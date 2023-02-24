Spring is a time of renewal. As nature gradually returns to life, the warmer weather inspires many of us to reset and recharge our health. For some, this means finding a better way to move, eat, or reduce stress either on our own or with the help of a practitioner or program.

Here are several places where you can enhance your well-being, from a single spa treatment to a series of sessions.

Casey Thompson of Anam Cara Wellness Center, LLC

Anam Cara Wellness Center, LLC, Burlington

Anam Cara, which means “soul friend” in Gaelic, offers massage, reiki, intuitive healing, and infrared sauna treatments. Massages loosen tight muscles with added options of topical CBD oil (to relax muscles), cupping (an ancient technique of putting special suction cups on the skin to reduce pain, inflammation, and muscle tension and increase circulation), and an infrared sauna boost. Infrared sauna sessions aim to induce sweating to detoxify the body and improve health. Reiki involves an energy exchange between the practitioner and client (with the practitioner hovering her hands over target areas of the body or lightly touching those areas) to foster relaxation and emotional and spiritual well-being.

1 Garfield Cir., Burlington, 781-999-4265, anamcarawc.com

BodiScience Wellness Center & Spa, Beverly

Dawn Tardiff of BodiScience Wellness Center & Spa

With an emphasis on Ayurvedic and ancient Chinese techniques, BodiScience offers a wide range of short- and longer-term treatments for the body and mind. First-time visitors complete a comprehensive health form, including their health goals, and then work with staff to personalize a wellness moment or program. Spa treatments range from the seasonal element facial with light therapy and lymphatic drainage (to eliminate toxins and promote toning) to the five-part beauty of emotions face and body series. This customized treatment uses the year, month, day, and time you were born to stimulate acupuncture points and balance your chakras (the seven energy points in the body) using light therapy, oil-rich clays, and algae-based products.

100 Cummings Center, Suite 101D, Beverly, 978-927-9909, bodiscience.com

Insideout Health & Wellness, Wenham

Victoria Varney Insideout Health & Wellness

In addition to various massages, including a four-handed session with two practitioners, Insideout Health & Wellness offers acupuncture, reiki, polarity, foot reflexology and different facials, including rejuvenating ones incorporating chemical exfoliation, dermaplaning, and ultrasound therapies. The spa also offers many packages, including the three-hour restorative body package that includes reiki, massage and a facial, while the Harmonious Within package uses acupuncture and a massage to balance, calm and de-stress your body.

162 Main St., Wenham, 978-468-4294, insideouthw.com

Soul Serenity Beauty & Wellness, Newburyport

Kathryn Peabody of Soul Serenity Beauty & Wellness

Soul Serenity Beauty & Wellness is a self-described holistic and aesthetic center that aims to enhance clients’ physical, mental and spiritual well-being. It offers a variety of facial and body aesthetic treatments to tighten, tone and rejuvenate the skin using special gels, energies and non-invasive tools. The center’s signature treatment is the natural facelift, using a blend of elements including NeoGen Plasma Skin Rejuvenation, microcurrent face sculpting, Radiofrequency therapy and JetPeel infusion. You’ll additionally find a mix of massages and energy-healing treatments. For example, spiritual intuitive coaching involves working with a practitioner to set your wellness goal(s), formulate a plan and meet for regular coaching sessions to help you complete your journey.

24 Vernon St., Newburyport, 978-490-1100, soulserenitywellness.com

Farther Afield

Mirbeau Inn & Spa, Plymouth

Mirbeau Inn & Spa, Plymouth

If you want several days of pampering, consider this elegant retreat set in a stately French estate overlooking a Giverny-inspired garden. The property has 50 guestrooms (16 in the Manor House), an all-day bistro and wine bar, and a 16,500-square-foot spa. The latter offers fitness and training classes and multiple treatments, including an exotic milk ritual kur, complete with a salt scrub, oil-rich body wrap, milk bath and body massage. plymouth.mirbeau.com

Mandarin Oriental Boston

Mandarin Oriental Boston, Boston

Head to this hotel oasis for soothing treatments involving meditative Himalayan singing bowls, salt and lava stones, aromatherapy, and more. The digital wellness escape unkinks digitally strained shoulder, neck, head, and eye muscles and includes a trigger-point foot and hand massage. The O2 restorative facial employs an oxygenating complex to detoxify and stimulate the skin. The spa also offers several virtual wellness programs, ranging from women’s empowerment coaching to a program for women over 40 to establish fulfilling new patterns and practices related to such areas as midlife transitions. mandarinoriental.com/boston

Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa, Lenox

Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa, Lenox

This wellness resort, set in a Gilded Age mansion with a spa and locavore restaurant, is ideal for those with targeted intentions, whether it’s wanting to boost physical fitness or deal with grief and loss. Staff helps you choose an area of focus (many are suggested) before crafting a menu of classes, sessions, and experiences to help transform the mind, body, and spirit. Such therapeutic offerings include connecting with the wisdom of Miraval’s owls, floating meditation, cardiac drumming, and even hatchet throwing. The spa also incorporates body treatments. miravalresorts.com/berkshires