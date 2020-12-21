For its 85th season, the Woodstock Inn & Resort’s Suicide Six Ski Area will modify operations to prioritize the safety of guests and employees while also ensuring a quality snow experience that’s a hallmark of the mountain.

“The changes for the 2020-2021 ski season are a necessary shift to protect the health and safety of our patrons and employees,” says Tim Reiter, general manager of Suicide Six Ski Area. “We are excited to provide our valued guests a stellar snow experience while also safeguarding their wellbeing. As winter progresses, we will continue to follow the guidance of public health experts and state government officials.”

The operating schedule will be modified to five days per week, opening the lodge and lifts from Wednesday through Sunday. Every guest must complete a ski attestation form upon arrival to certify compliance with all state guidelines.

Face coverings are required for guests and employees at all times in public spaces such as outdoor seating areas, the parking lot, in the lodge, loading and riding the lifts, and during all ski and snowboard lessons. Masks can be taken down while on the trails or eating.

The lodge will have usage and interior capacity limits with access only permitted to the ski shop, equipment rentals, and restrooms. Temperature screening will be mandatory prior to entrance into the base lodge. Movement patterns will be employed and clearly defined to promote social distancing. Storage of personal belongings will not be permitted inside the lodge and patrons’ vehicles will become their lockers.

This season all food and beverage services will be offered outside. To ensure a safe, distanced après ski experience Perley’s Pourhouse will serve chef-prepared grab-and-go-meals and to-go bar service. The ski area’s expanded outdoor deck features additional seating, fire pits, and wind cover areas for guests to rest and warm up.

Pass prices have been kept at last year’s reduced rate. Ski pass buyers are guaranteed that if the season becomes limited to 30 operating days or less, passes can roll forward to 2021-2022. Daily lift tickets may be limited at peak periods and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance to minimize in-person transactions. The ski area’s new Heroes Pass will honor active-duty military, veterans, and their spouses, as well as all healthcare and healthcare support workers.

Vermont’s leading family ski resort is home to 100 acres of skiing and snowboarding on 24 trails suitable for all skill levels. Compared to larger Northeast ski areas, Suicide Six offers shorter than average lift times and less crowds. Full details of the modified operations at Suicide Six Ski area can be found here: suicide6.com/2020-21-modified-operations.

The Woodstock Inn & Resort Nordic Center provides 45-kilometers of groomed trails surrounding Mt. Peg. Guests can explore the trail network on Nordic skis, fatbikes, or snowshoes. The Nordic Center lodge will have an expanded footprint, allowing for more space in the retail section and additional guest comfort areas.

Face coverings will be required for employees and guests in all areas of the Nordic Center, with the exception of while participating in activities on the trails. Trail tickets may be limited at peak periods, and guests are encouraged to purchase online in order to limit in-person transactions.

All out-of-state visitors in Vermont must adhere to the latest quarantine requirements and are required to are required to fill out a Vermont Certificate of Compliance.