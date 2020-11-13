The Griffin Museum of Photography in Winchester, along with photography creatives from across the country, will hold a weekend of special events November 13 through 15. The weekend, called Picturing the Future, culminates in a photography auction benefiting the museum. The auction will help support the Griffin’s educational programs, exhibitions, and operations.

“We are thrilled to be part of a community of photographic artists who are supporting the Griffin by donating their time and creative work to help sustain the Museum,” says Crista Dix, associate director of the museum. “It’s a collector’s weekend!”

Starting on Friday evening on November 13 at 7 p.m., the Griffin celebrates their Focus Awards by honoring photography gallerist Robert Klein with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Stan Trecker, Dean Emeritus of Lesley University, will present the award to Robert Klein. They’ll also award the Rising Star Award to Arnika Dawkins, owner and director of the Arnika Dawkins Gallery in Atlanta, Georgia. Photographer, author, and educator Deborah Willis will present the award to Arnika Dawkins.

The weekend will be filled with virtual lectures and artist talks. Some highlights include:

November 14 at 1 p.m.

In an engaging conversation moderated by Caleb Cole, photographers Chehalis Deane Hegner, Raymond Johnson, Jennifer McClure, and JP Terlizzi will talk about their photography and the threats and opportunities of the photography industry in 2020.

November 14 at 3 p.m.

W.M. Hunt (Bill), a New York based photography collector, curator, and consultant, will speak on how to collect photograph and what he likes to collect. He has been collecting photography for 40 years. He’ll also discuss some photos in the upcoming Picturing the Future photography auction with Paula Tognarelli, the Griffin Museum’s executive director and curator.

November 14 at 7 p.m.

Writer and curator Barbara Hitchcock will have a one-on-one discussion with photographer Arno Raphael Minkkinen about his photographs and photographic journey. Hitchcock is the former Director of Cultural Affairs at Polaroid and former Curator of the Polaroid Collections in Massachusetts. She serves on the Collections Committee of Harvard Art Museums in Cambridge.

November 15 at 1 p.m.

Drew Epstein will hold a question and answer program called “Ask me a copyright question.” Here’s your opportunity to get your gnawing copyright questions answered by a copyright expert. Drew is the president of the Griffin Museum of Photography’s Board of Directors and a copyright attorney and a partner in the firm of Baker, Epstein & Loscocco in Boston. His practice focuses on copyright, trademark, contracts, and licensing issues.

November 15 at 3 p.m.

A live photography auction will take place via the auction platform InValuable.com and will be available for viewing all over the world. Images for sale will excite both seasoned photography collectors as well as those just starting to collect. Prints will be affordable and the proceeds will help support the Griffin to enhance their programming. Participation in the auction is free, but you must register in advance in order to bid. The auction items are currently on view at Invaluable.com.

Tickets for the weekend of events are available here. Buy a weekend pass, or pay per event. Find more information at the above link.

The Griffin Museum of Photography is a nonprofit organization dedicated solely to the art of photography. Through their many exhibitions, programs, and lectures, they strive to encourage a broader understanding and appreciation of the visual, emotional, and social impact of photography.

For more information about the Griffin or about this weekend’s events, contact the Griffin Museum at 781.729.1158 or by email at crista@griffinmuseum.org, or visit griffinmuseum.org.