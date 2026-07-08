The backyard fades to swaths of meadow and marsh along a dead-end lane. It’s a quiet corner of Newbury where the owners-to-be saw potential for a forever property where they could put down roots and watch them grow. The owners were drawn to not just the coastal setting but also the newly constructed home’s bright, open-concept living spaces. When they purchased it in May 2024, they were expecting their first child together and felt ready to invest in furnishings that would meet their needs, reflect their style, and stand the test of time.
To help personalize the living spaces—to elevate the aesthetic beyond builder grade—the couple