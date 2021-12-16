Now that the first snowflakes have fallen and we’re merrily turning the calendar pages to the season of giving, it’s the perfect moment to celebrate the bounty of creativity and talent here in our North Shore neighborhoods. Did you know our backyard is brimming with bakers, chocolatiers, jewelers, artists, and entrepreneurs creating their own brand of magic?

We’ve curated a list of a dozen local gems that are shining this holiday season and beyond. Whether you are looking for handcrafted candles, homemade jams, gourmet cookies, or bespoke baubles, we’ve got you covered. Enjoy the local love with your family and friends.

Farm + Sea, Amesbury

Looking to perfume your home with pure beautifully fragranced scents? Farm + Sea creates handmade candles, home fragrances, and bath and body products in their Amesbury shop. Choose from seasonal scents like fir tree and fireside, and a plethora of delicious aromas including grapefruit and sea salt, lemon and lavender, and beach girl. Shop their studio during pop-up events, find their products in select stores or order online.

12 Oakland St., Amesbury, farmandsea.com

Lark Fine Foods, Essex

Foodies will rejoice to learn that right here in Essex a 100% woman-owned and operated company is creating sumptuous treats. The upscale line of baked goods and specialty products features cookies for grown-ups, savory biscuits, and an array of fine gifts. Think Russian tea cakes, burnt sugar and fennel shortbread, and Mexican chocolate cha-chas. Available in grocery stores and gourmet shops throughout the North Shore.

978-768-0012, larkfinefoods.com

Wire by Ryan, Byfield

Byfield sculptor and wire artist Ryan Kelley, best known for his signature wire trees, has created solid copper hand-hammered roses. The talented artist, who loves to collaborate with fellow creatives, shows his romantic side with the pretty posies which are stunning displayed as a single stem or grouped in a vase.

wirebyryan.com



Ring by Pam Older Designs and Rose by Wire by Ryan

Pam Older Designs, Newburyport

Visitors to Pam Older’s studio in Newburyportwill delight in the beauty of her handcrafted collection of jewelry. Using semi-precious and precious stones, Older creates bespoke pieces that celebrate your signature style.

42 Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-358-8352, pamolderdesigns.com

Grace Gardens, Ipswich

Grace Gardens sources raw goat milk from a neighboring farm in Ipswich to create a line of gentle goats milk soaps with natural and therapeutic essential oils. Curate your own gift box with scents like wildflower and honey, or oatmeal, honey, and milk.

gracegardenbotanicals.com

Carolyn’s Farm Kitchen, Haverhill

Carolyn is quite busy cooking up magic in small batches in Haverhill. Her line of old-fashioned foods using premium all-natural ingredients is designed to pair with the growing seasons in New England. Favorites include signature farm baking mixes, jams and preserves, baking kits, and custom gift boxes ingredients. Available at partner retailers, farmers markets, and online.

978-994-1692, carolynsfarmkitchen.com





Treats from Harbor Sweets, Lark, and Carolyn’s Farm Kitchen

Harbor Sweets, Salem

Harbor Sweets has been creating their own brand of magic in Salem for almost 50 years. Favorites include Sweet Sloops, Sand Dollars, and Marblehead Mints. Using wooden paddles and copper kettles, the company uses its original cooking techniques in its non-automated red brick factory. Visit their Salem store, shop one of the many retail locations that stock the sweets, or order online.

85 Leavitt St., Salem, 978-745-7648, harborsweets.com

Rockport Candle Company, Rockport

Candles inspired by the sea, life, and the coast hand-poured in small batches are made with love at Rockport Candle Company. Favorites like Salty Sea Breeze and Fog Horn join a holiday collection including Limited Editions Christmas Candle 2021 and 12 Days of Christmas in Rockport for great gift ideas.

5 Bearskin Neck, Rockport, 978-675-6001, rockportcandlecompany.com

Rockport Candle Company

The Salty Cottage, Beverly

Oh the joy of a comfy pillow! Especially one that has been hand-pieced and stitched at The Salty Cottage in a seaside studio in Beverly. You’ll love the vibe and feel of the colorful pillows featuring bold images of lobsters, anchors, and life in New England. Available in retail locations and on Etsy.

thesaltycottage.com

Annarosa’s Bakery, Salisbury

Bread fans will get a slice of nirvana at Annarosa’s Bakery in Salisbury where you’ll find heavenly loafs along with savory and sweet treats. Owner Bill Malatesta, a former mechanical engineer, says partner Jane Kenny, bought him a bread machine for Christmas back in 2000 and they opened the bakery 20 months later. You’ll find holiday panettone if you hurry!

175 Elm St., Salisbury, 978-499-8839, annarosas.com

Ipswich Pottery

TamaraBoston, Stoneham

After years in the fashion industry, Stonehamresident Tamara Lord in 2003 launched a successful handbag collection carried by luminaries like Britney Spears. She later pivoted to a clothing line sporting flowers, hearts, nautical themes, inspirational words, and seasonal themes. The winter line is ideal for cuddling and holiday gifts. 165 Green St., Stoneham, 781-962-1021, tamaraboston.com

Ipswich Pottery, Ipswich

Master potter Nancy Kemp-Soucy has been throwing forms to create functional pottery inspired by her passion for gardening and the coastal landscape. Her Ipswich studio is brimming with endless possibilities for the pottery enthusiast. 315 High St., Ipswich, 508-527-2747, ipswichpottery.com