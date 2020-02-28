From food to film and conventions to competitions, here are ten North Shore events to get you out and about this March!

—

Restaurant Week Boston

March 1 to 6 and 8 to 13

What better excuse to have a night out on town than Boston’s Restaurant Week? Find prix fixe deals at countless outstanding eateries, from Bistro du Midi to No. 9 Park to Antico Forno, and have a three-course meal for only $38 at some of Boston’s finest bistros. Some deals even creep up to the North Shore, at places like Davio’s, Chopps, and Eddie V’s.

restaurantweekboston.com

—

Northshore Magazine’s Grand Tasting

March 5

One of the North Shore’s most exciting culinary events, Grand Tasting brings together forty of the region’s top food and beverage vendors for an unforgettable night of cuisine, music, dancing, raffles, cocktails, and more.

When: 6 to 10 p.m.

Price: $125; $150, VIP

Where: Blue Ocean Event Center, Salisbury

nshoremag.com/grandtasting/

—

Riveting Broads Summit

March 13

The first-ever Riveting Broads Summit facilitates women’s voices on media, politics, and everyday life, featuring breakout sessions, keynote speakers, performances, and a cocktail hour. Listen to women share their stories on topics like motherhood, diversity, and business.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Price: $35, half day; $65, full day

Where: Lynn Museum, Lynn

eventbrite.com/e/riveting-broads-summit-tickets-86224649247

—

Sugar Shack Open House and Pancakes

March 14

Ring in the maple sugaring season at Appleton Farms with pancakes and maple syrup outside by the campfire. Tour their sugar shack to see how they turn sap into maple syrup, and stay for the good food and good company.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon

Price: $10/family; $5/member family

Where: Appleton Farms, Ipswich

thetrustees.org/things-to-do/northeast/event-50367.html

—

Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day Parade

March 14

Downtown Lawrence’s annual St. Patty’s Day parade takes place this year on March 14, starting on Amesbury Street, traveling across the Merrimack River, and ending on Market Street. You can support the parade with their annual fundraiser on February 28 at Relief’s In.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Downtown Lawrence

facebook.com/LawrenceStPatricksDayParade

—

Salem Film Fest

March 20 through 29

The largest international documentary film festival in Massachusetts, the Salem Film Fest brings some of the most renowned independent filmmakers to the North Shore for ten days of film showings, panels, parties, and contents in Salem, Beverly, and Peabody. Visit their website for more details and a schedule.

Where: Salem, Beverly, and Peabody

salemfilmfest.com

—

North Shore Bridal Bash

March 22

Planning a wedding? Bring your whole bridal party to this afternoon of browsing some of the North Shore’s most distinguished wedding vendors. Get new ideas, spend time with friends, and preview elements of your dream wedding.

When: 12 noon to 3:30 p.m.

Price: $0 with discount code HCTG

Where: Andover Hilton by DoubleTree Hotel, Andover

herecomestheguide.com/wedding-shows/massachusetts/north-shore-bridal-bash-1-1

—

Charity Night at The Landing Festival

March 24

Head to The Landing in Marblehead, known for its harbor-front location and fresh, local food, and support the Marblehead Animal Shelter. No ticket necessary to this 12thannual fundraiser—just order dinner, and 20% of all food and drinks will go to the shelter.

When: 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: The Landing, Marblehead

marblehead-animal-shelter.org/art/Charity-Night-2020.pdf

—

Salem Women’s History Day

March 29

March is Women’s History month, and following Salem mayor Kimberly Driscoll’s proclamation that March 29 will be Salem Women’s History Day, you’ll be able to find special programming at many of Witch City’s museums, like lectures at the House of the Seven Gables and Hamilton Hall, and costumed reenactors at the Salem Witch Museum.

salem.org/museums-celebrate-womens-history-day/

—

Massachusetts County Brew Bracket: Essex County

March 29

Discover some of the best beer north of Boston at this bracket-style competition. Sample beer from eight of Essex county’s top breweries and choose your favorites at this family-friendly afternoon event, complete with live music, raffles, and food.

When: 12 noon to 4:30 p.m.

Price: $58; $25, children

Where: The Hotel Salem, Salem

eventbrite.com/e/massachusetts-county-brew-bracket-essex-county