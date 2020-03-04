March is Women’s History Month, when we commemorate the vital role of women in the history of the U.S. Notably, this year also marks the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th amendment for women’s suffrage. There are lots of ways you can celebrate Women’s History Month, from attending lectures and shows to patronizing certain businesses.

We’ve rounded up a selection of women-focused events, exhibitions, and more to help you celebrate Women’s History Month. This month also serves as a reminder that we can support women, POC, and other marginalized groups daily, through the media we consume and by visiting women- and POC-owned businesses.

Here are some things you can do on the North Shore this Women’s History Month:

—

Events

Women’s Themed Trivia

March 5

Head to Short Path Distillery in Everett for a night of cocktails and trivia—team up in groups of six for chances to win gift cards during trivia focused on historical women. A portion of ticket and drink sales go to Boston GLOW, an organization empowering women to become community leaders.

When: 8 to 10 p.m.

Price: $5

Where: Short Path Distillery, Everett

eventbrite.com/e/womens-themed-trivia-tickets

—

Riveting Broads Summit

MARCH 13

The first-ever Riveting Broads Summit facilitates women’s voices on media, politics, and everyday life, featuring breakout sessions, keynote speakers, performances, and a cocktail hour. Listen to women share their stories on topics like motherhood, diversity, and business.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Price: $35, half day; $65, full day

Where: Lynn Museum, Lynn

eventbrite.com/e/riveting-broads-summit-tickets

—

Women in Wine Dinner

March 18

Medford’s The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint hosts a four-course prix fixe dinner featuring crab cakes and steak with truffle gravy and goat cheese grits, with wine pairings from women-owned wineries like Nicole Chanrion and Poderi Sanguineto.

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Price: $55

Where: The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint, Medford

theporchsouthern.com/women-in-wine

—

Women’s Month Panel Discussion

March 19

The Center for Women & Enterprise present a Women in Business Panel Discussion featuring professionals from various industries answering questions about their successes and challenges as women in the business world.

When: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Price: Free, registration required

Where: 60 Vibe, Lawrence

www.cweonline.org/

—

Women’s Survival Mixer: The Feminine Mystique Experience

March 21

Aeon Counseling & Consulting presents their second Women’s Survival Mixer focused on wellness and mental health, and featuring vendors like Plexus vegan protein powder and Romeo’s Fresh Juice Bar and located at Wakefield’s Treat Wellness & Shine.

When: 1 to 3 p.m.

Price: $11

Where: Treat Wellness & Shine, Wakefield

eventbrite.com/e/womens-survival-mixer-presents-feminine-mystique-experience-tickets

—

Shows

We Did It For You! Women’s Journey Through History

March 8

This traveling show comes to Winchester this Women’s History Month to perform the heartwarming and educational musical telling the story of women’s rights in the U.S. from the 17th to 21st centuries. The free event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Winchester, the Winchester Historical Society, and Network for Social Justice.

When: 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Where: McCall Middle School, Winchester

eventbrite.com/e/we-did-it-for-you-a-musical-about-womens-rights-tickets

—

The Actors Studio of Newburyport: Women’s Herstory Month

The Actors Studio of Newburyport presents a month-long roster of women-centered programming, with shows like Timeless: Shakespeare’s Women, presented scenes with some of Shakespeare’s most complex, fascinating female characters, and Captains’ Wives and Daughters, a biopic about the lives of historic Newburyport women. Visit newburyportacting.org/womens-herstory-month/ for the full schedule of vibrant performances.

Where: The Actors Studio, Newburyport

—

Anne Frank Parallel Stories

March 12

This powerful film features Helen Mirren and tells an intertwining story of Anne Frank’s life through her diary and the stories of other Holocaust survivors. The film will be followed by a discussion led by Debbie Coltin.

When: 7 p.m.

Price: $15; $12, seniors/students; $5, youth

Where: Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport

rockportmusic.org/anne-frank-parallel/

—

Lectures

Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage

March 4

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, the Friends of the Abbot Public Library and the League of Women Voters of Marblehead present a talk with Susan Zimet, author of Roses and Radicals: The Epic Story of How American Women Won the Right to Vote.

When: 7 p.m.

Price: Free

Where: Abbot Public Library, Marblehead

lwvma.org/calendar-of-local-league-100th-anniversary-events/

—

Redefining Women: The Impact of the Revolution on Gender Ideology

March 7

In conjunction with the exhibit Our Souls Are by Nature Equal to Yours, the Cape Ann Museum presents a program on the American Revolution and gender roles, lead by Carol Berkin and Elizabeth Matelski, and followed by a discussion about women’s suffrage.

When: 1 to 2 p.m.

Price: Free, registration required

Where: Cape Ann Museum, Salem

https://www.capeannmuseum.org/events/redefining-women-impact-revolution-gender-ideology/

—

The Life and Work of Lydia Pinkham

March 11

Local historian Irene Axelrod lectures on the life of Lynn resident Lydia Pinkham, inventory of an 1800s herbal-alcoholic “women’s tonic” for menstrual problems, still available today.

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Price: $10; free, members

Where: House of the Seven Gables, Salem

7gables.org/event/the-life-and-work-of-lydia-pinkham/

—

We Ride Upon Sticks

March 11

Meet the author of We Ride Upon Sticks, Quan Barry, an acclaimed novelist born in Vietnam and raised on the North Shore. Her most recent book takes place in Danvers in the 1980s, intertwining the 1692 witch trials and dark powers with ‘80s nostalgia, high school, and field hockey.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Price: Free

Where: Tapley Memorial Hall, Danvers

danvershistory.org/we-ride-upon-sticks-by-quan-barry/

—

Second Saturdays: “She Persisted”

March 14

The Cape Ann Museum’s second Saturday of every month free for families with school-aged children continues this Women’s History Month—families can hear a reading of She Persisted by Chelsea Clinton and explore other works by women currently on display.

When: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Price: Free

Where: Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester

capeannmuseum.org/events/second-saturdays-she-persisted/

—

Our Neighbors & Crusaders: Women Finding their Voice Through Suffrage

March 15

Independent curator Kathie Motes Bennewitz sheds light on the overlooked history of the “Votes for Women” campaign and the lesser known suffragists who helped change the history of our nation.

When: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Where: Newbury Town Library, Newbury

eventbrite.com/e/our-neighbors-crusaders-women-finding-their-voice-through-suffrage-tickets

—

Museum Exhibits

Odds Were Against Me

Presented in celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, this exhibit highlights the work of local female artists, featuring Anna Vaughn Hyatt Huntington (1876­–1973) and Katharine Lane Weems (1899–1989), two renowned Boston-area sculptures.

Where: Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester

capeannmuseum.org/exhibitions/odds-were-against-me/

—

Our Souls Are by Nature Equal to Yours: The Legacy of Judith Sargent Murray

On view since September and running just through this month, this exhibit explores the life and work of Judith Sargent Murray, a women’s rights advocate in colonial Gloucester.

Where: Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester

capeannmuseum.org/exhibitions/our-souls-are-nature-equal-yours-legacy-judith-sargent-murray/

—

Salem Women’s History Day

March 29

Salem mayor has proclaimed March 29, 2020 as Salem Women’s History Day, and many museums around town are offering special programming. The Salem Witch Museum will have female costumed reenactors from the 17th century, Hamilton Hall hosts a lecture on black social and civic equality activist and teacher Charlotte Forten Grimké, and the Witch House holds a lecture on indigenous medicinal practices of the New England pre-colonial era. Check out a detailed lineup on the Facebook event.