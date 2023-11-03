Driving over the Sagamore Bridge, filled with excitement, we embark on our journey to AutoCamp Cape Cod.

For anyone looking to spend time outdoors in nature without sacrificing luxury, this destination is for you. Pack your coziest sweaters and warmest socks and charge your phones because an AutoCamp adventure equals cozy, content-worthy perfection.

Upon arrival, the scent of fresh air, campfires, and pine trees consumes you. After a short walk from the main house, we unlock the door to our Airstream and take in the amenities. A kitchen and a shower? Spending a night in the woods never looked this good or felt this comfortable.

After touring our camp site, we make our way back to the main clubouse, a customizable event space (you can rent the upstairs or opt for a full buyout) with a cool midcentury atmosphere. We are ready for the day’s activity: the Highland Park Whisky Experience.

We begin with a nature walk—and yes, we sample some whisky when we arrive at the scenic water view. After returning to camp, we freshen up and prepare for the experience’s highlight: a five-course dinner with whisky pairings led by Andrea Rechtiene, a Boston-based private chef.

Above the clubhouse lobby is a gorgeous private event space. Walking up the stairs, we hear music playing, people laughing, and cocktails being stirred. The night begins!

Highland Park Whisky is a single malt whisky distilled in Orkney, an archipelago of islands off Scotland. It is sweet, smoky, smooth—everything you want your whisky to be. I don’t usually lean toward this spirit, but I have to say that, after a night spent sampling 12-, 15-, and 21-year-old pours, I may be making myself old fashioneds more often.

And let’s not forget about the food. We start with a first course of local oysters and cucumber granita, deliciously paired with the Highland Park 12 Year Old. Next up, we nibble on wild mushroom toast and grilled heirloom carrots, arguably my favorite course of the night. For dinner, we indulge in a smoked mushroom cavatelli and miso-braised short ribs while sipping the Highland Park 15 Year Old.

To top off all this earthy, farm-to-table culinary goodness, we are privy to a nightcap of the 21 Year Old single malt. We end our night sitting around the firepits, sharing stories and star gazing until it is time for bed. If there was any place where time slows down, it is AutoCamp Cape Cod.

To learn more visit autocamp.com/cape-cod and highlandparkwhisky.com.