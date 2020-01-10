Have you been hearing about babymoons recently? So have we. The pre-baby vacations allow expecting couples to take a moment to reconnect and spend some treasured time with each other before their new baby arrives and life becomes a bit more of a whirlwind.

Doctors encourage expecting moms not to fly after the second trimester, and air travel during the first trimester can be tough because of morning sickness. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best babymoon packages in the region, close enough to drive to. Vacation without jet setting to a faraway destination, and enjoy some of the most luxurious offers in New England.

—

XV Beacon, Boston

Photograph courtesy of XV Beacon

First up is the critically-acclaimed XV Beacon, housed in a historic 1903 Beaux Arts building atop Beacon Hill. Their new Babymoon on Beacon Hill Package is designed to offer expecting mothers and their partners a quiet escape in the lap of luxury. Upon arrival, guests receive chocolate covered strawberries, chilled sparkling cider, and a complimentary room upgrade based on availability. Couples can then choose to stay wrapped in cashmere blankets in front of the gaslit fireplaces in each guestroom or explore nearby attractions like Boston Common and Faneuil Hall Marketplace by foot or via complimentary Lexus Town Car service.

A bath in the hotel’s jacuzzi tubs with lavender bath salts and rose petal turndown service offers the perfect end to the day. After a restful night’s sleep in lavish beds outfitted in crisp Frette linens, guests will awaken to breakfast in bed for two provided by onsite steakhouse Mooo…. and complimentary 2 p.m. late checkout based on availability.

15 Beacon Street, Boston, 617.670.1500, xvbeacon.com

—

Captain’s House Inn, Chatham

This Chatham bed and breakfast combines quaint Cape Cod living with distinctive luxury. Stay with them for your babymoon and enjoy all of their usual amenities, like daily gourmet breakfast. Also included is a couples’ massage at nearby Sol Spa, a specially designed pregnancy pillow for expecting mothers, and a copy of Good Night Cape Cod to take home for the baby and to remember your Chatham getaway. Plus, indulge a bit after dinner with ice cream sundaes delivered on request right to your room.

369 Old Harbor Road, Chatham, 508.945.0127, captainshouseinn.com

—

Cape Codder Resort & Spa, Hyannis

Photograph courtesy of the Cape Codder Resort

If you’re looking to be spoiled, you’ve chosen the right destination. The Hyannis resort, open year-round, packs a lot into its “Countdown to Baby” package. In addition to your non-alcoholic sparkling wine and chocolates upon arrival, the package also includes two “Beach Bliss” facials, two massages (one of them can be a “Mama Massage”), and one spa pedicure for mom. Besides all that indulgence, you’ll also get a $50 credit for dinner at one of their two on-site restaurants, and a special gift to take home for the baby.

1225 Iyannough Road, 855.861.4370, capecodderresort.com

—

Village Inn of Woodstock, Woodstock, VT

Take the ultimate romantic getaway before your newborn arrives at the Village Inn of Woodstock, in the heart of rural Vermont. The “Babymoon Over Vermont” package includes two massages and a $100 credit to Simon Pearce, purveyor of fine glassware and elegant home décor, valid at the brand’s flagship store in nearby Quechee, or its adjoining restaurant, The Mill, voted one of “America’s Most Romantic Restaurants” by Travel + Leisure. Add this package on to a two-night stay in one of the inn’s luxuriously decorated rooms, many of which include fireplaces, marble bathrooms, and whirlpool tubs.

41 Pleasant Street, Woodstock, VT, 802.457.1255, villageinnofwoodstock.com

—

Inn at Ellis River, Jackson, NH

Photograph courtesy of the Inn at Ellis River

Upgrade any reservation at this White Mountain inn to a “Babymoon Getaway” and enjoy perks like sparkling cider and chocolates and a prenatal massage for mom. You can even substitute the cider and chocolate for pickles and ice cream, if you’re craving that. Stay at this charming mountain inn, complete with fireplaces and jacuzzis, during the snowy season and opt for the candlelit dinner for two at a local restaurant, included in the package. Or, in the summertime, you can choose a gourmet picnic packed in an insulated cooler bag to bring with you on an outdoor adventure.

17 Harriman Road, Jackson, NH, 800.233.8309, innatellisriver.com