See who won the best places to explore and more!
ART GALLERY
BEACH
BED & BREAKFAST
CHARTER BOAT
COMMUNITY WALK/RUN
COUNTRY CLUB
DATE NIGHT
GAMES/TRIVIA NIGHT
GOLF COURSE, PRIVATE
GOLF COURSE, PUBLIC
HOTEL
INDOOR GOLF EXPERIENCE
INSTAGRAMMABLE SPOT
Art Gallery
Editors’ Choice (TIE)
MONTSERRAT COLLEGE OF ART GALLERIES, Beverly
Montserrat’s four contemporary art galleries spread throughout downtown Beverly host both student work and exhibitions by alumni and other professionals. Exhibitions have included collections of imaginative fiber arts, sculptures made from repurposed waste materials, and graphical examinations of disability justice. Because the galleries are curated with an eye to education and artistic exploration, there is always something new, bold, and thought-provoking to be found.
23 Essex St. and other locations, Beverly, 978-921-4242, montserrat.edu/galleries
NEWBURYPORT ART ASSOCIATION, Newburyport
With three interconnected gallery spaces and an outdoor sculpture garden, the Newburyport Art Association offers a chance to see—and buy—works from some of the best artists in the region today. The annual calendar includes a rotation of open, juried, invitational, and featured-artist exhibitions, featuring a wide range of styles and media, from moody watercolor landscapes to striking, colorful photographs. Make time to browse the sculpture garden, home to pieces by nine regional artists.
65 Water St., Newburyport, 978-465-8769, newburyportart.org
Readers’ Choice
ROCKPORT ART ASSOCIATION & MUSEUM, Rockport
Cape Ann’s natural beauty and fishing industry have inspired artists for well over a century. The Rockport Art Association embodies that tradition to this day, featuring historic works by noted local artists as well as new pieces by some of the area’s best creators.
12 Main St., Rockport, 978-546-6604, rockportartassn.org
Beach
Editors’ Choice
PLUM ISLAND BEACH, Newbury and Newburyport
Running along the eastern edge of a barrier island, Plum Island Beach is a relaxing, sandy escape. Choose the northern end for closer proximity to convenience stores and dining, or head south into the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge for oceanfront fun alongside more rugged wildlife habitat. (Be sure to check online for beach closures related to piping plover breeding.) Both choices come with white sand, breathtaking views, and a peaceful state of mind.
Refuge Rd. and Northern Blvd., Newbury
Readers’ Choice
WINGAERSHEEK BEACH, Gloucester
The name may be hard to spell, but the beach is very easy to enjoy, with a long expanse of white sand, calm waters, and lots of rocks and tidepools for kids to explore. Make sure to reserve your spot in advance to guarantee parking at this perennially popular spot.
298 Atlantic St., Gloucester, gloucester-ma.gov
Bed & Breakfast
Editors’ Choice
THE INN AT CASTLE HILL, Ipswich
Located on the breathtaking Crane Estate, just down the driveway from the historic manor house, The Inn at Castle Hill offers guests an experience that is at once bucolic and luxurious, a true escape from the outside world. Visitors can relax in impeccably designed rooms, enjoy a sumptuous breakfast in the elegant dining space, and while away their day exploring the property’s lush gardens or lounging on Crane Beach.
280 Argilla Rd., Ipswich, 978-412-2555, theinnatcastlehill.com
Readers’ Choice
ADDISON CHOATE, Rockport
A historic home renovated with modern sensibilities, the Addison Choate welcomes guests with color and flair. Each room has its own personality—the Dog Watch suite even includes a full kitchen. The shops, galleries, restaurants, and views of downtown Rockport are just steps away.
