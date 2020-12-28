There are few American towns as storied as Salem, Massachusetts. Each year tourists flock from all over the country to visit Witch City—but when was the last time you got to know this historic town right in your own backyard? Here are a few of our favorite picks to keep you busy in Salem.
Eat+Drink
Finz Seafood and Grill
The menu of sustainable seafood, sushi, and craft cocktails changes with the seasons, but the views of Salem Harbor remain all year round.
86 Wharf St., 978-744-8485, hipfinz.com
Kokeshi
Inspired by Asian street food, Kokeshi serves up dumplings, ramen, poke, and kimchi. Indoor dining remains available at its winter location—288 Derby Street (Bambolina Restaurant).
kokeshirestaurant.com
Sea Level Oyster Bar
There are oysters, of course, but once you’re done slurping stay for a main event of steak, pizza, or lobster mac and cheese.
94 Wharf St., 978-741-0555, sealeveloysterbar.com
Ledger
Housed in a renovated 19th-century bank, Ledger merges historic surroundings with a modern menu that changes with the seasons.
125 Washington St., 978-594-1908, ledgersalem.com
A&J King
Stop in for crusty artisan loaves, seasonally inspired baked goods, or a sticky kouign-amann, a sticky French pastry that A&J King has perfected.
48 Central St., 978-744-4881, ajkingbakery.com
Goodnight Fatty
If you’re craving cookies after 7 p.m., order some fat, delicious cookies in playful flavors—think Fruity Pebbles or s’mores—and some cold milk to wash it down.
1 Washington Sq., goodnightfatty.com
Cheese Shop of Salem
A wide selection of carefully curated cheeses, plus cured meats, artisan crackers, jams and honeys, and locally made treats.
45 Lafayette St., 978-498-4820, thecheeseshopofsalem.com
Opus
If you’d like great sushi and killer cocktails, head to Opus.
87 Washington St., salemopus.com
Caramel Patisserie
Elegant, European-style treats from shiny fruit-topped tarts to a rainbow of crisp, airy macarons.
281 Essex St., 978-594-0244, caramelpatisserie.com
Po’Boys and Pies
Crisp-yet-fluffy bread, stacked high with smoked meats, local pickles, and all the fixings. And maybe a slice of pie for dessert.
101 Lafayette St., 978-224-2922, poboysandpies.com
Live+Play
Peabody Essex Museum
This museum of art, culture, and history offers up changing and permanent exhibits in a beautiful space, as well as family-friendly interactive programming.
161 Essex St., 978-745-9500, pem.org
House of Seven Gables
Catch a bit of literary history by visiting the striking 17th-century home made famous by Nathaniel Hawthorne. Currently only open for tours of the gardens and grounds.
115 Derby St., 978-744-0991, 7gables.org
Salem Witch Museum
A perfect introduction to Salem’s witchy side, an automated presentation featuring life-size figures teaches visitors about the infamous witch trials of 1692.
19½ Washington Sq. North, 978-744-1692, salemwitchmuseum.com
Shop+Renew
Roost and Co.
A whimsical and playful selection of cards, candles, books, toys, and other gifts make Roost a delightful and unique shopping experience.
40 Front St., 978-744-4663, roostandcompany.com
HausWitch Home and Healing
Bring a little of the Salem vibe home with spell kits, stones, candles, home décor, and more, all curated to help bring a little magic to your life.
144 Washington St., 978-594-8950, hauswitchstore.com
Wicked Good Books
Dedicated to keeping a local bookstore thriving in downtown Salem, the shop is currently open by appointment.
215 Essex St., 978-594-1938, wickedgoodbookstore.com