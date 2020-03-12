Each year, Castle Connolly, a healthcare research company, carries out a rigorous physician-led nomination, research, screening, and selection process to determine the top physicians around the country. Here are their 2020 picks for the top doctors north of Boston.
Allergy & Immunology | Cardiac Electrophysiology | Cardiovascular Disease | Colon & Rectal Surgery | Dermatology | Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics | Diagnostic Radiology | Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism | Family Medicine | Gastroenterology | Geriatric Medicine | Gynecologic Oncology | Hand Surgery | Hematology | Hospice & Palliative Medicine | Infectious Disease | Internal Medicine | Interventional Cardiology | Medical Oncology | Nephrology | Neurological Surgery | Neurology | Obstetrics & Gynecology | Ophthalmology | Orthopaedic Surgery | Otolaryngology | Otolaryngology/Facial Plastic Surgery | Pain Medicine | Pediatrics | Plastic Surgery | Psychiatry | Pulmonary Disease | Radiation Oncology | Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility | Rheumatology | Sleep Medicine | Surgery | Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery | Urology | Vascular & Interventional Radiology | Vascular Surgery
Allergy & Immunology
Cristina M. Palumbo MD
Beverly Hospital | Essex | 978-745-3711
John A. Saryan MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8442
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Ghulam Muqtada Chaudhry MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | Norwood Hospital | 781-744-8863
Bruce G. Hook MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | Portsmouth Regional Hospital | 781-744-8863
Matthew R. Reynolds MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | Southern New Hampshire Medical Center | 781-744-8863
Jonathan S. Silver MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | Beverly Hospital, Essex | 781-744-8863
Nathan Van Houzen MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-744-3499
Cardiovascular Disease
Mark R. Anderson MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-744-5900
Jeffrey O. Clayman MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4200
Jennifer M. Collins MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 81-744-8019
S. Lawson Derby MD
Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-927-4110
Maurizio Diaco MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8254
Danya L. Dinwoodey MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8460
Darryl D. Esakof MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8461
Michael S. Katcher MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-744-5900
Paula M. Kinnunen MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-9318
Richard W. Nesto MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8962
Richard Patten MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8002
David Rabin MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-744-5900
Mobeen A. Sheikh MD
Beverly Hospital | Essex | 978-927-4110
David M. Venesy MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8002
Howard M. Waldman MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-744-5900
Colon & Rectal Surgery
Elizabeth M. Breen MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8990
Tamar Lipof MD
Beverly Hospital | Essex | 978-922-9226
Peter W. Marcello MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-5527
Marc S. Rubin MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-882-6868
Dermatology
Christine H. Andersen MD
Holy Family Hospital | Lawrence General Hospital | 978-475-4322
Marilyn R. Capek MD
Winchester Hospital | Melrose | Wakefield Hospital | 781-729-3150
Jordan M. Cummins MD/PhD
Beverly Hospital | Essex | 978-225-3376
Deborah L. Cummins MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Beverly Hospital | Essex | 978-225-3376
Mary D. Gibney MD
Holy Family Hospital | Lawrence General Hospital | 978-691-5690
Siobhan M. Mannion MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-5155
Holly R. Mason MD/PhD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-691-5690
Gary S. Rogers MD
Beverly Hospital | Essex | North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-524-7933
Jeffrey B. Tiger MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4360
Suzanne Virnelli MD
Winchester Hospital Melrose | Wakefield Hospital | 781-729-4878
Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
Alison D. Schonwald MD
857-576-0969
Diagnostic Radiology
Michael G. Geary MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-354-4421
Brady J. McKee MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8170
Elizabeth A. Rafferty MD
Lawrence General Hospital | 978-946-8103
Karen Reuter MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, 781-744-8170
Christopher D. Scheirey MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8170
Christoph Wald MD/PhD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8170
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Jennifer C. Braimon MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4674
Gary W. Cushing MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-2088
Dinamarie Garcia-Banigan MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4674
