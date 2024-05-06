Mountain Top Resort in Vermont is perched on the top of a mountain, believe it or not. If we’re talking about premiere wedding venues in New England, this place sits high up on the list.

SPONSORED CONTENT WITH MOUNTAIN TOP RESORT

What was once a quaint Vermont inn run by New York socialites in the ‘40s and ‘50s is now one of the state’s most sought-after, all-inclusive wedding venues featuring sweeping views, a newly renovated tavern, and accommodations for almost 300 people. That means you can host all your guests under one roof during the wedding weekend, even if it’s a large wedding.

Located in Chittenden, Vermont, in the heart of the Green Mountains, the resort sits on 700 acres and offers lake views and tons of space. The privacy is unrivaled — it’s no wonder President Eisenhower came to stay in 1955! The property regularly gets national attention, too — it’s been featured in the Washington Post, the New York Times, Country Living, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, and Brides. (It’s been in the latter several times, actually.) And last year, they won “best of” wedding awards from places like The Knot and WeddingWire.

Today, the resort has 32 rooms in the main lodge, 4 cabins, and 26 guest homes, accommodating up to 290 guests at one time. It has on-site dining and spa facilities, including a wedding salon, and they even have their own on-site florist. Sure, the natural setting and views can’t be beaten — but the “everything” quality makes the resort such a sought-after wedding venue.

Courtesy of Cania Photography

Activities for Every Season

The four-seasons property has plenty to do year-round. Swim in the pool, boat on the lake, go horseback riding, or hike the Green Mountains in the summer. The winter season offers just as many activities — head to one of the nearby ski resorts, ice skate, take a dip in the hot tub, or utilize the property’s 37 miles of cross-country skiing trails (some of the best in the Northeast).

Courtesy of Juniper Studios

The Charm of Winter Weddings

While the Mountain Top Resort does weddings in all seasons, “winter weddings are always a little more romantic in style,” says Miranda Link, the property’s weddings and events manager. For example, the property offers horse-drawn sleigh rides right after an outdoor winter ceremony, which is about as romantic as it gets. And the cozy atmosphere during a winter wedding can create “something truly memorable for guests, and more importantly, the couples.” Think snow-covered pine trees, crackling fireplaces, bouquets of red berries, and steaming hot chocolate. The property makes it all happen, and more, during winter celebrations.

“Winter wedding décor never goes out of style,” says Jade Miller, the resort’s marketing director, and the “possibilities are endless. Candlelit tables with simple greenery can go a long way with a single bold color,” she adds, allowing you to experiment with different linens, types of greenery, or styles of candles for an understated, elegant vibe.

Couples can choose from both indoor and outdoor ceremony sites, even during the winter. Weather dependent, the property can host outdoor ceremonies with sweeping views of the lake and mountains beyond, and couples can provide guests with blankets and a warm-up station with hot drinks to stay toasty. Or, opt for an indoor ceremony in the Loft, the upper level of the property’s three-story event barn.

Courtesy of Amelia Marie Photography

The Event Barn is one of multiple spaces on property where couples can host their reception. A space the team calls “rustic-luxe,” the barn features exposed beams, wood flooring, and ample room for both a seated dinner and dancing, and food options range from buffet to family style to plated. Whether you string greenery or lights throughout the beams, the view of the mountains and meadow below do most of the talking.

If you’re doing a warmer-weather wedding, the property can even do the ceremony on their lakeside beach, and smaller receptions outdoors at their lakefront beach pavilion. (That smaller reception venue is also a great spot for rehearsal dinners.)

Courtesy of Idena Beach Photography

Comprehensive Wedding Services

But the resort knows that beautiful views and a cozy location aren’t what make it a top wedding destination year after year. “Aside from our view, the food and our customer service are two of our top positive reviews from guests,” says Link. “The focus is on everything the couple may need — and we make that a priority.”

It’s their full-service venue that accommodates rehearsal dinners, hair and makeup, a florist, all the wedding guests, and even a day-of event planner that gives couples a seamless planning experience not many venues can rival.

For more information, visit mountaintopinn.com.