49 Broadway, Rockport, 978-546-7543, addisonchoate.com
Charter Boat
Editors’ Choice
BEAUPORT CRUISELINES, Gloucester
First, there’s the boat itself: an elegant, three-level vessel with dance floors, bars, and both indoor and deck seating. Then, the setting: Cruising Gloucester Harbor, guests enjoy picturesque views of the historic waterfront and the rocky shoreline. It is, however, the service provided by the high-end hospitality team that makes Beauport Cruiselines truly shine, as they help you plan every detail of your voyage to leave you with no worries other than making sure you take plenty of photos.
6 Rowe Sq., Gloucester, 978-865-3210, beauportcruiselines.com
Readers’ Choice
ISLAND TIME: THE FUN BOAT, Newburyport
When Captain Bob Bishop isn’t busy using his boat to teach children about the wonders of the sea, he uses his knowledge of and love for the ocean to welcome charter passengers aboard the 48-foot vessel for all-day fishing trips, sunset cruises, or evening bass and blues cruises.
54R Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-462-8859
Community Walk/Run
Editors’ Choice
YANKEE HOMECOMING WAITER/WAITRESS RACE, Newburyport
For quirky small-town charm it doesn’t get any better than this. Waitstaff from Newburyport restaurants race through the streets of town carrying fully-loaded trays, competing for cash prizes and personal honor. One restaurant also wins the team trophy for performance, team spirit, and participation. And the event serves up a delicious message we can all get behind: Be sure to dine at your local restaurants.
Newburyport, yankeehomecoming.com
Readers’ Choice
STEP UP FOR COLLEEN, Andover
This 5K walk and run is held each year in memory of teacher Colleen Ritzer, who was killed in 2013. The event is a celebration of her legacy of caring and promoting education, and raises money to give scholarships to students from Danvers and Andover who are passionate about teaching.
Country Club
Editors’ Choice
THE GOLF CLUB AT TURNER HILL, Ipswich
Golfers love Turner Hill for its dramatic, challenging course stretched out across rolling hills and lined with towering pine trees. Beyond the fairway, though, the club offers opportunities for socializing and relaxing in luxurious surroundings. A fitness center, tennis and pickleball courts, and bowling alleys provide activities beyond golf, and the beautiful historic clubhouse’s restaurant, game room, and formal gardens are perfect for unwinding and connecting with the club community.
3 Manor House Ln., Ipswich, 978-356-070, turnerhill.com
Readers’ Choice
HAVERHILL GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB, Haverhill
Celebrating its 100th birthday this year, the Haverhill Country Club is a destination for families and community members. The centerpiece of the club is the challenging, impeccably kept 18-hole golf course, but in-house dining, a driving range, and the cabana-ringed pool, make it a place for lasting fun.
58 Brickett Ln., Haverhill, 978-373-1146, haverhillcc.com
Date Night
Editors’ Choice
LA FINA, Andover
If your idea of a perfect date night includes delicious food, glamorous style, and a certain sense of occasion, then book a table at La Fina immediately. The Andover restaurant describes itself as a boutique steakhouse but defies stereotypes with an airily elegant dining room and a menu that adds light, fresh seafood and pasta options to the classic lineup of meats. It’s the ideal place to turn date night into a special affair.
27 Main St., Andover, 978-475-4082, lafinarestaurant.com
Readers’ Choice
THE CABOT, Beverly
The Cabot’s lineup of musical performances, films, and comedy will stimulate the mind—and plenty of conversation with your date. The beautifully renovated vaudeville-era theater is a magical setting for any evening out, and the venue’s location makes it easy to grab dinner before the show or drinks afterwards.
286 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-927-3100, thecabot.org
Games/Trivia Night
Editors’ Choice
THE CASTLE, Beverly
Founded 10 years ago, The Castle quickly established itself as a go-to spot for casual food and fun, with its library of more than 1,000 tabletop games. A move last year to a new space on Rantoul Street has given the business more space to accommodate everyday gaming and special events, including themed trivia nights, casual gaming meetups, and karaoke. Enjoy a family board game night complete with milkshakes, or play until late with drinks from the in-house bar, The Rook.