Mary Beth Hodge MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, 781-744-2088
Helen C. Kaulbach MD
North Shore Medical Center | Union Hospital | 978-531-7677
Emily Y. Liu MD
Lawrence General Hospital | 978-557-8900
Suzanne M. Rieke MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4674
Neelima Singh MD
North Shore Medical Center | Union Hospital | 781-593-3400
Family Medicine
Wendy Brooks Barr MD
Lawrence General Hospital | Holy Family Hospital | 978-686-0090
Alain Chaoui MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | Beverly Hospital | Essex | 978-536-0215
Paul Esielionis MD
Lawrence General Hospital | 978-689-2400
Robert C. Herron MD
Winchester Hospital | Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-470-1616
Zandra Kelley MD
Lawrence General Hospital | Holy Family Hospital | 978-686-0090
Keith Nobil MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 781-596-2000
Hugh Taylor MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | Beverly Hospital | Essex | 978-468-7381
Vincent Waite MD
Lawrence General Hospital | Holy Family Hospital | 978-686-0090
Gastroenterology
Michael Jay Aaronson MD
Beverly Hospital | Essex Addison Gilbert Hospital | 978-927-4110
Stella Y. Chow MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4680
Stephen C. Fabry MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8740
Eric D. Goldberg MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8740
Fredric D. Gordon MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-5330
Ann Marie Joyce MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8740
Nicholas Karamitsios MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-741-4171
Thomas Liu MD
Anna Jaques Hospital | Holy Family Hospital | 978-465-4622
Melissa A. Minor MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-741-4171
Joshua Namias MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-741-4171
R. Anand Narasimhan MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4680
Steven F. Nezhad MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4680
Amir A. Qamar MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-2500
Bridget J. Seymour MD
Holy Family Hospital | Anna Jaques Hospital | 978-420-1530
Andrew S. Warner MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8000
Geriatric Medicine
Asif Merchant MD
St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center | Mount Auburn Hospital | 978-685-2460
Gynecologic Oncology
Valena J. Soto-Wright MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8563
Hand Surgery
Alice A. Hunter MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, | 781-744-8638
Nurhan George Kasparyan MD/PhD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8638
Hematology
Arthur P. Rabinowitz MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8400
Hospice & Palliative Medicine
Coleen Marie Reid MD/DMD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | North Shore Medical Center | Union Hospital | 978-354-3090
Infectious Disease
Robert A. Duncan MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8608
Barbara Lambl MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-741-1701
Steven P. LaRosa MD
Beverly Hospital | Essex Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-816-3100
Ruta M. Shah MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-741-1644
David G. Sidebottom MD
Lowell General Hospital | Tewksbury Hospital | 978-942-2060
Kenneth M. Wener MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8608
Lucas E. Wolf MD
Beverly Hospital | Essex | Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-816-3100
Internal Medicine
Adrienne S. Allen MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | North Shore Medical Center | Union Hospital | 781-593-3400
James F. Brown MD
Beverly Hospital | Essex | 978-532-2800
Bruce B. Campbell MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8401
Mauri Roger Cohen MD
Beverly Hospital | Essex | Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-750-0200
Anita Erler MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4300
Kay A. Ficht MD
Anna Jaques Hospital | 978-358-8777
Anthony P. Lopez MD
Anna Jaques Hospital | Emerson Hospital | 978-499-7200
Sonal V. Mankodi MD
North Shore Medical Center Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-882-6700
Kristin O’Neil-Callahan MD
Beverly Hospital, Essex | Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-977-4210
Pauline Tsirigotis MD
Lowell General Hospital | 978-970-1607
Yvonne F. Wilson MD
Holy Family Hospital | 978-478-5058
Kevin J. Yeh MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4300
Interventional Cardiology
Edward J. Loughery MD
Beverly Hospital, Essex | Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-304-8360
Thomas C. Piemonte MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8000
Frederic S. Resnic MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-2778
Ashish M. Shah MD
Holy Family Hospital | 978-499-7400
Medical Oncology
Murat A. Anamur MD
Lowell General Hospital | 978-937-6258
Karl J. D’Silva MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4330
Keith E. Stuart MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8400
Christopher P. Tretter MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8400
Nephrology
Beth A. Bouthot MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-2500
