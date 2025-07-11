See who won the best places to explore and more!

Art Gallery Editors’ Choice (TIE) MONTSERRAT COLLEGE OF ART GALLERIES, Beverly Montserrat’s four contemporary art galleries spread throughout downtown Beverly host both student work and exhibitions by alumni and other professionals. Exhibitions have included collections of imaginative fiber arts, sculptures made from repurposed waste materials, and graphical examinations of disability justice. Because the galleries are curated with an eye to education and artistic exploration, there is always something new, bold, and thought-provoking to be found. 23 Essex St. and other locations, Beverly, 978-921-4242, montserrat.edu/galleries

NEWBURYPORT ART ASSOCIATION, Newburyport

With three interconnected gallery spaces and an outdoor sculpture garden, the Newburyport Art Association offers a chance to see—and buy—works from some of the best artists in the region today. The annual calendar includes a rotation of open, juried, invitational, and featured-artist exhibitions, featuring a wide range of styles and media, from moody watercolor landscapes to striking, colorful photographs. Make time to browse the sculpture garden, home to pieces by nine regional artists.

65 Water St., Newburyport, 978-465-8769, newburyportart.org

Readers’ Choice ROCKPORT ART ASSOCIATION & MUSEUM, Rockport Cape Ann’s natural beauty and fishing industry have inspired artists for well over a century. The Rockport Art Association embodies that tradition to this day, featuring historic works by noted local artists as well as new pieces by some of the area’s best creators. 12 Main St., Rockport, 978-546-6604, rockportartassn.org