140 Rantoul St., Beverly, 978-969-1719, thecastlebeverly.com
Readers’ Choice
THE DOUBLE BULL, Peabody
With pinball machines, bocce courts, video games, and dart boards, The Double Bull has something to offer everyone from spirited kids to nostalgic adults. The menu is heavy on flavorful casual classics and the bar keeps more than 50 beers on tap, so it’s easy to keep your energy up for an evening of fun.
210 Andover St., Northshore Mall, Peabody, 978-817-3670, thedoublebull.com
Golf Course, Private
Editors’ Choice
THE GOLF CLUB AT TURNER HILL, Ipswich
The golf course at Turner Hill is considered among the best in the country for good reason. The design preserves and celebrates its woodsy and hilly natural surroundings, creating a demanding and dramatic round of play, with spectacular views and wide fairways. The beautiful surroundings don’t end after the 18th hole: After you sink that last putt, retire with you companions to the clubhouse, located in a luxurious, turn-of-the-century brick mansion.
3 Manor House Ln., Ipswich, 978-356-7070, turnerhill.com
Readers’ Choice
FERNCROFT COUNTRY CLUB, Middleton
The 18-hole championship course is a delight and a challenge for players of all ages and abilities, while the seven-hole executive par-three course is perfect for a quick and relaxing round. With few houses along the course, Ferncroft is a true escape.
10 Village Rd., Middleton, 978-739-4040, ferncroftcc.com
Golf Course, Public
Editors’ Choice
FAR CORNER GOLF, Boxford
Nestled in the peaceful wooded countryside, Far Corner lets golfers mix-and-match, choosing from three nine-hole courses to create their own ideal round. All 27 holes offer challenging play from the blue tees, and a more accessible game from the white, gold, and red tees. An all-grass practice facility and two-tier putting green let golfers warm up and hone their game, and the clubhouse grill gives them a chance to relax after their round with a burger and a drink.
5 Barker Rd., Boxford, 978-352-8300, farcornergolf.com
Readers’ Choice
SAGAMORE SPRING GOLF CLUB, Lynnfield
An accessible, unpretentious club, Sagamore Spring offers a welcoming golf experience for players of all levels. Reasonable rates make it easy to enjoy 18 leisurely holes, and the well-kept greens and fairways make chipping and putting a joy.
1287 Main St., Lynnfield, 781-334-3151, sagamoregolf.com
Hotel
BEAUPORT HOTEL GLOUCESTER, Gloucester
Located in one of the most historic neighborhoods on Gloucester’s working waterfront, the Beauport Hotel merges local character and unabashed luxury. Thoughtfully decorated rooms with picturesque views of the harbor or the city offer unparalleled comfort; an adults only rooftop pool and bar is the perfect place to unwind; and complimentary bike loans make it easy to explore the area. Tying it all together is the impeccable service provided by the seasoned hospitality staff.
55 Commercial St., Gloucester, 978-282-0008, beauporthotel.com
Indoor Golf Experience
Editors’ Choice
X-GOLF, Methuen
At the heart of the X-Golf experience are the facility’s eight golf simulators, among the most accurate and immersive in the world. Visit for a night out with friends and enjoy food and drinks from the pub menu and full bar. Golfers who are more serious about their game can sign up for a lesson with expert instructors or join a weekly league to enjoy discounted round prices and hone their skills against the competition.
90 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen, 978-955-7070, xgolfmethuen.com
Readers’ Choice
COACH CLUB, Newburyport
Founded by golf pro Rico Riciputi, who has won honors for his teaching, Coach Club offers high-tech simulators, insightful instruction, and interclub tournaments with players from around the world. And after you sink that last putt, the stylish Cuban-inspired lounge is the perfect place to relax with a cocktail.