Christina Kwack-Yuhan MD
Winchester Hospital | Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-933-0710
Michael J. Landman MD
978-686-2400
Jeffrey R. Rubel MD
Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-927-4110
Adam M. Segal MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8000
Peter A. Soderland MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8430
Richard M. Thomas MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8430
Edward D. Walshe MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-2500
Christopher Y. Ying MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8430
Neurological Surgery
Carlos A. David MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-5171
Zoher Ghogawala MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-7580
Subu N. Magge MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-7580
Neurology
Diana Apetauerova MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8630
Paul T. Gross MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8630
Timothy R. Kelliher MD
Beverly Hospital | Essex | 978-922-2226
Anna Litvak MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Union Hospital | 978-532-8010
James A. Russell DO
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8630
Drasko Simovic MD
St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center | Lawrence General Hospital | 978-687-2586
Michal Vytopil MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8630
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Rebecca L. Boyer MD
Anna Jaques Hospital | 978-556-0100
Raffaele Bruno MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8560
Mary C. Chang DO
Anna Jaques Hospital | 978-556-0100
Joel B. Heller MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 781-599-2600
Laura B. Holland MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-744-8388
Alexy J. Kochowiec MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 781-581-3900
Anastasia H. Koniaris MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-739-6975
Julie A. McCullough MD
North Shore Medical Center | Union Hospital | 978-531-4200
Allyson Preston MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 781-599-2600
Ophthalmology
Carolyn Anderson MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4400
Fina C. Barouch MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary | 978-538-4400
Michael L. Cooper MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4400
Paul R. Cotran MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4400
Janine R. Eagle MD
978-688-6182
Ioannis P. Glavas MD
Beverly Hospital, Essex | Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary | 617-262-0070
John M. Gurley MD
Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-526-4800
Jeffrey L. Marx MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8555
Emma Massicotte MD
Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-526-4800
Michael A. Piacentini MD
Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-526-4800
Shiyoung Roh MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4400
Sarkis H. Soukiasian MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary | 978-538-4400
Kailenn Tsao MD
Winchester Hospital | Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary | 781-729-7401
Susan M. Tucker MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4400
Orthopaedic Surgery
Barry T. Bickley MD
Merrimack Valley Hospital Holy Family Hospital | 978-373-3851
Adam T. Harder MD
Lawrence General Hospital | Holy Family Hospital | 978-794-1946
John A. Karbassi MD
Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-818-6350
Mark J. Lemos MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4583
Margaret J. Lobo MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4267
Steven Mattheos MD
Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-818-6350
Todd O’Brien MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-882-6901
Eric T. Tolo MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 978-538-4267
Bojan B. Zoric MD
Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-818-6350
Otolaryngology
Timothy D. Anderson MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8450
Daryl G. Colden MD
Anna Jaques Hospital | Holy Family Hospital | 978-997-1550
James Demetroulakos MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-745-6601
Peter E. Seymour MD
Anna Jaques Hospital | Holy Family Hospital | 978-997-1550
Prerak D. Shah MD
Holy Family Hospital | 978-685-7550
Elizabeth H. Toh MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8467
Otolaryngology/Facial Plastic Surgery
Robert W. Dolan MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8467
Anna E. Petropoulos MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-739-9500
Ryan B. Scannell MD
Holy Family Hospital | Lawrence General Hospital | 978-376-8605
Pain Medicine
Andrew G. Kowal MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-5090
Pediatrics
Clovene P. Campbell MD
Massachusetts General Hospital | North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-745-3050
Cheryl D’Souza MD
Massachusetts General Hospital | North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-745-3050
Daniel W. Dubner MD
Lowell General Hospital | Boston Children’s Hospital | 978-452-2200
Suzanne E. Duval MD
Winchester Hospital | 978-557-5712
Megan W. Evans MD
Winchester Hospital | 978-557-5712
