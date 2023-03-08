Makeup trends come and go, but vibrant, healthy-looking skin is always in style. Thanks to new and evolving technologies, the options for looking your best at any age are numerous. However, the abundance of choices can make it hard to decide on a course of action. When it comes to the face, radiofrequency and plasma are leading the pack for good reason. We’ve done the research on the latest and greatest, and we’re happy to share the results with you.

Ciao Bella Skincare, Salisbury

Ciao Bella Skincare owner Karen Damon | Photograph by Alicia Macdonald

At Ciao Bella Skincare in Salisbury, owner Karen Damon prides herself on customizing and optimizing the skincare experience for every client, taking into consideration factors like age and lifestyle to help chart individualized skincare regimens. One of Ciao Bella’s newest offerings is the Opus Plasma, which uses fractional plasma energy to deliver deep skin resurfacing. Opus Plasma is a combination of plasma and radio frequency energy. It heats deep into the dermis (the deeper layer of the skin) to stimulate new collagen production. The treatment targets fine lines and wrinkles as well as pigmentation and scarring. It also tightens skin and reduces the appearance of stretch marks. While the face and neck are popular areas of focus, “we are also having great results on knees,” says Damon, adding that “I had high standards for this device. I was interested in a first-to-market product that would target both skin tightening and hyperpigmentation, that was as amazing as it was cost effective. To be able to offer all of these benefits in the same treatment is exactly what I was after,” Damon explains.

Visible results are seen with one session, and optimal results are achieved after two to three treatments spaced a month apart. Following a session, Damon recommends that clients schedule a DermaSweep appointment to exfoliate the skin, which will help remove any remaining hyperpigmentation. As far as treatment prep, patients don’t need to do anything but show up. Upon arrival, expect to be escorted to a heated bed in a relaxing spa room. Patients should anticipate overall recovery time to be about five days and expect redness to fade significantly by the following day and throughout the course of the next several days.

102 Bridge Rd., Salisbury, 978-580-5818, ciaobellaskincare.com

INTERLOCKS, Newburyport

Interlocks' Morpheus8 treatment | Photograph courtesy of Interlocks

In Newburyport, INTERLOCKS MedSpa is a pioneer in the field, thanks to owner Ginny Eramo’s ongoing commitment to high-quality services coupled with premier patient experiences. INTERLOCKS MedSpa’s clinical director Marina Coletti is seeing great results with one of MedSpa’s newest offerings, Morpheus8. The Morpheus8 “takes standard microneedling to the next level by adding radiofrequency, which is what allows the device to deliver heat deeper into the dermis, while keeping the epidermis intact,” Coletti explains.

The goal of Morpheus8 is skin remodeling, skin rejuvenation, and stimulation of new collagen and elastin. Morpheus8 treats everything from “skin laxity to skin texture, fine lines and wrinkles, depressed scars, stretch marks, and superficial pigment,” says Coletti, who adds that “Morpheus8 can be done essentially anywhere on the body—from head to toe! It is most commonly used for face and neck, along with body areas such as the abdomen, arms, and above the knees.” Morpheus8 is also versatile in that it is a good fit for all types of skin with minimal to no downtime. “Many people are able to go about their normal routines right after, and for some the redness lasts for a couple of days,” says Coletti.

58 Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-465-3010, interlockssalon.com

Shaun Charles Med Spa, Wakefield

Shaun Spanos is a licensed aesthetician, nurse injector, and owner of Shaun Charles Med Spa in Wakefield. Across the North Shore and beyond, Shaun Charles Med Spa is rapidly becoming well known for its Neogen PSR treatment, which uses ultra-high radiofrequency to ionize medical grade nitrogen gas, creating nitrogen plasma that delivers controlled thermal energy to the skin. Says Spanos, “I am always looking for new technologies and treatments to benefit my clients. I have been in the skincare industry since 1997 and had not seen a treatment or machine that could do what Neogen PSR did.” Neogen PSR is the world’s first nitrogen plasma system on the market “and has over 50 clinical papers available on the technology,” says Spanos.

Shaun Charles of Shaun Charles Med Spa | Photograph by Joel Laino

For those who choose Neogen PSR, IPL treatments are a great prep or maintenance treatment. According to Spanos, “We have been doing treatments for 15 months now and are seeing dramatic results with just one low or one ‘combination’ treatment. Some clients have opted to do an additional treatment 8 to 12 months after the initial treatment to maintain or enhance their initial results,” he says. Neogen PSR is able to treat all skin types. Says Spanos, “I can gladly say that we have treated clients from all ethnicities and skin tones without any reported adverse reactions.” In fact, Spanos was so happy with Neogen PSR that he entered client photos into the 2022 Aesthetic Awards competition for consideration, and Shaun Charles Med Spa was awarded first place for the best nonsurgical facial rejuvenation enhancement for 2022.

29 Albion St., Suite 5, Wakefield, 781-778-8438, shauncharlesmedspa.com

When considering any treatment, individual consultation with your provider is key. This professional can best advise you about how to meet your skincare goals, ensuring you feel as great about the process as you will about your results.

Seven Steps to Glowing Skin

1. Double Cleanse. Cleanse with an oil-based cleanser, followed by a foaming cleanser or one with light exfoliation for an extra clean that makes a difference.

2. Sunscreen every day. Not some days, not most days, every day.

3. Don’t touch your face! As much as is feasible, take notice of how much your hands touch your face throughout the day.

4. Wear a hat in the sun. Baseball hat, sun hat, it doesn’t matter as long as you do it.

5. Invest in a good moisturizer for your face. And don’t forget about your lips!

6. Don’t add too many new products at once. Try products one at a time so you are able to tell if they are working as intended.

7. Water, water everywhere. Drink water—too many benefits to count from this one!