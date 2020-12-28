There are few American towns as storied as Salem, Massachusetts. Each year tourists flock from all over the country to visit Witch City—but when was the last time you got to know this historic town right in your own backyard? Here are a few of our favorite picks to keep you busy in Salem.

Eat+Drink

Finz Seafood and Grill

The menu of sustainable seafood, sushi, and craft cocktails changes with the seasons, but the views of Salem Harbor remain all year round.

86 Wharf St., 978-744-8485, hipfinz.com

Kokeshi

Inspired by Asian street food, Kokeshi serves up dumplings, ramen, poke, and kimchi. Indoor dining remains available at its winter location—288 Derby Street (Bambolina Restaurant).

kokeshirestaurant.com

Photograph by Elise Sinagra

Sea Level Oyster Bar

There are oysters, of course, but once you’re done slurping stay for a main event of steak, pizza, or lobster mac and cheese.

94 Wharf St., 978-741-0555, sealeveloysterbar.com

Ledger

Housed in a renovated 19th-century bank, Ledger merges historic surroundings with a modern menu that changes with the seasons.

125 Washington St., 978-594-1908, ledgersalem.com

A&J King

Stop in for crusty artisan loaves, seasonally inspired baked goods, or a sticky kouign-amann, a sticky French pastry that A&J King has perfected.

48 Central St., 978-744-4881, ajkingbakery.com

Goodnight Fatty

If you’re craving cookies after 7 p.m., order some fat, delicious cookies in playful flavors—think Fruity Pebbles or s’mores—and some cold milk to wash it down.

1 Washington Sq., goodnightfatty.com

Cheese Shop of Salem

A wide selection of carefully curated cheeses, plus cured meats, artisan crackers, jams and honeys, and locally made treats.

45 Lafayette St., 978-498-4820, thecheeseshopofsalem.com

Opus

If you’d like great sushi and killer cocktails, head to Opus.

87 Washington St., salemopus.com

Photograph by Elise Sinagra

Caramel Patisserie

Elegant, European-style treats from shiny fruit-topped tarts to a rainbow of crisp, airy macarons.

281 Essex St., 978-594-0244, caramelpatisserie.com

Po’Boys and Pies

Crisp-yet-fluffy bread, stacked high with smoked meats, local pickles, and all the fixings. And maybe a slice of pie for dessert.

101 Lafayette St., 978-224-2922, poboysandpies.com

Live+Play

Peabody Essex Museum

This museum of art, culture, and history offers up changing and permanent exhibits in a beautiful space, as well as family-friendly interactive programming.

161 Essex St., 978-745-9500, pem.org

House of Seven Gables

Catch a bit of literary history by visiting the striking 17th-century home made famous by Nathaniel Hawthorne. Currently only open for tours of the gardens and grounds.

115 Derby St., 978-744-0991, 7gables.org

Salem Witch Museum

A perfect introduction to Salem’s witchy side, an automated presentation featuring life-size figures teaches visitors about the infamous witch trials of 1692.

19½ Washington Sq. North, 978-744-1692, salemwitchmuseum.com

Shop+Renew

Roost and Co.

A whimsical and playful selection of cards, candles, books, toys, and other gifts make Roost a delightful and unique shopping experience.

40 Front St., 978-744-4663, roostandcompany.com

HausWitch Home and Healing

Bring a little of the Salem vibe home with spell kits, stones, candles, home décor, and more, all curated to help bring a little magic to your life.

144 Washington St., 978-594-8950, hauswitchstore.com

Wicked Good Books

Dedicated to keeping a local bookstore thriving in downtown Salem, the shop is currently open by appointment.

215 Essex St., 978-594-1938, wickedgoodbookstore.com