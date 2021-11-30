This holiday season, Newburyport is packing the entire month of December with opportunities to celebrate this magical time of year. The Newburyport Arts Collective, a coalition of local arts and culture organizations, has put together a schedule of performances, workshops, shopping nights, and community events that will keep residents and visitors alike in festive spirits until the big day.

Read on for the collective’s top 14 ways to celebrate the season:

1. Newburyport Art Association Holiday Exhibit and Sale, Now-Dec. 23

This huge event brings together more than 100 artists working in a variety of media, with price ranges for all art lovers. Look for ceramic globe ornaments, painted and decorated by artist members. Almost all works (starting at $28) can be purchased either in person in the gallery or through their online shop. Learn more or browse art on the association website.

2. Holiday Wreath Decorating Evening at Tinkerhaus, Dec. 1

Grab some friends and join Angela Belanger for some great tips and tricks for decorating wreaths. Seasonal snacks and sips provided as well as all tools, ribbons, decorations and wreaths. More information at the Tinkerhaus website.

3. The Spirits of Christmas, Dec. 3-5

A family-friendly dance and theatrical collaboration between Joppa Dance Company and The Firehouse Center for the Arts that takes you on a journey with the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. Buy tickets online.

4. Invitation Shopping Nights, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 from 6-9pm

A perfect family event or girls’ night out! Enjoy hospitality, live entertainment from choral groups like the Greater Newburyport Children’s Chorus, shopping, and dining in beautiful and festive downtown Newburyport, the Tannery, Merrimac Place, and Horton’s Yard. Spend an evening – or three – strolling from shop to shop as you stock up on holiday gifts while enjoying complimentary munchies and beverages offered by merchants.

5. The Custom House Museum Maritime Holiday Tree, Dec. 3-17

An enormous Maritime Tree, erected in the museum’s backyard from rope rigging, will be adorned with dozens of one-of-a-kind festive “wreaths” created by local organizations and families from life rings. Check out their website for the schedule of events, from caroling to hot cocoa nights and more. Any individual or organization may purchase a life ring to support the museum and then decorate it to add to the tree!

6. Elf the Musical, Dec. 3-19

A Firehouse live production in nearby Andover, this modern-day holiday classic is sure to help everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. Visit the Firehouse website for tickets.

7. Santa’s Workshop, Dec. 3-19

Bring the family to Newburyport’s Brown Square to visit Santa in his traditional workshop, share your wish list, and snap a photo with Mr. Claus! Then enjoy strolling around beautiful downtown Newburyport, wearing its festive best for the holiday season.

8. A Nutcracker Panto, Dec. 10-19

The whole family will love this updated version of a classic holiday tale, with an added cast of enchanted woodland animals and playful clowns to lead audiences on a fun-filled adventure. It’s all that you loved the first time you saw the Nutcracker, with plenty of new surprises. Tickets available online.

9. Share the Warmth City-Wide Hot Cocoa Stands, Dec. 11

Join Newburyport Youth Services in building community through cocoa! Visit stands throughout the city for some delicious hot chocolate and get to know local community members. Some stands will be collecting donations to local charities.

10. Youth Winter Craft Show and Sale, Dec. 15, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

This juried market of local youth artists, makers, crafters and builders features one-of-a-kind items you will not see anywhere else, from paintings to woodworking. Come shop for the holidays and support the work of young artists. Newburyport Senior Center, 331 High St.

11. Winter Sing Concert, Greater Newburyport Children’s Chorus, Dec. 16th at 6:30 pm

Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St. See talented ensembles in grades 2 through 12 perform holiday favorites. Free and open to the public.

12. Pop Up Winter Holiday Market, Dec. 17-18

Artist vendors will be selling their works on tables throughout the Newburyport Art Association gallery.

13. Firehouse Holiday Singalong, Dec. 18

A local family favorite that’s sure to leave everyone in the holiday spirit.

14. Belleville Church: Skylark Ensemble Presents “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 20

GRAMMY®-nominated vocal ensemble Skylark, led by Artistic Director Matthew Guard, makes music an equal partner with the well-loved Dickens tale. Stunning new arrangements of Christmas carols and folk songs contribute their own atmosphere and message to the story, making the choir into something between a crowd of bystanders and a Greek chorus. Tickets are available now at skylarkensemble.org.

About the Newburyport Arts Collective

Members of the Newburyport Arts Collective came together to support each other in recovering from the effects of the pandemic. Organizations have joined forces to preserve and expand Newburyport’s arts and cultural offerings through advocacy, integrated promotion, and a free-flowing exchange of ideas, knowledge, and resources. To learn more or support NAC, visit the NAC web site.