Suzanne Iovanna is the first to admit that her work life is demanding.
She’s an executive in charge of high-volume dealerships and a recently published author. Her memoir, Reclaiming My Pride: From Tragedy to Triumph, documents an emotional personal journey. In 2014, she went from being a stay-at-home mom to taking over as president of Pride Motor Group following the death of her husband in a car crash.
With so much going on workwise, it’s no wonder that Iovanna considers her home in Marblehead a refuge, a peaceful sanctuary by the sea. Set on the town’s trademark rocky coast, the property boasts a backdrop of cool, calming ocean.