MarketStreet Lynnfield adds to its collection of standout businesses this weekend with the opening of two new stores. Premium denim brand Madewell opens this Friday, September 11, and locally founded women’s fashion boutique The Cue will open this Saturday, September 12. With these new additions, MarketStreet Lynnfield continues to provide visitors with a property that serves as an all-encompassing amenity and retail hub for the community.

“We’ve always taken such pride in seeking out and introducing the newest must-shop destinations and amenities at MarketStreet Lynnfield,” says Charlotte Woods, general manager of MarketStreet Lynnfield. “This weekend’s openings represent some of the best in local small business and beloved national brands and we’re thrilled to have them join our diverse collection of retail.”

With guest and staff safety at the forefront of its priorities, MarketStreet continues to maintain and uphold all sanitization and community safety practices. Guests and staff are required to wear face coverings while in stores and salons, as well as when checking into restaurants, prior to being seated, as recommended by the CDC and in keeping with local government guidance.

To promote social distancing, visitors and employees are encouraged and reminded to remain six feet apart by way of helpful signage, and MarketStreet Lynnfield has adjusted communal spaces and furniture configuration throughout the property.

Madewell

Opening Friday, September 11

With its opening at MarketStreet Lynnfield, Madewell will offer denim for women. Introduced in 2006, Madewell is known for premium denim at non-premium prices, complemented by everything to wear with a great pair of jeans. Madewell also distinguishes itself through a number of meaningful sustainability initiatives and by reengineering the customer journey with a best-in-class loyalty program. madewell.com

The Cue

Opening Saturday, September 12

Designed for the trendy professional woman, The Cue carries fun, fashionable and versatile clothing, accessories, and more with style picks to get from daytime to evening. A “Play/Party/Professional” luxe contemporary concept with a “shop local” feel, The Cue houses an experiential style lounge decked out with custom wall art and plenty of Insta-worthy décor. At just 29 years old, founder and owner Lindsay Tia Reilly is the driving force behind this unique boutique, her second location since opening The Cue in Dorchester in 2017.

With The Cue, Lindsay combines her heritage of working with high quality goods, her keen eye for style, and her desire to empower women and men through fashion. The Cue serves as a local establishment for those looking for day-to-night style and houses the new iterations of the Lindsay Tia line. shopthecue.com