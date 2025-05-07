Last month, Pratesi, the renowned Italian luxury linens brand, opened a new store at 130 Newbury Street in Boston. This new expansion marks the brand’s second opening in 2025 and fifth in the past year.

This new store marks a significant milestone in Pratesi’s expansion, bringing over a century of dedication to quality in bed linens and home goods to Boston.

Located in a charming 19th century brownstone, Pratesi Boston offers an intimate and immersive experience that celebrates the fusion of design and craftsmanship. Historical references to the brand’s Italian heritage are seamlessly integrated with the modernity of the surroundings.

The store’s interior design features elements like a custom-designed milk oak geometric parquet floor with travertine inlay, oiled hand-rubbed teak, Pratesi orange suedes, and cream-colored leather with woven leather strings and lattice.

The brand was founded in 1906 by Remigio Pratesi, a young merchant in Tuscany, after he commissioned an extraordinary set of embroidered linen for his bride-to-be. This gesture marked the start of a legacy in Italian luxury. Pratesi’s collections are crafted exclusively in Italy, using the finest Egyptian cotton, renowned for its softness, refinement, and durability.

Pratesi Boston invites customers to discover the brand’s range of elevated home goods like sheets, blankets, pillows, towels, tablecloths, napkins, and more.

This opening is part of Pratesi’s broader retail expansion in the U.S. and Europe that began last year after their 2022 relaunch. In 2024, Pratesi opened a flagship store in Palm Beach, along with locations at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street in New York City and Harrods in London. Earlier this year, the brand also launched a European store in Paris, further solidifying its presence in key luxury markets.

“We are thrilled to bring Pratesi’s legacy of luxury and craftsmanship to Boston,” said Michelle Klein, CEO at Pratesi, in a statement. “Our new store on Newbury Street is designed to offer an unparalleled shopping experience, where clients can explore our iconic collections in a space that reflects the essence of Pratesi.”

The new Pratesi store in Boston will also serve as a meeting point for the interior design community to rediscover the brand and its newly introduced bespoke program — allowing designers and clients to collaborate with Pratesi’s Italian atelier to create custom-made linens. Pratesi’s bespoke program ensures that every detail, from intricate monogramming to the finest tailoring, is executed with unparalleled artistry and dedication to the craft.

Pratesi linens are heirloom-quality pieces that become softer and more luxurious with each passing year, embodying a standard of luxury perfected over generations. Each piece is woven in Italy’s finest mills, hand-cut by experts, and finished with precise embroidery.

The store’s opening is a celebration of Pratesi’s commitment to excellence and its dedication to providing a unique and luxurious shopping experience.

For more information, visit www.pratesi.com.