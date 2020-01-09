No matter your resolutions for 2020, make time to focus on health and self-care this year. True wellness is all about balance—getting enough exercise to keep you active, eating well to stay energized, and regularly taking a moment to just breathe.
MarketStreet Lynnfield wants to help you prioritize wellness with special deals at their fitness studios like Pure Barre and Fit Revolution, and some “healthy indulgences” from other property businesses like Casper, Roosters Men’s Grooming, and Davio’s. New year, new self-care!
—
Fitness
Lululemon
This Sunday, January 12, from 9 – 10:30 a.m., Lululemon hosts a free metabolism seminar and yoga class in store. Get educated, get grounded, and get a new workout uniform while you’re at it.
Club Pilates
Join anytime between now and March 31 and pay $0 in enrollment costs, which are usually $59.
Pure Barre
Whether you’re looking to try a new kind of fitness class or you’re a barre veteran in the market for a new studio, Lynnfield’s Pure Barre is offering special introductory membership, valid through the end of the month.
Master O Karate Academy
Now through January 25, anyone—kids, teens, and adults—can enjoy a 2-week trial for free. See if karate is right for you at this studio with a world-class curriculum.
Fit Revolution
Marketstreet’s fitness studio offering classes like barre, cycling, bootcamp, and yoga, is giving clients a choice between two deals—buy one month of classes and get one month free, or buy a ten-class card for only $100. This offer is valid through the end of the month.
—
Self-Care
Roosters Men’s Grooming Center
Take a moment for yourself to rest and reset at Roosters—they’re offering a hot towel prep with essential oils and a professional shave including a deep cleansing and toning treatment, moisturizer, aftershave, and talc.
Mane & Mani
The salon offers monthly memberships so you can save on your pampering. Choose the no-commitment month-to-month plan, or the three-month prepaid plan.
Neem Medical Spa
Kick your self-care up a notch at Neem Medical Spa. Get an IV infusion, providing full-body benefits like detoxification, hydration, and energy boosts. Or, try their vitamin C facial, featuring antioxidant properties that boost skin’s collagen, radiance, and hydration.
Casper
Better your sleeping habits this year with Casper mattresses. Their Wavemattress, specifically targeting 27 different points of support on your back, is the only American mattress endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association. Pricing for the Wave mattress begins at $1395.
—
Food
Davio’s
The Italian steakhouse is offering new low-calorie cocktails like a Cucumber Vodka or a Spicy Margherita made with stevia. They’ve also partnered with Awaken180° Weightloss to offer some new healthy entrees, including zucchini noodles with shrimp and peppers, blackened tuna with grilled eggplant, and filet mignon with cauliflower rice and spinach.
Yard House
Yard House’ Lifestyle menu focuses on nutrient-dense foods and plant-forward plates. A few highlights include roasted halibut with bok choy and asparagus, a steak bowl with brown rice and quinoa, snap peas, and carrots, and a poke bowl with raw ahi, arugula, avocado, seaweed salad, and edamame.
Kings Dining & Entertainment
At Kings, try their strawberry spinach salad or tuna poke bowl before burning calories while bowling.
Wahlburgers
Yes, you can get something besides a burger at Wahlburgers! Try their Chicken Wahlbowl with onions and greens, or their BBQ Bacon Walhlbowl with burger, avocado spread, jalapeños, and greens.