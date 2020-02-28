From food to film and conventions to competitions, here are ten North Shore events to get you out and about this March!
—
Restaurant Week Boston
March 1 to 6 and 8 to 13
What better excuse to have a night out on town than Boston’s Restaurant Week? Find prix fixe deals at countless outstanding eateries, from Bistro du Midi to No. 9 Park to Antico Forno, and have a three-course meal for only $38 at some of Boston’s finest bistros. Some deals even creep up to the North Shore, at places like Davio’s, Chopps, and Eddie V’s.
—
Northshore Magazine’s Grand Tasting
March 5
One of the North Shore’s most exciting culinary events, Grand Tasting brings together forty of the region’s top food and beverage vendors for an unforgettable night of cuisine, music, dancing, raffles, cocktails, and more.
When: 6 to 10 p.m.
Price: $125; $150, VIP
Where: Blue Ocean Event Center, Salisbury
nshoremag.com/grandtasting/
—
Riveting Broads Summit
March 13
The first-ever Riveting Broads Summit facilitates women’s voices on media, politics, and everyday life, featuring breakout sessions, keynote speakers, performances, and a cocktail hour. Listen to women share their stories on topics like motherhood, diversity, and business.
When: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Price: $35, half day; $65, full day
Where: Lynn Museum, Lynn
eventbrite.com/e/riveting-broads-summit-tickets-86224649247
—
Sugar Shack Open House and Pancakes
March 14
Ring in the maple sugaring season at Appleton Farms with pancakes and maple syrup outside by the campfire. Tour their sugar shack to see how they turn sap into maple syrup, and stay for the good food and good company.
When: 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon
Price: $10/family; $5/member family
Where: Appleton Farms, Ipswich
thetrustees.org/things-to-do/northeast/event-50367.html
—
Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day Parade
March 14
Downtown Lawrence’s annual St. Patty’s Day parade takes place this year on March 14, starting on Amesbury Street, traveling across the Merrimack River, and ending on Market Street. You can support the parade with their annual fundraiser on February 28 at Relief’s In.
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Downtown Lawrence
facebook.com/LawrenceStPatricksDayParade
—
Salem Film Fest
March 20 through 29
The largest international documentary film festival in Massachusetts, the Salem Film Fest brings some of the most renowned independent filmmakers to the North Shore for ten days of film showings, panels, parties, and contents in Salem, Beverly, and Peabody. Visit their website for more details and a schedule.
Where: Salem, Beverly, and Peabody
salemfilmfest.com
—
North Shore Bridal Bash
March 22
Planning a wedding? Bring your whole bridal party to this afternoon of browsing some of the North Shore’s most distinguished wedding vendors. Get new ideas, spend time with friends, and preview elements of your dream wedding.
When: 12 noon to 3:30 p.m.
Price: $0 with discount code HCTG
Where: Andover Hilton by DoubleTree Hotel, Andover
herecomestheguide.com/wedding-shows/massachusetts/north-shore-bridal-bash-1-1
—
Charity Night at The Landing Festival
March 24
Head to The Landing in Marblehead, known for its harbor-front location and fresh, local food, and support the Marblehead Animal Shelter. No ticket necessary to this 12thannual fundraiser—just order dinner, and 20% of all food and drinks will go to the shelter.
When: 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: The Landing, Marblehead
marblehead-animal-shelter.org/art/Charity-Night-2020.pdf
—
Salem Women’s History Day
March 29
March is Women’s History month, and following Salem mayor Kimberly Driscoll’s proclamation that March 29 will be Salem Women’s History Day, you’ll be able to find special programming at many of Witch City’s museums, like lectures at the House of the Seven Gables and Hamilton Hall, and costumed reenactors at the Salem Witch Museum.
salem.org/museums-celebrate-womens-history-day/
—
Massachusetts County Brew Bracket: Essex County
March 29
Discover some of the best beer north of Boston at this bracket-style competition. Sample beer from eight of Essex county’s top breweries and choose your favorites at this family-friendly afternoon event, complete with live music, raffles, and food.
When: 12 noon to 4:30 p.m.
Price: $58; $25, children
Where: The Hotel Salem, Salem
eventbrite.com/e/massachusetts-county-brew-bracket-essex-county