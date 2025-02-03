Whether or not your hometown team is playing in this year’s big game, you’ll want to check out some of our favorite places north of Boston to watch the Super Bowl if you’re looking to get out of the house and celebrate on game day. A buzzy atmosphere, a solid bar food menu, and plenty of screens all make for some of the best spots to celebrate the Super Bowl, and some of the taverns and sports bars on the list below have specials or events on the day of the big game, too.

Kings, Lynnfield

Head to Marketstreet Lynnfield on Feb. 9 for Kings’ “Super Bowling” party where there’s action all day. First, their pre-game tailgate party runs til 6 p.m. and features a live DJ, sports trivia, and game stations. But the party really gets underway at 6:30 p.m., with food and bowling packages starting at $48 and special initiatives like a halftime strike challenge — roll a strike and get a free appetizer for the second half.

510 Market St., Lynnfield, 781.334.4400, playatkings.com/location/lynnfield

Rivalry, Salem

Rivalry in Salem calls itself an “adult playground” that’s all about “loud watch parties.” So why wouldn’t you want to celebrate the Super Bowl there? The sports bar and lounge has an extensive menu of bar food like wings, burgers, mozz sticks, and pizza, along with a whopping 40 TVs on which to catch all the action. And, for those who don’t want to watch every second of the Super Bowl, their indoor game setup includes favorites like cornhole, Jenga, and basketball.

221 Washington St., Salem, 978.594.0075, rivalrysalem.com

Casey J’s Tavern, Rowley

Over in Rowley, down-home spot Casey J’s Tavern offers both in-person and takeout options for celebrating game day. You can order a dozen wings for $15 for both dining in and taking out, and they’re offering $10 off their grab-and-go catering packages. Grab a Pig-Nick package featuring BBQ meats, three sides, and cornbread, or a fajita package that comes with grilled chicken or steak, fajita veggies, tortillas, black beans, and rice, and toppings like pico and guacamole.

5 Railroad Ave., Rowley, 978.948.2626, caseyjs.com

Photo courtesy of Casey J’s

Seamark Seafood & Cocktails, Everett

Take your Super Bowl celebrations to the next level with the all-you-can-eat “Big Game” menu at Seamark Seafood & Cocktails. Located at the Encore Casino in Everett, Seamark typically serves a menu of elevated New England seafood. But this Feb. 9, starting at 5 p.m., join them for unlimited bar favorites like buffalo wings, crab rangoons, sliders, and even blackened swordfish tacos all while taking in the game from the restaurant’s wall-to-wall HD TVs. The all-you-can-eat menu goes for $125 per person, exclusive of beverages (which will be available to purchase).

Encore Boston Harbor, 1 Broadway, Everett, 857.770.9770, seamarkencore.com

Longboards, Salem

Owned by North Shore natives and brothers Justin and Matthew Mattera, Longboards is a laid-back locals spot with TVs lining the bar, over a dozen brews on tap, and activities like shuffleboard, darts, and arcade games. Their food lineup includes American favorites like wings, sandwiches, flatbreads, burgers, and a long lineup of lobster dishes, too.

76 Wharf St., Salem, 978-745-6659, longboardsbar.com

Tony C’s, Peabody or Burlington

We can’t mention sports bars without mentioning Tony C’s, with North Shore locations in Peabody and Burlington. Named after Boston-born Red Sox legend Tony Conigliaro, the sports bar is all about beers and TVs — making them an ideal Super Bowl spot. Tony C’s boasts 40 beers in tap, 34 TVs at the Burlington location, and a whopping 76 TVs in Peabody. You’ll also find a solid menu of American bar favorites with an Italian bent for when you get peckish.

17 Third Ave., Burlington, 781-238-8282; Northshore Mall, 210 Andover St., Peabody, 978-326-9500; tonycssportsbar.com

Scoreboard, Woburn

This hub for sports and live entertainment in Woburn has practically countless TVs lining the bar so you won’t miss a second of the action. Combine that with a 110″ video wall, a menu of both bar snacks and entrees, and a 50-seat bar, and you have one of the best sports-watching venues north of Boston.

15 Middlesex Canal Park, Woburn, 781.897.4000, scoreboardwoburn.com

Village Tavern, Salem

Another Salem spot, Village Tavern is a classic game-watching spot for its cozy vibe, three bars, and double duty menu — they have both a gastropub menu and a steakhouse tavern menu. And in case you don’t want to sit still for the whole game, the Village Tavern also has a huge game room featuring six pool tables, two darts alleys, and an air hockey room.

168 Essex St., Salem, 978-744-2858, villagetavernsalem.com