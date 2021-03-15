If you own a farmhouse on the North Shore of Boston that needs some major renovations, High Noon Entertainment wants you to get in touch.

The production company behind Cake Boss and Fixer Upper is now casting New England farmhouse owners for a national show on a major cable network. The ideal candidate must live within a 45-minute drive of Ipswich and have an existing renovation budget of $150,000.

The team is looking for homes built before 1940, and in need of a large-scale renovation—ideally a renovation of four to five rooms. The family also must be willing to vacate the house for the duration of the build. And they’ll have to let the show’s design team take the reins!

Renovations will start this spring and summer, to be finished by early fall at the latest.

If you think you and your home are a good fit, head to newenglandcastingcall.castingcrane.com to apply. For more information, visit highnoontv.com.