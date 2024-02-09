Valentine’s Day always seems to sneak up before you know it, doesn’t it? Fear not — we’ve rounded up some of the most luxurious ways to celebrate the holiday in and around Boston this year, including our top staycation destinations. Some of these over-the-top experiences feature champagne, chocolate, massages, caviar, roses, and even diamonds. Read on for the best V-Day packages around, plus a few of our favorite dining options.

Where to Stay

Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton

The Four Seasons at One Dalton in Boston celebrates the season with their “Just the Two of Us” package, designed to help couples create meaningful memories together. Upon arrival, you’ll indulge in a crisp glass of Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries. Come evening, ease into a joyful night’s sleep with a GROUND Wellbeing Sleep Ritual Kit, guaranteeing the utmost relaxation and a cloud-like slumber. Order breakfast in bed in the morning — some of their specials include lemon ricotta pancakes and eggs benedict. And don’t forget to stop by the spa for the Dalton Duo couples massage while you’re there.

Their cocktail bar, Trifecta, also has a unique offering available February 7 through 21 — their “perfect pairing” cocktail experience walks guests through a series of questions to help them choose a few favorite cocktails. Reservations are required.

fourseasons.com/onedalton

Photograph courtesy of Beauport Hospitality Group

Beauport Hotel

A romantic coastal getaway at the Beauport in Gloucester makes for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift — go for long walks on the beach, snuggle by the fireplace, and take in the ocean breeze with scenic views. Book their Valentine’s package between February 9 and 18, and enjoy a complimentary bottle of Champagne, a box of chocolates, and a dozen red roses delivered to your room upon arrival; a $100 food credit and $50 beverage credit; breakfast for two; and late check out — all to set up the perfect Valentine’s trip for you and your “Beau.” Call to book only at 978-282-0008.

beauporthotel.com

The Newbury Boston

The Back Bay hotel’s “Amour” package sets the scene for an idyllic weekend away. The package includes a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne, chocolate truffles from L.A. Burdick, a bouquet of fragrant red roses, and a special gift from Tiffany & Co. Make sure you try and book one of the hotel’s wood-burning fireplace suites. In the morning, enjoy a private, cozy breakfast in bed with a selection of indulgent dishes like their lobster benedict.

thenewburyboston.com

The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor

Encore Boston Harbor

The Everett resort offers a lux massage package for couples this Valentine’s Day at its Forbes Five-Star spa. Available throughout February, the package helps couples learn how to give their partner a massage using authentic massage techniques. First, you and your sweetheart get a 90-minute personalized and targeted massage lesson by one of the spa’s highly skilled therapists. Then, you’ll receive a 90-minute Couple’s Balancing Massage. The three-hour experience costs $890 per couple and can be booked here.

encorebostonharbor.com

Chatham Bars Inn

Escape to the Cape this Valentine’s Day at the Chatham Bars Inn, offering the perfect backdrop to any romantic getaway. They’ve recently announced a trio of new proposal packages — the Picnic Proposal, the Marry Me! Proposal, and the In-Room Proposal — to make popping the question a breeze. Each package comes complete with two-night accommodations at the luxury resort and customized proposal set up and coordination.

chathambarsinn.com

Wequassett Resort

Another lux Cape Cod spot, Wequassett Resort & Golf Club has teamed with Sydney Evan Jewelry to create extravagant, over the top luxury travel packages, available for booking through Valentine’s Day. The “Cape Cod” package includes a two-night stay, a Sydney Evan diamond necklace and porcelain jewelry tray, and dinner for two. The “Seaside” package ups the ante with the addition of a third night, a couples massage, and a helicopter ride.

wequassett.com

Photograph courtesy of Liberty Hotel

The Liberty Hotel

Available throughout the entire month of February, the historic Liberty Hotel offers a special “Love at the Liberty” package including decadent chocolates, two glasses of champagne at check-in, turndown service, and a late checkout at noon. Additional add-ons to the package include pink roses on the bed, Champagne, prosecco, and an intimacy kit. Don’t forget to dine at one (or all) of the property’s concepts, like Scampo or CLINK, both of which offer special V-Day menus.

libertyhotel.com

Raffles Boston

The five-star hotel in Boston’s Back Bay has one of the most over-the-top V-Day packages around. The “Sweetheart Suite” package includes personal butler service, a Sleep Ritual, turndown service with rose petals, and a private, in-suite tasting menu with Champagne pairings. Amar, the hotel’s Portuguese restaurant, also does a decadent four-course prix fixe menu for $150 per person.

