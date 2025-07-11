BONS 2025 – The Results Are In

The 2025 winners of the Best of the North Shore are announced! Congratulations to all the BONS winners!

It’s the 20th Anniversary of BONS and we had so much fun putting this issue together to honor the Best in the region!

Click on a category button below to view the awards!

This year we had over 150,000 votes cast! BONS is split across six categories—DINE, DRINK, RENEW, PLAY, SHOP, and LIVE—and each category has several subcategories to choose from such as best ice cream, burger, boutique, salon, hotel, jewelry shop, beach, park, museum, and much more.

We also highlighted 20 businesses that are perennial favorites of our readers and editors! They are called out in out Hall of Fame section and throughout the magazine! See who made the cut!

Don’t miss the BONS event August 14, 2025, at Danversport to celebrate BONS! Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson will be our guest hosts this year—this is a celebration you won’t want to miss!