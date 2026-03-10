While Hollywood’s best and brightest gather to celebrate film’s biggest night, the stars will align here in Boston for Ellie Fund’s 30th Annual Red Carpet Gala at the Omni Boston Seaport Hotel on Sunday, March 15th. The iconic celebration and exclusive viewing party of the 98th Academy Awards® is Massachusetts-based Ellie Fund’s premier fundraising event supporting the organization’s vital work to provide essential services and remove barriers to treatment for breast cancer patients and their families.

WCVB Channel 5 on air personalities Jennifer Eagan (far left), Erika Tarantal (center left), Shayna Seymour (center right), Rhondella Richardson (far right) pose with Brenda Salamone on the red carpet at Ellie Fund’s 29th Annual Red Carpet Gala. (Sly Photo) Dr. Michael Curry, Esq., President & CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, during the event’s live auction. The impressive live auction included exclusive items like a dinner for 14 guests with beloved author Elin Hildebrand at her home in Nantucket. (CodedXStudios)



Presented by WCVB, Boston’s News and Community Leader, the gala is the perfect intersection of glamour and giving as guests walk the red carpet in their pink-tie finest. Guests will join co-emcees of the evening, WCVB’s Shayna Seymour and Erika Tarantal along with red carpet arrival hosts Karen Anderson and Rhondella Richardson, for a star-studded evening celebrating film and philanthropy.

Photograph By Carly Gillis Photography

Best-selling author Elin Hilderbrand will be honored with the 2026 Eleanor Rose Popkin Award. Elin is the author of twenty-eight novels and is often referred to as “Queen of the Beach Read.” Beloved for her best-selling novels and her unwavering connection with readers, Elin has also been open about her personal journey with breast cancer, an experience that has shaped her life and deepened her commitment to supporting others facing the disease. Her resilience, advocacy, and generosity embody the spirit of Ellie Fund.

Chuck Dukas, one of the most renowned auctioneers in the country, will return as the event’s live auctioneer. At the conclusion of the program, guests are encouraged to stay and be a part of Boston’s biggest and most glamorous Oscars viewing party.