22 Graf Rd., Newburyport, coachclubgolf.com
Instagrammable Spot
Readers’ Choice
HAMMOND CASTLE MUSEUM, Gloucester
A picturesque indoor pool, enchanting paths through wooded gardens, and ornate Gothic arches framing ocean views offer any number of scenes worthy of a place on your grid. There’s even a drawbridge with a stone lion. Regular events take advantage of the property’s unique atmosphere, creating even more opportunities for capturing unique and enviable pics.
80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, 978-283-2080, hammondcastle.org
Kids’ Program, Arts/Theatre (age 6+)
Editors’ Choice
A BROADWAY KIDS COMPANY, North Andover
Kids with a dramatic flair thrive at A Broadway Kids Company. The wide range of offerings—from improv lessons to courses in on-camera acting—let students explore the many ways to be a performer. Every child who auditions for a production at the North Andover location is given a role, and the program is dedicated to creating mentorship opportunities for new performers to learn from more seasoned cast members.
85 Flagship Dr., Unit G, North Andover, 508-843-1589, abroadwaykidscompany.com
Readers’ Choice
BOSOMA SCHOOL OF DANCE, Hamilton
Inclusive, but rigorous, BoSoma offers dance classes in a variety of styles for students from the casually curious to the intensive and driven. Experienced and engaged faculty ensure students are progressing and working at the right level for them. The school also has a reputation as one of the premier Irish dance studios in the region.
15 Walnut Rd., Hamilton, 978-977-3262, bosomaschool.com
Kids’ Program, Early Enrichment (under age 6)
Editors’ Choice
A MOM’S VILLAGE, Peabody
A Mom’s Village was envisioned as a place where mothers could enjoy fitness classes and build community, while children are cared for and engaged. The children’s programming goes well beyond a gym-style kids’ room, with programs designed to delight children with music, explore their creativity, and strengthen their verbal and fine motor skills. Summer-specific offerings provide the chance for kids to flex their performance skills and immerse in music outdoors.
637 Lowell St., Peabody, 978-278-5688, amomsvillage.com
Readers’ Choice
NORTH SHORE CHILDREN’S MUSEUM, Peabody
More than a dozen hands-on, interactive exhibits keep kids entertained—and learning—for hours as they dress up like astronauts, engage their creativity in the makerspace, and experiment with light and color in the STEM Lab. Regular programs and story times mean there’s always something new to experience.
10 Main St., Peabody, 978-538-5765, nschildrensmuseum.org
Kids’ Program, Sports/Outdoor
Editors’ Choice
COASTAL DISCOVERIES: MARINE EDUCATION PROGRAM, Newburyport
Coastal Discoveries had been running its summer education program since 1988, and the key to its longevity is no secret: The program merges ocean-bound adventure with education and plenty of fun to keep kids coming back. Weeklong sessions get kids ages 8 and up out on the water aboard the 48-foot Island Time, watching whales, spotting seals, hauling lobster traps, learning the basics of fishing, and exploring islands. The perennially popular program fills up fast every year.
54R Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-462-2017, coastaldiscoveries.com
Readers’ Choice
CAPE ANN SUP + SURF, Gloucester
Cape Ann SUP + Surf offers two ways for kids to get out on the water: Weeklong paddle and surf sessions that immerse children in the experience, or afternoon and evening drop-in surf classes. All the gear is provided, and a low student-to-instructor ratio ensures kids are learning safely and getting personal attention.
Long Beach and Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester, 978-233-1787, capeannsup.com
Live Music
Editors’ Choice
ROCKPORT MUSIC, SHALIN LIU PERFORMANCE CENTER Rockport
The Shalin Liu Performance Center is a truly special destination for live music. First, there’s the venue itself: A 330-seat concert hall adorned with wood and stone that reflect the natural beauty of the area and contribute to the impeccable acoustics. A giant picture window looks out onto the beauty of Sandy Bay. Then, there’s the music itself. Rockport Music schedules an impressive lineup of folk, roots, classical, jazz, world, and pop performers that enrich, delight, and inspire.
