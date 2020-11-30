As we move toward the end of this challenging year, Salem Arts Association will spread a little cheer with its end-of-year happenings. Their raffle, beginning tomorrow, gives you a chance to support the arts and win some great prizes. Their two new exhibit means exciting new work to look at, and their Holiday Artists’ Market Weekends provide a perfect opportunity to get your holiday shopping done locally.

Countdown to 2021 Raffle

As we move toward the end of what has proven to be a very challenging year, Salem Arts Association will be holding a fun, exciting, and rewarding fundraiser. Starting on December 1 and lasting for all 31 days of the month, Salem Arts will pick raffle winners of prizes that include artwork, crafts, gift certificates, and even a harbor cruise.

Purchase a raffle ticket online or at the gallery for only $25 each. Sales continue until all prizes are awarded. Your purchase is your ticket to win. When you check out provide your name, phone number, and email address. They’re use this info to place you in the drawing and contact you when you win.

Free entries when you spend $100 or more at the gallery

They pull a name every day from December 1 through 31

If you win, your name stays in the drawing and you could win again

Winners will be contacted via email and announced on their Facebook Page.

The more entries you buy the more you could win! This raffle gives you the chance to win wonderful prizes while supporting the arts in Salem. To see a list of prizes, visit salemarts.org/Countdown-to-2021.

To purchase raffle tickets, visit salem-arts.square.site/product/countdown2021/1743

Holiday Showcase Exhibit

Salem Arts Association is excited to close their 2020 exhibition schedule with a showcase of member artwork. It’s a great opportunity to find the perfect gift of art for your friends or family, or to treat yourself to something beautiful.

Current Salem Arts members are exhibiting their best work showing the community what they have to offer in all of our diverse styles and artistic disciplines. The Holiday Showcase Exhibit can be viewed at the Salem Arts Association Galleries at 159 Derby Street in Salem through December 20.

Heart of History Exhibit

“The aspect of the venerable mansion has always affected me like a human countenance… It was itself like a great human heart, with a life of its own, and full of rich and sombre reminisces. The deep projection of the section story gave the house a meditative look, that you could not pass it without the idea that it had secret to keep.”

– Nathaniel Hawthorne

Salem Arts Association members were invited to visit, be inspired, and to create art based on the historic buildings and gardens of the House of Seven Gables. Work created at any time was eligible for display. The Heart of History Exhibit can be viewed at the Salem Arts Association Galleries.

Holiday Artists’ Market

The Salem Arts Association invites artists and artisans to showcase and sell their work at their Holiday Artists’ Market at Salem Arts Association Galleries.

The Holiday Artists’ Market Weekends will feature a quality selection of vendors of artwork and handmade artisan products. Vendors will be limited to a small number, with participants changing every weekend. The galleries will be open through December 20.

For more information about Salem Arts Association, visit salemarts.org.