Michael A. Fischer MD
Boston Children’s Hospital | 978-452-2200
Jennifer C. Hensley MD
978-475-4522
Mazda Jalali MD
Massachusetts General Hospital | North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-745-3050
Rebecca A. Konieczny MD
Lawrence General Hospital | Holy Family Hospital | 978-783-5000
Mark H. Mandell MD
Massachusetts General Hospital | North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-745-3050
Jennifer M. O’Shea MD
Lowell General Hospital | 978-452-2200
Elizabeth B. Pritchard MD
Boston Children’s Hospital | 978-475-4522
Sheryl R. Silva MD
Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-927-4980
Plastic Surgery
George P. Chatson MD
Holy Family Hospital | Southern New Hampshire Medical Center | 978-687-1151
Anoush Hadaegh MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | North Shore Medical Center | Union Hospital | 978-927-1500
Alan A. Lim MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | Winchester Hospital | 781-744-8583
Keith William Rae MD/DMD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-741-9004
David John Wages MD
978-531-6966
Psychiatry
Jennifer L. Boisture MD
978-683-4266
Monte I. Kaufman MD
Winchester Hospital | 781-756-8989
Pulmonary Disease
Ghazwan Acash MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-3240
Anthony C. Campagna MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-1823
Carla R. Lamb MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-1823
David A. Neumeyer MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-1823
Luan M. Nghiem MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-1823
Akmal Sarwar MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-3365
Andrew G. Villanueva MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-1823
Timothy R. Wu MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-3365
Radiation Oncology
Claire Y. Fung MD
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-Boston | Anna Jaques Hospital | 978-997-1351
James F. Mcintyre MD
Massachusetts General Hospital | North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-882-6060
Andrea B. Mckee MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8780
Asa Joel Nixon MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8780
William P. O’Meara MD
Lowell General Hospital | Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-937-6274
Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
Beth J. Plante MD
Winchester Hospital | Beverly Hospital, Essex | 877-877-9901
Robert M. Weiss MD
Winchester Hospital | 781-942-7000
Rheumatology
Matthew J. Axelrod MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8000
Irina Buhaescu MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8551
Irena Danic MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 781-593-3400
Tina J. Elias-Todd MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8000
Susan C. Kovacs MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8551
Khalid M. Syed MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | North Shore Medical Center | Union Hospital | 781-593-3400
Sleep Medicine
Michael C. Zaslow MD
Winchester Hospital | Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
Surgery
Mohamed E. Akoad MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-2500
David M. Brams MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8580
Heather A. Ford MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8573
Roger L. Jenkins MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-2500
Stephen E. Karp MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8580
William V. Kastrinakis MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-882-6868
Dmitry Nepomnayshy MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8580
Julie A. O’Brien MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, 781-744-8580
Thomas Schnelldorfer MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8580
Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
Richard S. D’Agostino MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8000
Urology
Daniel S. Blander MD
Beverly Hospital, Essex | 978-927-0714
George E. Canellakis MD
Holy Family Hospital | Lawrence General Hospital | 978-686-3877
David Canes MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8762
Michael C. Kearney MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | New England Baptist Hospital | 978-741-4133
Alireza Moinzadeh MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8762
Andrea Sorcini MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8762
Alex J. Vanni MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8420
Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Pauline M. Bishop MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-354-4421
Miriam Neuman MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | 978-354-4422
Vascular Surgery
James H. Balcom IV MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-882-6868
William L. Breckwoldt MD
Winchester Hospital | 781-729-2020
Richard D. Goodenough MD
North Shore Medical Center | Salem Hospital | Massachusetts General Hospital | 978-882-6868
Edward R. Jewell MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8577
Michael E. Minor MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8193
Harold J. Welch MD
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center | 781-744-8193