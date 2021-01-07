Beauport Hospitality Group has announced the opening of TranquiliSea, The Wellness Space at Beauport Hotel Gloucester. Located on the water in the heart of “America’s Oldest Seaport,” Beauport Hotel is now home to the only luxury wellness suite and services in Cape Ann.

The TranquiliSea Wellness Space, which was originally only for overnight guests, is now open to the public guest community for rejuvenating spa treatments, yoga classes, reiki therapy, and small group retreats (up to six guests).

“The TranquiliSea Wellness Space allows us to provide our guests and future hotel guests with a private upscale escape to Gloucester for a wellness getaway or even a retreat,” says Ray Johnston, managing director of Beauport Hospitality. “At Beauport Hotel we understand the importance of self care and wellness which is why we want to offer innovative, restorative experiences and amenities for our hotel guests to enjoy.”



Beauport has hired Boston area holistic health coach and reiki and yoga practitioner Shannon McNally, who will serve as the lead Wellness Concierge at the TranquiliSea Space. McNally will oversee treatments and practices for all hotel guests, in addition to wellness programming and amenities for the hotel.

“We are able to create customizable experiences for all of our TranquiliSea guests, whether it’s a small ladies’ getaway, couples’ staycation, an intimate wedding or elopement, or an individual that is looking to decompress in a relaxing environment,” she says.

In-room massage therapy and reiki treatments are also available to hotel guests, enjoyed in one of the many luxury guest rooms featuring balconies, fireplaces, and oceanfront views.

The private new wellness space offers services like restorative yoga, one-on-one vinyasa, Swedish massage, and deep tissue massage, available for individuals, couples or duo experiences. The TranquiliSea Wellness Space practitioners will use internationally recognized care products by luxury brands Zents and Vitruvi Essential Oils.

Along with the restorative yoga practices, Beauport also offers Reiki Therapy, which can be performed contact-less if preferred. Reiki Therapy, an alternative, energy healing treatment, works with the body’s energetic system, bringing it to equilibrium so that it can heal itself. This particular therapy can assist with stress, insomnia, digestive issues, helps soothe chronic pain and is one of the tailored yoga experiences individuals will be able to book through TranquiliSea. “Reiki Therapy is a rejuvenating experience no matter what you are going through,” McNally says.

The private yoga sessions are offered in both vinyasa and restorative formats and can be booked for 60 or 90 minutes. During these sessions, guests will be guided through a combination of physical postures, breathing practices, and meditation. Small group wellness retreats are also available and may be customized to include yoga meditation reiki and holistic health coaching.

Hotel guests and staff are all asked to abide by the current BSafe: Health and Safety Plan the property has laid out during this period of COVID-19. All guests are asked to wear face masks at all times, except when lying down during a massage or reiki session. The TranquiliSea space will also be vacated for 60 minutes in between services for sanitization, which include Electrostatic sanitation spray systems to disinfect all supplies, mats, furniture and surfaces. Sessions must be booked 48-hours prior to services to allow ample time for sanitation of the space.

In celebration of the launch of the TranquiliSea Wellness Space, Beauport Hotel will be offering public yoga programming for groups up to fifteen, that will be held in their main ballroom. In the spring and summer months, the hotel will move the group yoga programs outdoors to their rooftop area.

For additional information about the TranquiliSea Wellness Space, and to book a stay at Beauport Hotel, visit beauporthotel.com/wellness.html.