Lynnfield’s MarketStreet shopping center is welcoming four new stores this summer: furniture brand Lovesac, woman’s fashion retailer Anthropologie, California-inspired clothing company Marine Layer, and popular jewelry line gorjana are all new additions this season.

“This summer’s lineup of store openings is an exciting update to MarketStreet’s ever-growing mix of retail,” says Charlotte Woods, general manager of MarketStreet. “The arrival of these brands, which came highly requested by our community, complement our already robust collection of high quality retail that our shoppers will love, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome them.”

Lovesac – known for ultra-comfortable foam-filled bean bag chairs and adaptable, customizable sectionals – opened at MarketStreet in early June. A couple weeks later, Anthropologie opened its doors, selling chic clothing, accessories, and home décor with Bohemian flair. Marine Layer, which makes super-soft, casual clothing, opened in early July. Gorjana will begin selling its classically beautiful casual and spcecial occasion jewelry later this month.

MarketStreet launched off route 128 in Lynnfield in 2013, incorporating retail stores, health and lifestyle services, and contemporary apartments. In the years since, it has evolved into a shopping destination known for its distinctive combination of beloved national (and even international) brands and local, independent businesses.

marketstreetlynnfield.com