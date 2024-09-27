From gabled roofs to nautical color palettes and fireplaces to exposed beams, home design on the North Shore has a certain “look.” Everyone has their own personal style, of course, but here at Northshore Home, we love spaces that are grounded in a sense of place. This is why when we wanted to learn some insider tips on interior design, from experts themselves, we tapped the interiors team at SV Design.

With offices in Beverly, Chatham, and Winchester, the full-service firm provides both architecture and interior design services. This means they offer a more integrated approach to designing spaces. “With our interior design, we’re always focused on what the architecture is,” says Shelby Littlefield, ASID, a senior project manager at SV Design, “and how we can harmonize with that.”

Because of their integrated business model, the interiors team is involved at the very beginning of architectural projects and is able to make decisions that affect the design of a space, down to the little details like how your drapes hang.

They work on purely interior design projects too — so whether you’re designing a home from scratch or just need a living room refresh, they’ve got you covered. “We love to create a very high-end residential look and feel, regardless of a client’s budget,” explains senior project manager Shannon Haley, ASID.

It’s that really elevated final product that SV Design excels at — and it’s also why we wanted to chat with the team about some of their top tips, finding out what makes a house a home.

Start with the rug.

“Here’s an insider tip,” says Littlefield. “Start with your rug, then move onto bigger items like window treatments, then upholstery. Then you can layer on top of that.” This basic formula gives you a more cohesive look, so you don’t have to worry about whether or not certain pieces really go with each other. It also prioritizes the elements that take up the most room, visually — rug, then drapes, then couch or chairs, and then smaller items after that.

“Layering creates a lot of dimension and texture,” says Haley, “and layering decisions continue into your room’s accessories, too, like throw pillows and blankets.”

Don’t be afraid of patterns.

And while you’re layering and adding dimension, the designers at SV Design love to emphasize the power of pattern. “Don’t be afraid of pattern,” says Kristin Landreth, senior project manager. “It adds so much dimension to any space, whether through tile, fabrics, wall color, or wallpaper. Folks get intimidated by the thought of using multiple patterns in one space,” she notes, “but it doesn’t have to look loud or overwhelming.”

Using complementary colors plus varying pattern scales and types can actually give your space a cohesive, cozy look. We especially love mixing more traditional, New England-style patterns, too, like florals, ginghams, and stripes. “Also, using color in unexpected ways like a vibrant cord on a more muted upholstery piece can add a nice layering effect on the piece of furniture itself,” says Littlefield.

Still, mixing patterns can be daunting — which is why entrusting a firm like SV Design can take away that intimidation. Their experts have the resources and experience to combine patterns tastefully. “It can be hard for the average person to know how to edit and use restraint, and that’s where a designer can come in,” says Littlefield.

Stay authentic to yourself and your home’s architecture.

“Don’t go for the trendy thing if it isn’t your style,” says Littlefield. “If it’s not authentic to you, then you’re not going to feel good about it and you’re not going to be in love with it every day.” Always think about your own style and the architectural style of each room as you’re designing it. When we’re scrolling social media everyday, it gets hard to tell what we really like and what just appears trendy — so think about the designs, colors, and styles you like to bring to your everyday life. “I love looking in people’s closets to see what they wear,” says Littlefield. “A well-designed space should feel like your favorite outfit.”

Know (and feel good about) where you’re purchasing from.

Investing in quality home goods that you feel good about and that you know will last can make a world of difference in the overall feel of your home. We don’t all have unlimited budgets, of course — but consider where and how you’re spending yours. One well-made piece from a local artisan is worth more than several pieces of mass-produced furniture.

The experts at SV Design are all about sourcing products from local vendors whenever possible. “Building relationships in this business is so important, and people are more willing to offer solutions especially when things don’t go to plan,” says Littlefield. “You have better quality control over what you get in the end,” adds Haley, “and when you work with local makers you can even see your product being built, start to finish.”

Landreth says they like sourcing countertops from quarries in Vermont, of which there are many. That way you’re lowering your carbon footprint, since the product doesn’t have to travel far to reach the North Shore. Fireclay Tile is another great American-made brand that the SV Design team supports.

Landreth tries to use reclaimed materials whenever possible, too. Longleaf Lumber in Cambridge sells reclaimed wood, she notes, and she enjoys looking for other antiques like old doorknobs. “We love going shopping with our clients for artwork, hardware, and antiques,” says Haley, “and it helps with the overwhelm factor.”

And stay local when you’re sourcing art and accessories — the North Shore has countless galleries and shops for goods like these, and this’ll help you ground your home in a sense of place. Basically, when you shop locally and for high-quality pieces, you’ll notice a difference.

Don’t forget about scents.

“When I design spaces, even in my own home, I like to bring in all of my senses,” says Landreth, and this includes sense of smell. Scent can heavily affect the vibe of a home, whether you want your space to feel more cozy and woody, or maybe more bright and zesty. “That can make a big difference in the space, in the feelings you get when you walk in,” says Landreth. Candles are great here, of course, but so are aromatherapy diffusers or reed diffusers, since they scent your home without an open flame.

Add greenery.

“There’s a reason why when we do photoshoots, we arrive with huge buckets full of flowers and plants,” says Landreth. Greenery adds life and texture, and fills in gaps for a space that looks full and cozy, but not cluttered. Fresh flowers go a long way here, as does a good, healthy houseplant. “If you don’t have a green thumb, consider dried greenery,” says Landreth. Some local farms and florists dry their bouquets so they’ll never go bad, and it’s also a pretty easy craft to do yourself. Dried, preserved eucalyptus works well here, too.

