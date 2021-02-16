It’s been a long winter here in New England, and it isn’t quite over yet. We like to invite joy and mindfulness into each day any way we know how—and one of our favorite ways is by visiting some of the best spas north of Boston. Whether you’re looking for a pain relieving massage, a hydrating facial, or a manicure pick-me-up, start with this list of ten of the top spas on the North Shore.

The Attic

The North Beverly salon provides upscale hair and skin services in a cozy, welcoming environment. If you’re looking for one of the best facials north of Boston, head to the Attic, where they have no shortage of treatments for every skin care target, whether you’re prepping for a special occasion or you’re just planning some relaxation time.

10 ½ Enon Street, 2nd Floor, Beverly, 978-922-1700, vagaro.com/theattic

Backstage Salon & Spa

From luxurious pedicures to aromatherapy massages, it can be hard to decide between the tempting spa treatments at Backstage Salon & Spa. Rest assured that you can’t go wrong no matter what you choose, and they even offer hair, makeup, and bridal services.

225 Newburyport Turnpike (Route 1), Rowley, 978-948-7772, backstagesalonandspa.com

Bel Viso Day Spa

When Bel Viso had to shut down back in the spring, owner Maria Lanza took the time to educate herself about product lines and become Barbicide certified, reopening with the safest protocols. One of our favorite services at the Reading spa is their body scrub treatment, complete with sea salt and a soothing massage.

328 Main St., Reading, 781-944-0036, belviso.biz

BodiScience Wellness Center & Spa

You’ll be in good hands at BodiScience—founder Dawn Tardif has over 25 years of experience in the health and wellness industry. You can always expect to receive top-notch service and a relaxing experience at this perennial BONS winner (tip: try their body treatments!).

100 Cummings Center, Ste. 101D, Beverly, 978-927-9909, bodiscience.com

Dayle’s European Skincare

This Marblehead spa offers more than just skincare services. Along with some of the most cutting-edge facial technology, they also offer therapeutic body massages, nail services, lash and makeup services, medspa offerings, and body treatments. Indulge yourself in one of the most luxurious experiences north of Boston with their full spa packages.

261 Washington Street, Marblehead, 781-631-2090, daylesmedspa.com

Elephant Salon & Spa

Your hardest decision at this Peabody salon and spa will be deciding which of their many services to stop in for. They offer practically every type of clinical facial treatment available, plus massages, waxing, and nail and hair services.

141 Summit St., Peabody, 978-587-2721, elephantsalonandspa.com

Interlocks Salon & Spa

The Newburyport salon and spa is consistently one of our North Shore favorites for its commitment to high quality service. They offer a wide range of treatments from facials to massages and from nail services to medspa treatments, all using the best in the industry’s practices and products.

58 Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-465-3010, interlockssalon.com

Nurture Massage & Wellness

Nurture focuses on pain management and relaxation with their massages, performed by a team of certified therapists who tailor each service to their client’s needs. Find some of the best value massage offerings on the North Shore—they even offer a ten-minute on-the-go chair massage.

45 New Ocean St., Swampscott, 781-913-2191, nurturemassageandwellness.com

Saltwater Massage Studio

The tranquil studio in downtown Gloucester specializes in therapeutic massage to relieve aches and pains. They aim to help folks from all walks of life experience deep relaxation and pain relief through their services like CBD, muscle recovery, or prenatal massages.

65 Pleasant St., Gloucester, 978-390-7600, saltwatermassage.com

Sofia E. Day Spa

This Lynnfield day spa provides clients with high-value service from knowledgeable staff, yielding exceptional results. One of their most popular services is their HydraFacial coupled with Dermaplaning, while their other services include massages, waxing, and makeup.

12 Salem St., Lynnfield, 781-224-3334, sofiaedayspa.com