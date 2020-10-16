Kaminski Auctions, located in Beverly, hosts one of the largest and most anticipated auctions of the year starting tomorrow. Online bidding and in-person previews of the unique objects from the New York Hotel began on October 3.

Proceeds from the auction will go to support St. Bartholomew’s Conservancy in its mission to help restore and preserve the exteriors and gardens of fellow neighborhood landmark St. Bartholomew’s Church and Community House, directly across the street from the Waldorf Astoria New York, a celebrated site of history and Byzantine-Romanesque architecture. The St. Bartholomew’s Church Site is a National Historic Landmark, a New York City Landmark, and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

“Many of the pieces for auction have been a witness to history, and we are excited to see them find new life in the homes of avid collectors,” says Andrew Miller, CEO of Dajia US, the owner and developer of Waldorf Astoria New York. “From one New York City landmark to another, we are extremely happy that St. Bartholomew’s Conservancy will receive the proceeds in support of their valuable work.”

Folks from all over the world will have the opportunity to own pieces from Waldorf Astoria New York, a beacon of timeless glamour which has defined luxury for nearly a century—home to Hollywood’s elite, host to countless world leaders, and the site of notable cultural events and galas. Over 15,000 items will be available for bidding, like 19th-century French furniture from 142 Towers suites. Art, chandeliers, and décor from the famous Bull and Bear bar, La Chine restaurant, and Peacock Alley, will be up for bidding as well.

“We can’t wait to bring this immense, once-in-a-lifetime auction to life,” says Frank Kaminski, CEO and owner of Kaminski Auctions. “Given the variety of items up for auction and rich history of the property, we expect to attract bidders from across the globe. There are pieces from the suites that world leaders, U.S. Presidents, and celebrities frequented. There are exquisite furnishings from the hotel’s notable restaurants and lounges. Needless to say, there’s something for everyone.”

While many incredible pieces will hit the auction blocks, select items from the hotel are historically priceless and have been carefully preserved for future display in the hotel upon reopening. A best-in-class team of preservationists working on the restoration of Waldorf Astoria New York thoroughly analyzed the contents of the hotel and identified key historical artifacts. Notable items like the Spirit of Achievement statue that graces the Park Avenue entrance, the 1893 World’s Fair Clock which anchors the central lobby, acclaimed American composer Cole Porter’s 1907 Steinway grand piano, a John F. Kennedy Rocking Chair, and more have all been carefully analyzed, conserved, and restored for future generations to enjoy.

Online bidding began October 3 through Live Auctioneers, KaminskiLIVE, and Invaluable. The two-week live auction will launch on October 17, and event organizers have made all preparation to carefully comply with all Massachusetts COVID-19 guidelines.

Kaminski auctions is located at 117 Elliott St. (Rt. 62) in Beverly.

For more information or questions, email Ashton McLeod at ashton.mcleod@berlinrosen.com, call 978-927-2223 or 508-328-5967, or visit kaminskiauctions.com.