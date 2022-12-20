This is it! With less than a week to go, there are likely still a few items that need crossing off your holiday list. And the good news is, some of the North shore’s best local shops have everything you need in store.

Salt + Grove, Newburyport

In Newburyport, the Gift Box Bar at Salt + Grove is the perfect place to start. The entire shop is holiday-ready and their Gift Box Bar is a real standout, even among all of the holiday items on display. From gourmet caramels and cookies to chocolates, teas and more, the recipient of your gift is sure to love whatever you select – Lark cookies and biscuits and Mast chocolates are fan favorites. Your challenge will most certainly be in narrowing down which items to select. But once you do, all need to do is fill up a gift box and the shop will complete the present with ribbon and a gift tag.

Photograph courtesy of Charleston & Coco Photograph courtesy of Charleston & Coco Photograph courtesy of Sarah Jayne Photography

Charleston & Coco, Newburyport

At Charleston & Coco, keeping your hands warm does mean sacrificing fashion – in fact, quite the opposite. Whether it’s a pair of handmade Luna Luxury Knit Mittens made from 100% humanely sourced South American wool or super cute faux fur Mandy mits, your hands are sure to face even the coldest winter weather in style. If you’re local to Newburyport or just enjoy the North shore, the cute and casual PORT hoodie in maroon is perfect for just about everyone. If you’re seeking something a little more lasting this holiday, the shop’s permanent bracelet collaboration with VirtuE Jewelers Atelier right next door is unique and fun.

Shine Boutique, Newburyport

At Shine, holiday spirits are in full swing and a mason jar never looked so good, thanks to Craft Cocktail Kits by CAMP, which are as cool-looking as they are useful. From Peppermint Bark Martini to Paloma, Sweater Weather, Hot Toddy and more – all you have to do is add your alcohol of choice and enjoy the perfect holiday cocktail. Also at Shine, the not overly sweet scents of Smell Good Daily by West Third Brand pack the perfect punch, which is to say they smell great but are not overwhelming. The line’s most popular scent, Tobacco 1812, is made with sweet dried tobacco leaf, aromatic spices, rich honey muddled with cocoa, Tonka Bean, tobacco flower, dried fruit and exotic wood.

Photographs courtesy of Elsie’s Pantry

Elsie’s Pantry, Andover

At Elsie’s Pantry in Andover, artisanal whole foods, gifts and locally made products are the focus, which is great because a locally made product is something most everyone can enjoy. At least 70% of the products in store come from New England, whether they are grown locally, baked locally or made in a local workshop. From hand-poured, all-natural soy candles (lots of holiday scents are currently in stock including Balsam Fir, Holiday Kitchen, and more) to Craic Sauce, quite possibly one of the best hot sauces you’ll ever try, this sauce (made locally in Lowell) fits perfectly inside that stocking and tastes great on just about any food! The shop also boasts vegan and cruelty-free soaps and handmade, decorated oyster shells that look as good as a decorative bottle topper as they do hanging on a Christmas tree. No matter what, the personalized service of each visit to Elsie’s Pantry ensures you’ll leave with the perfect gift in hand.

Most of all, happy shopping in these final days and a very happy holiday season to you.