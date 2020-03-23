The New England Chapter of the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art (ICAA) has announced the ten winners of its Tenth Annual Bulfinch Awards.

The Bulfinch Awards are hosted by the ICAA New England and recognize nationwide practitioners. All eligible projects work toward building upon the legacy of Boston’s early Federal architect, Charles Bulfinch. The winners will be recognized at a ceremonial reception and dinner gala in the Harvard Hall at the Harvard Club of Boston, designed by Parker, Thomas & Rice, on Saturday, September 19.

The Chapter invited entries from firms from New England as well as from around the country for work performed in New England region. Over 70 entries were submitted. The Jury consisted of Alexa Hampton, Anne Fairfax, and Russell Windham.

2020 Bulfinch Award Winners

RESIDENTIAL (RESTORATION, RENOVATION OR ADDITION)

Patrick Ahearn Architect for “Nantucket Sound Overlook”

Photographer credit: Michael J. Lee

RESIDENTIAL (NEW CONSTRUCTION) OVER 5,000 SF

Hendricks Churchill for “Oblong Valley Greek Revival”

Photographer credit: Tim Lenz

RESIDENTIAL (NEW CONSTRUCTION) UNDER 5,000 SF

G. P. Schafer Architect for “A Summer Cottage in Coastal Maine”

Photographer Credit: Eric Piasecki

Mohr & Seredin Landscape Architects, Inc.

LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE

Dan Gordon Landscape Architects for “Pond’s Edge Estate”

Photographer Credit: Greg Premru

INSTITUTIONAL

Knight Architecture for “Private Literary Club”

Photographer Credit: Robert Lisak

CRAFTSMANSHIP/ARTISANSHIP

John Canning and Co. for “Mark Twain House & Museum”

Photographer Credit: Robert Benson Photography

INTERIOR DESIGN

Lisa Tharp Design for “Back Bay Brownstone”

Photographer Credit: Read McKendree

HISTORIC PRESERVATION

Rosales and Partners for “Longfellow Bridge Restoration”

Photographer Credit: Dave Desroches

SMALL PROJECT/FOLLY

Haver & Skolnick for “Washington Pool House”

Photographer Credit: Robert Benson Photography

PATRON

Richard Krysiak, President

Tradewood Windows & Doors