Chris and Holly Ragusa have called Newburyport home for decades. Settled in 1643, the town is rich with history and natural beauty. When the circa-1820s house next door came up for sale, the couple-who have two collage-age daughters set their hearts on it.

“We knew the owner very well,” says Ragusa, CEO of CM Ragusa Builders in Seabrook, New Hampshire. Having overseen the construction of more than 150 custom homes throughout New England, Ragusa understood the promise and challenges the property presented. The house came with historical treasures, including handwritten Civil War–era letters. It also required careful attention: its structure had gone largely untouched. The Ragusas wanted to preserve its integrity while making essential repairs and creating a more expansive, livable interior.

Today the three-story home has a distinct identity, filled with color, texture, and the comforts of contemporary family life. Behind the main house, a barn—moved from elsewhere on the property— and a carriage house flank a pool with a generous lounging area. An addition at the back holds the kitchen and, above it, the primary suite.

Off the kitchen is a spacious area for conversation, especially nice for the cook. White oak trim adds warmth and lightness.

Heart of the Home

As was likely true two centuries ago, the kitchen is the heart of the home. On this day, the Ragusas were planning for holiday gatherings. “We always wanted a kitchen that we could truly live in,” Ragusa says. “We spend most of our time there.” Featuring a fireplace, a sitting area, and an eight-foot-square island finished in Rubio Monocoat, the space is designed for both large groups and quiet moments. The cabinetry is painted in Benjamin Moore’s Providence Blue. “We had a white kitchen before, and I wanted something bolder,” Ragusa says.

The fireplace mantel and hearth of Cape Ann granite and white oak trim

The fireplace draws the eye with its mantel and hearth of reclaimed Cape Ann granite. White oak trim around the fireplace matches the quarter-sawn trim and floors seen throughout the home. Ragusa’s home office, also on the first floor, includes a custom white oak desk built by his shop manager. Like the rest of the house, the office reflects a transitional style shaped by TMS Architects Interiors of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Furnishings throughout are simple, emphasizing comfort and warmth.

Large closets and ample shelving make organization a breeze.

Order and Functionality

The primary suite, located on the main floor and one of four en suite baths in the home, is filled with space and sunlight. Large walk-in closets and a well-organized bathroom with ample shelving support the couple’s preference for order and functionality while preserving the house’s inherent coziness. A few steps from the kitchen lies the outdoor living area. “You step out of the kitchen and you’re on the pool deck,” Ragusa says. The space includes an outdoor kitchen and a fire table for gatherings. The elevated pool divides the barn and carriage house, both clad in clapboard to complement the transitional design of the property. Scott Brown Architects of Newburyport helped strike this balance throughout the renovation.

The refurbished barn, moved from another part of the property, draws family and friends.

The barn serves as a haven for hobbies and relaxed living and is a particular draw during the holidays. License plates from the early 1900s—originally collected by the previous owner—line the ceiling. Across the pool is the carriage house, which includes a two-car garage with guest quarters above. Viewed from the street, with its front door painted in Benjamin Moore’s Newburyport Blue, the home appears to be a classic antique colonial. This illusion is deliberate. The only exterior updates were retrimming and residing specific sections, with every detail carefully replicated from historical photographs. The Newburyport Historic Commission guided the process.

The barn is perfect for socializing and having fun with hobbies. During holidays, guests love to gather there. The kitchen, with cabinetry painted in Benjamin Moore’s Providence Blue, is the most popular room in the house.

With two college-age daughters, the Ragusas prioritized opportunities for outdoor living.

Both Chris and Holly grew up in the area and carry a deep respect for the land and its architecture. When they renovated the home, they knew exactly what they wanted: a sanctuary that feels calm and personal. “We had solid ideas,” Chris says. They also understood the responsibility inherent in owning a historic property. “We’re shepherds of this property,” he says. “We’re creating stories; it’s adding a new chapter.”

