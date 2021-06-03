Firehouse Center for the Arts has launched its 2021 Summer Outdoor Series featuring hit Broadway musicals. The three-show summer series will be held at local outdoor venues. A summer theater subscription for the remaining two shows of the 2021 season is now available here for $90 (one subscription is for a pod that accommodates up to 4 people).

After having to cancel the end of last season, the Firehouse will be bringing hit Broadway shows to local outdoor venues this summer. Firehouse will be presenting All Shook Up from June 25 to July 18, and Godspell from August 13 through 29. The company performed RENT for a two weekend run last month.

“While we wish we could be in our Arakelian Theatre in downtown Newburyport, we are excited to perform, and being outdoors gives us a different way of engaging with the audience,” says John Moynihan, Executive Director of the Firehouse and Creative Director. “The energy is palpable on both our patrons’ side to see Broadway shows again and on the actors’ side to sing and perform in front of live audiences once more.”

All Shook Up will be presented on the Merrimack River at Cashman Park in Newburyport beginning June 25. Premiering on Broadway in 2005, All Shook Up is a American jukebox musical comedy with music from Elvis Presley. Firehouse will perform the 2011 revival of Godspell, a favorite among Firehouse patrons, at Smolak Farms in North Andover beginning August 13. The company put on RENT last month at the Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury.

“Since last year, when we had to cancel shows, we have had to be resourceful,” says Moynihan. “While we have continued to provide a space for art and performances for the community, the scale has been smaller. Now we look forward to offering these shows in accordance with new safety and health guidelines, and thinking about new challenges, like how we perform in parks and fields, in the sun and under the stars.”

As the Firehouse moves towards a full reopening, they continue to prioritize the health and safety of cast, volunteers, and patrons. At this time, they ask patrons to wear masks until they sit down in their pods. Patrons are welcome to bring food and drink to the performance and are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs.

Individual ticket prices are $50 per pod. Pods seat up to 4 adults and will be spaced throughout the field. The box office and Arakelian Theatre are currently closed, but tickets can be purchased online at firehouse.org.