The Inn at Good Harbor Beach, a historic Cape Ann seaside retreat newly transformed for the modern traveler, will officially open on July 1, 2026, with reservations now available for the summer season and beyond.

Located at 1 Salt Island Road in Gloucester, Massachusetts, the reimagined inn brings a new level of boutique beachfront hospitality to one of the region’s most iconic coastal settings. Formerly known as Good Harbor Beach Inn, the property has long been part of Gloucester’s hospitality story and now returns with thoughtfully designed accommodations, sweeping views of the Atlantic, direct access to Good Harbor Beach, and a guest experience built around ease, comfort, and classic New England summer living.

“Good Harbor Beach has always held a special place in the hearts of generations of guests, families, and Gloucester residents,” said John Paul Martignetti Co-Owner of Martignetti Hospitality Group. “With The Inn at Good Harbor Beach, our vision is to honor that legacy while creating a refined, deeply comfortable coastal retreat where every detail is handled, from morning coffee to the perfect beach day.”

Following a comprehensive transformation led by Martignetti Hospitality Group, The Inn at Good Harbor Beach blends historic seaside character with contemporary luxury. Guest rooms and suites feature a selection of king, queen, double queen, and suite formats, with many offering private balconies, furnished decks, courtyard access, entertainment spaces, and panoramic views of Good Harbor Beach, Salt Island, Bass Rocks, and the Atlantic Ocean.

The property’s premier accommodation, The Salt Island Suite and Deck, offers an expansive beachside retreat designed for families, entertaining, and extended stays. The suite features a full chef’s kitchen, dining space, dedicated bunk room, in-suite washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and a private 900-square-foot deck with lounge seating, outdoor dining, and a professional-grade exterior grill cookline.

The Inn’s opening-season amenities and experiences are designed to make a stay on Good Harbor Beach seamless, social, and distinctly Cape Ann. Guest offerings include:

Beach Day Essentials: Beach towels, beach chairs, cabanas, beach toys and games for children, and prepacked coolers delivered directly to guest cabanas.

Morning Rituals: Continental breakfast, morning room service, breakfast basket delivery, and morning yoga.

Coastal Gatherings and Events: Seasonal programming on The Green, in the Courtyard, and on the Beach, including clambakes, barbecues, live music nights, and s’mores.

Cape Ann Exploration: On-site bike rentals, food tours, itinerary assistance, and assistance with local reservations and experiences.

Everyday Conveniences: Complimentary parking, on-site conveniences, and hospitality support designed to let guests arrive, settle in, and spend more time by the water.

Just steps from the inn, Good Harbor Beach is known for its soft white sand, family-friendly surf, Atlantic views, and low-tide access to Salt Island. Travel + Leisure has recognized Good Harbor Beach among the best beaches in the United States, and USA Today readers have ranked it among the 10 best beaches in the Northeast.

“The true luxury of The Inn at Good Harbor Beach is in the natural beauty of your surroundings and at the same time attention to detail,” added Martignetti. “Guests can wake up by the ocean, walk straight to the sand, enjoy a fully prepared beach setup, return for live music or a clambake, and end the evening with s’mores under the stars. It is the Cape Ann beach experience, elevated and made effortless.”

Reservations for The Inn at Good Harbor Beach are now available at innatgoodharborbeach.com