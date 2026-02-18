From rocky coastlines and quiet farms to bustling downtowns and iconic vistas, the winning images of the 2025 Essex Heritage Photo Contest showcase the beauty, character, and everyday magic of Essex County through the eyes of the people who know it best.

Essex National Heritage Commission (Essex Heritage), the nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and celebrating the region’s historic, natural, and cultural places, recently announced the winners of its annual Photo Contest. Open to photographers of all skill levels, the contest invites participants to capture the living landscapes, unique places, and vibrant communities that define the Essex National Heritage Area.

The contest is presented by Essex Heritage with generous support from North Shore Bank, DeIulis Brothers Construction, Geller MicroAnalytical Labs, American Tower & Steeple Co., Inc., Groom Construction, Merrimack Valley Planning Commission, The Burke Insurance Agency, and the Rotary Club of Salem.

Prize sponsorships were awarded by Hunt’s Photo & Video, Ipswich River Watershed Association, SEE Shore Photography, The Trustees, and Sea Level Oyster Bar.

All photographs were taken within the Essex National Heritage Area in 2025 and fell into the categories of “Magic Moments,” “Around Town,” “Your Favorite Places,” and a themed youth category which asked young people to share the beauty of Essex County through their eyes.

2025 Essex Heritage Photo Contest Winners:

Joyce Wood “Little Blue and Froglet”

Grand Prize

“Little Blue Heron and Froglet” by Joyce Wood taken in Gloucester

Magic Moments

1st Place – “Play Time” by John Abisamra taken in Gloucester

“Play Time” by John Abisamra taken in Gloucester

2nd Place – “Welcome Morning” by Beverly Brennan taken in Rockport

3rd Place – “Plover Pileup” by Kathy Diamontopoulos taken in Ipswich

Around Town

“Art Deco General Edwards Bridge” by Ken Jordan taken in Lynn

1st Place – “Art Deco General Edwards Bridge” by Ken Jordan taken in Lynn

2nd Place – “The Hallway” by Ann L. Co taken in Rockport

3rd Place – “Splinters & Sweat” by Carin Macnamara taken in Essex

Your Favorite Places

“Spotlight” by Mark Katz taken in Marblehead

1st Place – “Spotlight” by Mark Katz taken in Marblehead

2nd Place – “Willows Park Sunrise” by Jason Kennedy taken in Salem

3rd Place – “Fisherman’s Memorial Sailing Through the Garden” by Elizabeth Walls taken in Gloucester

Youth Category

“Pure Beauty” by Georgana Cauthers taken in Gloucester

1st Place – “Pure Beauty” by Georgana Cauthers taken in Gloucester

2nd Place – “Motorization” by Dante Cutietta taken in Methuen

3rd Place – “Photo Bomb” Liam Maguire taken in Topsfield

Essex County Rev250 Staff Pick

“Battle of Bunker Hill Reenactment: Longboats Landing Soldiers” by Peter Van Demark taken in Gloucester

People’s Choice Award

“Never-Ending Sunflowers” by Rachel Sinclair taken in Newbury

Photo Contest Reception and Exhibit:

The public is invited to attend an in-person Essex Heritage Photo Contest Reception celebrating their talented winners on Wednesday, March 11th at 5:30 pm at the Salem Armory Visitor Center (2 New Liberty Street, Salem, MA). The reception is free, open to the public, and light refreshments will be available. The 15 winning images will be on exhibition at the Salem Armory Visitor Center from March through April.

See all of the winning photographs on the Essex Heritage Facebook page or on their website:

www.essexheritage.org/programs/photo-contest/