37 Main St., Rockport, 978-546-7391, rockportmusic.org
Readers’ Choice
THE CABOT, Beverly
The Cabot features music that will have you singing along. The lineup includes nostalgic favorites from the ’60s through the ’90s, plenty of acclaimed tribute bands, and indie favorites, all performing in a gorgeously restored vaudeville theater where every seat is a great one.
286 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-927-3100, thecabot.org
Live Theatre
Editors’ Choice
NORTH SHORE MUSIC THEATRE Beverly
A regional institution, the North Shore Music Theatre presents professional dramatic productions in an arena-style theater for an immersive and compelling experience. Though the theater was originally part of the summer stock touring circuit, every show today is produced locally for a unique theatrical experience. The theater now operates year-round offering education programs, children’s shows, and a concert series in addition to enduring Broadway favorites, and beloved classics including its annual rendition of A Christmas Carol, which has become a North Shore tradition.
54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, 978-232-7200, nsmt.org
Readers’ Choice
FIREHOUSE CENTER FOR THE ARTS, Newburyport
Firehouse Center for the Arts prides itself on bringing great performances to its accessible and intimate venue, and it delivers with an annual lineup of lively shows presented in a charming, historic firehouse. The organization keeps its ticket prices reasonable to further its mission of creating art that can be enjoyed by everyone.
1 Market Sq., Newburyport, 978-462-7336, firehouse.org
Marina
Editors’ Choice
DANVERSPORT, Danvers
Danversport Marina takes care of your boat and makes sure you have plenty to do when you’re not onboard. A marine service center with master certified mechanics, well-maintained docking facilities, winter storage services, and a location on a naturally protected waterway with easy access to the ocean make it a boater’s dream. A swimming pool, children’s splash pool, spacious deck, and regularly scheduled member events make the most of your time on land.
107R Elliott St., Danvers, 978-774-8644, danversportmarina.com
Readers’ Choice
CAPE ANN MARINA, Gloucester
There’s a reason the Cape Ann Marina is home to the boats of Wicked Tuna and the Bluefin Blowout tuna-fishing tournament: With more than 260 boat slips, maintenance and fueling facilities, and an onsite hotel and restaurant, Cape Ann Marina is an unbeatable destination for boaters.
75 Essex Ave., Gloucester, 800-626-7660, capeannmarina.com
Museum
Editors’ Choice
PEABODY ESSEX MUSEUM, Salem
A visit to the Peabody Essex is a thought-provoking opportunity to explore global art, culture, and history, and the way they are all linked. While the collections include artifacts that are hundreds of years old, the museum also embraces the modern, incorporating multimedia and interactive elements in its exhibitions. Visitor favorites include the frequently updated fashion exhibit, the rebuilt 17th century Chinese house, and All the Flowers Are for Me, an immersive installation of light and shadow.
161 Essex St., Salem, 978-745-9500, pem.org
Readers’ Choice
HAMMOND CASTLE MUSEUM, Gloucester
The brainchild of eccentric inventor John Hays Hammond Jr., Hammond Castle immerses guests in his unique vision. The castle itself displays an intriguing array of architectural features and artifacts, and the rotating exhibits within touch upon Hammond’s cultural loves and influences, from favorite artists to vinyl records.
80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, 978-283-2080, hammondcastle.org
Nature Trails
Editors’ Choice
HALIBUT POINT STATE PARK, Rockport
Perched at the very northern tip of Cape Ann, Halibut Point combines stunning vistas, fascinating history, and an array of natural scenes into an unparalleled outdoor destination. From the central trail that circles a former granite quarry, paths branch off to wander through the woods, descend to the rocky shore, where tidepools teem with life, or climb to a view that reaches as far as Maine. At the visitor center, a renovated World War II watchtower offers more views and a rich sense of the region’s history.
4 Gott Ave., Rockport, 978-546-2997, mass.gov/locations/halibut-point-state-park
Readers’ Choice
MAUDSLAY STATE PARK, Newburyport
Some 16 miles of trails meander through this charming, historical park, crossing rolling meadows, pine forests, and even an enchanting stone bridge. In early summer, one of the largest naturally occurring stands of mountain laurels in the state blazes into bloom, creating a natural destination.