raffles.com/boston

Boston Harbor Hotel

The waterfront property has several romance packages available to book — and Valentine’s Day conveniently coincides with their Boston Wine & Food Festival, running now through March. Some of the festival’s seasonal events include the Valentine’s Champagne Brunch, held in the hotel’s Atlantic Room on Sunday, February 11, or their Four Decades of Bordeaux: Wine & Wagyu dinner on February 17.

bostonharborhotel.com

Photograph courtesy of Inn at Hastings Park

Inn at Hastings Park

The Lexington hotel’s “Revolutionary Romance” package includes an overnight stay for two in luxurious accommodations, a “Veuve Clicquot Rosé Together” amenity, housemade chocolate covered strawberries, a $100 food and beverage credit, and a complimentary upgrade to best available room upon check-in. Fireplace rooms are available upon request. But it doesn’t stop there — they’re also doing a four-course Valentine’s dinner on February 14, a cocktail class on February 15, and a Valentine’s edition supper club on February 21.

innathastingspark.com

Mandarin Oriental

A memorable Boston getaway for Valentine’s Day comes complete with exceptional Mandarin Oriental service, a fresh flower arrangement from Winston’s Flowers, a crisp bottle of Champagne, and gourmet chocolate delivered to a spacious guestroom or residential suite with Back Bay or courtyard views. The hotel’s concierge team will assist guests with booking couples’ experiences and restaurant reservations. The offer is valid through February 19, and bookings must be made at least three days prior to arrival.

mandarinoriental.com/boston

Ritz Carlton

On February 14, the Ritz Carlton in downtown Boston features a V-Day package that includes lux accommodations, parking, and in-room breakfast the next morning with promotional code BED. This package is perfect if you have show tickets that night — the Book of Mormon performs at the Opera House from February 13 through 18.

ritzcarlton.com/boston

Photograph courtesy of Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa

Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa

In the mood for a mountain getaway? Couples looking to deepen their bond in New Hampshire’s White Mountains can book a Valentine’s Day package at the Mountain View Grand, which includes a daily breakfast credit, Champagne, and delectable strawberries. As a memento, guests will take home two custom MVG Champagne glasses. Top off a fairy-tale like stay by booking a body, facial, or massage treatment at the Tower Spa. To make a reservation, email info@mountainviewgrand.com or call 855-837-2100.

mountainviewgrand.com

Kimpton Marlowe Hotel

The Cambridge hotel’s new Bed, Bath & Bubbles package immerses guests in a recently renovated one bedroom suite, complete with a king bed, separate living area, and sweeping views of the Boston skyline. Draw a soothing bath in your oversized marble bathroom with Fuji spa and soak tub and get ready to elevate the romance level. The package also includes a selection of bath bombs and soaks, a chilled bottle of prosecco, and a $50 dining credit to Bambara Kitchen & Bar.

hotelmarlowe.com

Where to Dine

Whether you’re staying in town or your staycation looks like a fabulous day trip, here are a few top Boston restaurants offering Valentine’s Day specials this year.

Smith & Wollensky

With their American Wine & Wagyu offering, guests can enjoy world-class Napa Valley wines paired with Snake River Farms American Wagyu for a lavish date night experience.

smithandwollensky.com

Photograph courtesy of Atlántico

Atlántico

Atlántico celebrates Valentine’s Day February 11 through February 14 with a special prix fixe menu designed for two and featuring dishes like hamachi crudo and falda de res (frilled skirt steak). The three-course menu goes for $75 per person.

atlanticoboston.com

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

The downtown steakhouse offers a special prix-fixe menu on Valentine’s Day for $250 per couple. Menu features include oysters on the half shell, their signature USDA Prime Dry-Aged Porterhouse for two, and two glasses of Champagne and tiramisu for dessert.

wolfgangssteakhouse.net

Grill 23 & Bar

Enjoy a white-cloth Valentine’s Day at Grill 23 & Bar from Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14. Alongside the regularly available menu, they’ll offer sweetheart specials like Hudson Valley foie gras, surf & turf with an eight-ounce filet and butter-poached king crab, and a lobster tagliatelle with caviar Champagne crème.

grill23.com

Rare Steakhouse at Encore Boston Harbor

Rare Steakhouse at Encore Boston Harbor

Celebrate Valentine’s weekend with a special prix fixe menu designed for two at Rare Steakhouse from February 12 through 14. For $125 per person, enjoy a curated four-course menu with features like lobster tart with caviar, a New England shellfish assortment, filet mignon with black truffles, or roasted sea bass.

encorebostonharbor.com/dining-and-nightlife/dining/rare-steakhouse

Forcella

The intimate North End restaurant features a decadent crab and lobster ravioli with caviar this Valentine’s Day. Guests can also grab a drink at the Forcella Wine & Cocktail Bar before dinner!

forcellaboston.com