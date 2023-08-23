For more than three decades, Cole Landscaping has been creating outdoor spaces that not only transform the hardscape but that also change the way people live and entertain on their properties.

CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH COLE LANDSCAPING

The family-owned and -operated design-build company, whose headquarters is in Rowley, Massachusetts, creates perennial partnerships with its clients that, in some cases, have lasted for decades.

“Our role doesn’t end with the construction,” says President Greg Cole, who founded the company in 1991 after working in construction and landscaping. “We also offer a maintenance plan, which is like a concierge service in a resort-style hotel, to keep the property in pristine shape and to protect the client’s investment.”

His wife, Barbara Cole, who is the company’s marketing director, adds that “we are a one-stop shop. We do everything from spring cleanings to mulching and installing irrigation systems.”

Transforming Spaces, One Personalized Project at a Time

Cole Landscaping’s design process starts with an in-depth consultation with the client.

“We really dig in and take a personalized approach,” Greg says, “because it’s not just about putting in a new pool, it’s about designing a space that people use and utilize 100 percent.”

Barbara adds that “we listen and take every detail into account, down to things like transplanting a tree that the family is sentimental about.”

The company, which has designed and built hundreds of outdoor environments on the North Shore and in Boston and Cape Ann, creates a CAD drawing that shows the positions of the big features, including outdoor kitchens, pergolas, swimming pools, spas and cabanas, and revises it until it perfectly suits the needs of the client.

“We also consider sustainable practices,” Barbara says. “And when we install elements and plants, we think about the long term.”

For a client in North Andover, Cole Landscaping created an outdoor space that has an in-ground swimming pool and spa, a 22-foot cabana and an outdoor kitchen, a project that included clearing the property of woods and leveling the land.

“The client wanted to keep his grandchildren close,” Greg says. “It worked – he sends us texts all the time with photos that show him swimming with them.”

It’s the professional and personal service that Cole Landscaping delivers that sets it apart, Greg says. “A lot of our work comes from referrals, and we build long-term relationships.”

The Cole Landscaping team is made up of 60 professionals, some of whom have worked for the company for more than a decade, a rarity in an industry where quick staff turnovers are standard.

“We keep up to date on industry knowledge by attending conferences and networking, and we hold weekly training sessions,” Barbara says, adding that the company also has embraced the latest technology.

“We are very passionate about the work we do,” Greg says. “And it really shows in our projects.”

Learn more at colelandscaping.com