74 Curzon Mill Rd., Newburyport, 978-465-7223, mass.gov/locations/maudslay-state-park
Park
Editors’ Choice
MAUDSLAY STATE PARK, Newburyport
Whether you want to immerse yourself in nature, get some exercise with your canine companion, relax with a picnic, or stroll formal gardens, Maudslay State Park is an ideal destination. With a variety of experiences and habitats packed into 450 acres, the park serves up a new exploration on every visit—lucky bird lovers might even catch a glimpse of the bald eagle pair that lives high in the pines. Summers bring free outdoor theater productions by Theater in the Open.
74 Curzon Mill Rd., Newburyport, 978-465-7223, mass.gov/locations/maudslay-state-park
Readers’ Choice
ENDICOTT PARK, Danvers
This beloved park packs a historical mansion, farmland, pastoral meadows, orchards, woodlands, and marshes all into 165 acres in the heart of Danvers. A playground and farm animals delight children, the nature center teaches visitors about the habitats surrounding them, and winding trails allow exploration of all the park has to offer.
57 Forest St., Danvers, 978-774-6518, danversma.gov
Staycation
Editors’ Choice
BEAUPORT HOTEL GLOUCESTER, Gloucester
Beauport Hotel puts the “stay” in staycation, with amenities and service that will make you reluctant to leave the property. Sleep late in a spacious, upscale room with an ocean view; while away an afternoon at the adults-only rooftop pool and bar; dine in the acclaimed onsite restaurant; and relax beside the outdoor fire pit. If you do decide to explore, there’s an adjacent beach for swimming or paddleboarding, and the charming shops and varied restaurants of downtown Gloucester are steps away.
55 Commercial St., Gloucester, 978-282-0008, beauporthotel.com
Readers’ Choice
Tourist Attraction
Editors’ Choice
CRANE ESTATE, Ipswich
Intriguing history, gorgeous gardens, spectacular views – the Crane Estate wraps together all the best parts of the North Shore in one destination. The 165-acre property includes a Stuart-style mansion (regular tours are available), winding walking trails, and impeccably landscaped grounds. Pack a lunch and a blanket to enjoy a picturesque picnic on the Grand Allee, a manicured lawn that rolls from the manor house to the ocean, or book a guided hike to learn more as you explore.
290 Argilla Rd., Ipswich, 978-356-4351, thetrustees.org
Readers’ Choice
HAMMOND CASTLE MUSEUM, Gloucester
The appeal of Hammond Castle is multifaceted. Visitors can stroll the grounds, enjoying wooded paths, ocean views, and the occasional gargoyle or drawbridge. Inside, explore the quirky world created by inventor John Hays Hammond Jr., including an indoor pool, medieval and Gothic architecture, sprawling stained glass windows, and plenty of atmosphere.
80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, 978-283-2080, hammondcastle.org
Water Sports
Editors’ Choice
UNDERSEA DIVERS INC., Danvers
Family-owned for more than 35 years, Undersea Divers brings deep experience and loads of local knowledge to its range of scuba diving classes and services. Beginners can enroll in sessions to try out scuba or pursue their certification. More experienced divers can learn the ins and outs of night diving or marine life identification. And custom dive trips introduce clients to new diving experiences, help them practice their skills, or let them explore new types of marine life.
67 High St., Danvers, 978-927-9551, underseadivers.com
Readers’ Choice
CAPE ANN SUP + SURF, Gloucester
The staff of Cape Ann SUP + Surf is passionate about sharing their love of surfing and paddleboarding with customers through lessons, equipment rental, and even international retreats. Ladies’ surf nights, SUP yoga, and moonlight paddling tours add magic and community to the experience.
Gloucester and Essex, 978-233-1787, capeannsup.com