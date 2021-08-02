Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston launches four Boston Experiences, designed for guests and travellers to authentically discover Boston and beyond.

“When people think of Massachusetts, they think rich history, beautiful coastlines, and picturesque brownstone lined streets. With this in mind, we have created some one-of-a-kind memorable experiences for our guests to enjoy. No matter how long or short their visit is, we want our guests to have an authentic but elevated adventure, and there’s no better time to enjoy these than summer in New England,” says Reed Kandalaft, One Dalton’s general manager.

City of Art

Expertly curated by world-renowned art consultants Kate Chertavian and Lucy Rosenburgh, the One Dalton Art Collection permeates every guest room, residence, and public space. Guests are invited to embark on a discovery of Boston’s art scene starting with a self-guided tour of the Hotel’s art collection referencing the dedicated catalogue. Guests are invited to sip on a glass of Champagne while walking through the Hotel’s spectacular collection learning about works from Duke Riley, Yinka Shonibare, Tacita Dean, and more.

Following the Hotel exploration, guests can choose to be whisked away by private car to an exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art in the Seaport District where Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston serves as the Official Hotel Partner. The concierge team can arrange for tickets to the current exhibition on display.

End the day at the Hotel’s new cocktail lounge Trifecta, where guests will witness artistry of another kind—a cocktail handcrafted just for them. Trifecta’s stunningly creative cocktail menu pays homage to the city of Boston as an artistic hub. Designed by Julia Casale, assistant director of food and beverage, the menu features an eclectic mix of contemporary, stylized cocktails, drawing inspiration from the characters and cultural institutions that were pivotal in Bostonian history, and subsequently helped shape the future of the city. In addition to cocktails, guests will enjoy a light menu of local seafood and New England fare crafted by Chef Daniel Burger.

Discover Oyster Country

Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston is just a short drive to the Massachusetts coastline. Located just south of Boston in Duxbury and affectionately known as “The Napa Valley of Oysters,” Island Creek Oysters is one standout farm that raises the bar in sustainable luxury seafood.

Guests are invited to spend a day at Island Creek’s historic 11-acre (4.5 hectare) oyster farm, where they will get an interactive lesson in farming—from how the oysters start their lives in the hatchery to how farmers harvest them from the ocean waters. A captain will guide guests aboard the Nathaniel Winsor, a 27-foot (8 metre) Carolina Skiff boat and out on to the water for an up-close and hands-on oyster farming experience. Guests can then retreat to the farm’s bayfront raw bar for chilled wine, oysters and caviar while taking in the sweeping coastal views.

Should guests require transportation, a private car can be arranged by the Hotel’s Concierge to transport guests to and from the farm. Guests are also welcome to bring back fresh oysters and caviar, which can be enjoyed in the privacy of their room with a bottle of chilled Champagne.

Boston Photography Tour

Boston is home to some of the most picturesque spots and charming neighbourhoods in the nation. To encourage guests to capture every moment of their visit, Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston has created the ultimate guided “photo walk” tour around Boston’s most Instagrammable spots with a professional local photographer and guide.

This two-hour experience will take guests through iconic districts including Back Bay, Fenway and the South End, allowing participants to hone their photography skills and marvel at attractions at the same time. The photographer will make unscripted pit stops to sample his or her favourite local brews and food along the way. By the end of the experience, guests will have lived like a local and raised their Instagram game at the same time.

The photographer will take care of everything and including providing photography equipment (upon request) and following the tour, will share all of the images captured on the walk so guests can remember their adventure. If there’s any bucket list locations that guests simply must visit, the concierge team can help design the perfect custom itinerary for the group.

Boston By Bike

Boston is the perfect city to navigate on two wheels. Hotel guests are invited to borrow a complimentary One Dalton Biria Bike during their stay and head out for a morning or afternoon of adventure. Take a ride down Commonwealth Avenue and explore the Commonwealth Avenue Mall with its stunning selection of trees and shrubs. Explore the Emerald Necklace, designed by Frederick Law Olmstead (who also designed Central Park in New York City), which comprises more than 1,100 acres (445 hectares) and includes Boston Common, The Public Garden, and The Fens, all of which are a short ride from the Hotel. Another great destination for a picturesque ride is the Charles River Esplanade, which runs for 3 miles (close to 5 kilometres) in the Back Bay area, all along the Charles River. It’s the perfect place to stop and take pictures along the way.

To make bike reservations, call the concierge team at 617-377-4888. Guests are also invited to refer to the Insiders’ Guide to Spring, Summer and Autumn with suggestions on where to go near and far.

For reservations for the City of Art experience, Oyster Country experience, or Boston Photography Tour, call reservations at 617-530-1388.

