

Medical Oncology

Murat A. Anamur MD

Lowell General Hospital | 978-937-6258

Karl J. D’Silva MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4330

Keith E. Stuart MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8400

Christopher P. Tretter MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8400

Nephrology

Beth A. Bouthot MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-2500

Christina Kwack-Yuhan MD

Winchester Hospital | Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-933-0710

Michael J. Landman MD

978-686-2400

Jeffrey R. Rubel MD

Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-927-4110

Adam M. Segal MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8000

Peter A. Soderland MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8430

Richard M. Thomas MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8430

Edward D. Walshe MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-2500

Christopher Y. Ying MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8430

Neurological Surgery

Carlos A. David MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-5171

Zoher Ghogawala MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-7580

Subu N. Magge MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-7580

Neurology

Diana Apetauerova MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8630

Paul T. Gross MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8630

Timothy R. Kelliher MD

Beverly Hospital | Essex | 978-922-2226

Anna Litvak MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Union Hospital | 978-532-8010

James A. Russell DO

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8630

Drasko Simovic MD

St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center | Lawrence General Hospital | 978-687-2586

Michal Vytopil MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8630

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Rebecca L. Boyer MD

Anna Jaques Hospital | 978-556-0100

Raffaele Bruno MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8560

Mary C. Chang DO

Anna Jaques Hospital | 978-556-0100

Joel B. Heller MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 781-599-2600

Laura B. Holland MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-744-8388

Alexy J. Kochowiec MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 781-581-3900

Anastasia H. Koniaris MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-739-6975

Julie A. McCullough MD

North Shore Medical Center | Union Hospital | 978-531-4200

Allyson Preston MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 781-599-2600

Ophthalmology

Carolyn Anderson MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4400

Fina C. Barouch MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary | 978-538-4400

Michael L. Cooper MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4400

Paul R. Cotran MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4400

Janine R. Eagle MD

978-688-6182

Ioannis P. Glavas MD

Beverly Hospital, Essex | Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary | 617-262-0070

John M. Gurley MD

Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-526-4800

Jeffrey L. Marx MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8555

Emma Massicotte MD

Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-526-4800

Michael A. Piacentini MD

Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-526-4800

Shiyoung Roh MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4400

Sarkis H. Soukiasian MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary | 978-538-4400

Kailenn Tsao MD

Winchester Hospital | Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary | 781-729-7401

Susan M. Tucker MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4400

Orthopaedic Surgery

Barry T. Bickley MD

Merrimack Valley Hospital Holy Family Hospital | 978-373-3851

Adam T. Harder MD

Lawrence General Hospital | Holy Family Hospital | 978-794-1946

John A. Karbassi MD

Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-818-6350

Mark J. Lemos MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4583

Margaret J. Lobo MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4267

Steven Mattheos MD

Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-818-6350

Todd O’Brien MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-882-6901

Eric T. Tolo MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4267

Bojan B. Zoric MD

Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-818-6350

Otolaryngology

Timothy D. Anderson MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8450

Daryl G. Colden MD

Anna Jaques Hospital | Holy Family Hospital | 978-997-1550

James Demetroulakos MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-745-6601

Peter E. Seymour MD

Anna Jaques Hospital | Holy Family Hospital | 978-997-1550

Prerak D. Shah MD

Holy Family Hospital | 978-685-7550

Elizabeth H. Toh MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8467

Otolaryngology/Facial Plastic Surgery

Robert W. Dolan MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8467

Anna E. Petropoulos MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-739-9500

Ryan B. Scannell MD

Holy Family Hospital | Lawrence General Hospital | 978-376-8605

Pain Medicine

Andrew G. Kowal MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-5090

Pediatrics

Clovene P. Campbell MD

Massachusetts General Hospital | North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-745-3050

Cheryl D’Souza MD

Massachusetts General Hospital | North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-745-3050

Daniel W. Dubner MD

Lowell General Hospital | Boston Children’s Hospital | 978-452-2200

Suzanne E. Duval MD

Winchester Hospital | 978-557-5712

Megan W. Evans MD

Winchester Hospital | 978-557-5712

Michael A. Fischer MD

Boston Children’s Hospital | 978-452-2200

Jennifer C. Hensley MD

978-475-4522

Mazda Jalali MD

Massachusetts General Hospital | North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-745-3050

Rebecca A. Konieczny MD

Lawrence General Hospital | Holy Family Hospital | 978-783-5000

Mark H. Mandell MD

Massachusetts General Hospital | North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-745-3050

Jennifer M. O’Shea MD

Lowell General Hospital | 978-452-2200

Elizabeth B. Pritchard MD

Boston Children’s Hospital | 978-475-4522

Sheryl R. Silva MD

Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-927-4980

Plastic Surgery

George P. Chatson MD

Holy Family Hospital | Southern New Hampshire Medical Center | 978-687-1151

Anoush Hadaegh MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | North Shore Medical Center | Union Hospital | 978-927-1500

Alan A. Lim MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | Winchester Hospital | 781-744-8583

Keith William Rae MD/DMD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-741-9004

David John Wages MD

978-531-6966

Psychiatry

Jennifer L. Boisture MD

978-683-4266

Monte I. Kaufman MD

Winchester Hospital | 781-756-8989

Pulmonary Disease

Ghazwan Acash MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-3240

Anthony C. Campagna MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-1823

Carla R. Lamb MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-1823

David A. Neumeyer MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-1823

Luan M. Nghiem MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-1823

Akmal Sarwar MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-3365

Andrew G. Villanueva MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-1823

Timothy R. Wu MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-3365

Radiation Oncology

Claire Y. Fung MD

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-Boston | Anna Jaques Hospital | 978-997-1351

James F. Mcintyre MD

Massachusetts General Hospital | North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-882-6060

Andrea B. Mckee MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8780

Asa Joel Nixon MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8780

William P. O’Meara MD

Lowell General Hospital | Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-937-6274

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

Beth J. Plante MD

Winchester Hospital | Beverly Hospital, Essex | 877-877-9901

Robert M. Weiss MD

Winchester Hospital | 781-942-7000

Rheumatology

Matthew J. Axelrod MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8000

Irina Buhaescu MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8551

Irena Danic MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 781-593-3400

Tina J. Elias-Todd MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8000

Susan C. Kovacs MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8551

Khalid M. Syed MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | North Shore Medical Center | Union Hospital | 781-593-3400

Sleep Medicine

Michael C. Zaslow MD

Winchester Hospital | Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford

Surgery

Mohamed E. Akoad MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-2500

David M. Brams MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8580

Heather A. Ford MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8573

Roger L. Jenkins MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-2500

Stephen E. Karp MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8580

William V. Kastrinakis MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-882-6868

Dmitry Nepomnayshy MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8580

Julie A. O’Brien MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, 781-744-8580

Thomas Schnelldorfer MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8580

Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

Richard S. D’Agostino MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8000

Urology

Daniel S. Blander MD

Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-927-0714

George E. Canellakis MD

Holy Family Hospital | Lawrence General Hospital | 978-686-3877

David Canes MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8762

Michael C. Kearney MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | New England Baptist Hospital | 978-741-4133

Alireza Moinzadeh MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8762

Andrea Sorcini MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8762

Alex J. Vanni MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8420

Vascular & Interventional Radiology

Pauline M. Bishop MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-354-4421

Miriam Neuman MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-354-4422

Vascular Surgery

James H. Balcom IV MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-882-6868

William L. Breckwoldt MD

Winchester Hospital | 781-729-2020

Richard D. Goodenough MD

North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-882-6868

Edward R. Jewell MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8577

Michael E. Minor MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8193

Harold J. Welch MD

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8193