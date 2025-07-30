Does your Nonna’s eggplant parm deserve a standing ovation? Chef Anthony Caturano thinks it just might—and he’s actively looking right now for the most treasured Italian and Mediterranean family recipes to spotlight in a special five-course Sunday dinner series inspired by the new Netflix film NONNAS.

The NONNAS Dinner series will be held this fall at Chef Caturano’s three restaurants – Prezza (October 5), Tonno Gloucester (October 19), and Tonno Wakefield (October 26). These special events will bring the warmth of Nonna’s kitchen and your recipe could be featured on the menu. So now is the time to dig into your family recipe box for your best Italian or Mediterranean dish. Maybe it is meatballs, risotto, or baked ziti? Think about that one dish that brings you right back to your childhood. The one dish Chef Caturano is not looking for is sauce and gravy recipies – he insists his Nonna’s was the best!

Can’t decide on just one recipe? More than one entry may be submitted as long as each one is individually submitted. All entries must specify a course (Appetizer, Salad, Pasta, Entrée, or Dessert) and include the story and history behind the dish. Other requirements are the inclusion of accurate measurements for all ingredients and specialty ingredients should be identified by brand when possible.

Chef Caturano will personally review submissions and select standout dishes to be served at one of the three events. Selected contributors will receive two complimentary tickets to the dinner and will be recognized by name on the official menu.

“The inspiration for this dinner is simple. I was watching NONNAS on Netflix and couldn’t help but think about my mother who passed away at 97 this year. She only had 3 grandchildren but was ‘Nonnie Theresa’ to many. She was a great cook who inspired me, and shared many of her recipes from tripe, to pizzagaina, to her Christmas cookies with many. I laughed as Joe tried to find out the secret to his mother’s gravy because even though my mom shared her recipes, there was always a variable in there somewhere which would require whoever was making the dish to call her and ask her a question during preparation. I’m pretty sure she did it intentionally so they would have to call her! After watching the movie, I was speaking with Anthony, and we thought it might be fun to try and do a dinner like this,” says Managing Partner of Prezza, David Petrilli.

Prezza has been serving authentic Italian cuisine in Boston’s North End since owner Anthony Caturano was just 25 years old. Stemming from Caturano’s Italian roots, Prezza offers authentic Mediterranean and Italian cuisine you can only get from across the pond. Inspired by coastal Italian cooking, Tonno has two locations in Wakefield and Gloucester, MA. Meaning tuna in Italian, Tonno blends dishes from both land and sea.

To enter, visit prezza.com/nonna and submit your recipe along with a short story about what makes it special. Submissions are open now and must be received by September 1, 2025.

To purchase tickets: Prezza, Tonno Gloucester, Tonno Wakefield