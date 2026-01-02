There are hotels you stay in, and then there are hotels you fall in love with. On a quiet stretch of East 63rd Street, just steps from Madison Avenue, stands The Lowell, a property that does not rely on spectacle to impress but on intimacy to captivate. Once across the threshold you enter another world, one where today’s Manhattan softens, and the atmosphere of 1930s Hollywood sophistication is palpable.

Unlike the city’s soaring structures with their cavernous lobbies and sweeping staircases, The Lowell whispers its welcome. Instead, a doorman greets you with genuine warmth. You are greeted by the congenial staff at a handsome marble check-in desk, complete with key and message cubbies. Common areas are arranged similar to a drawing room—low sofas, soft light, a mix of artwork and antiques—feels more private townhouse than hotel. The effect is immediate, and you drink in the quiet sophistication of this charming setting.

Sumptuous Suites

Upstairs, the suites, too, are more like private residences than hotel rooms. French doors opening to a beautifully furnished sitting room where a wood-burning fireplace beckons to be lit. A rarity in New York City, fireplace is the ultimate indulgence and The Lowell has 32 suites with fireplaces. That first evening, I called the butler to light a fire. A true sensory experience: The scent of Pennsylvania applewood fills the air, the sounds of crackling and snapping, and shadows danced across the walls.

The fireplace becomes my anchor for my stay. I linger for hours beside its glow, sipping wine as the logs softened into embers. Mornings began with coffee by the flames, the light of day mixing with firelight in a quiet duet. It felt indulgent, almost secret—a luxury that wasn’t loud or ostentatious, but deeply personal.

Many of the guest suites have fireplaces, making your stay cozy and intimate. Photographs courtesy of The Lowell

The rhythm of the day carried easily into the Pembroke Room, where breakfast was a graceful ritual of silver teapots and delicate pastries. Afternoon tea unfolded with quiet ceremony, while the Club Room offered the perfect setting to close the evening with a cocktail by yet another fireplace. Every venue echoed the same philosophy: linger, savor, allow yourself to be unhurried.

Moroccan Inspiration

This sense of intimacy extends to The Lowell’s evening dining experience. At Majorelle, the hotel’s airy sunlit restaurant with lush greenery takes inspiration from Yves Saint Laurent’s Garden in Marrakech. Candlelight flickers against mirrored walls, and the service flows seamlessly. The menu draws on French classics with Mediterranean influences. Lush bouquets fill the interiors while the outdoor garden terrace displays a scene of artful plantings.

Like the flowers, the menu at Majorelle is seasonal, led by Chef Jean Christophe Guiony and his carefully crafted culinary team. One evening, I lingered over a duck breast and found myself lost in the cadence of the space—conversations in hushed tones, glasses clinking softly, the entire restaurant glowing as if lit from within.

Photograph courtesy of The Lowell

What distinguishes The Lowell is not excess, but restraint. It does not compete with Midtown’s glass towers or downtown’s trendy hotels. Instead, it leans into something rarer: intimacy, privacy, and quiet confidence. Luxury here is not about spectacle; it is about how it makes you feel—cherished, calm, entirely at ease. Fresh flowers arranged in each room, the staff remembering your name, a fire waiting to be lit—these are details that speak of thoughtfulness.

When the time came to leave, I found myself reluctant to close the door on that firelit sanctuary. The Lowell had given me more than a stay; it had given me a memory stitched in warmth and quiet elegance.

For the traveler who seeks not only comfort but romance—for those who want to feel at home yet indulged—The Lowell is not just a hotel, it is a love affair, one that lingers long after you’ve gone, and one that inevitably calls you back again.

lowellhotel.com

An Afternoon of Art: Museums Within Walking Distance of The Lowell

Another one of The Lowell’s greatest luxuries is its location. Nestled on East 63rd Street, the hotel places you within easy strolling distance of some of New York’s most celebrated cultural institutions. For an afternoon that pairs perfectly with the hotel’s understated elegance, step out the door and wander into the city’s artistic treasures spend the day immersed in masterpieces before retreating to the glow of your own fireplace suite.

The Frick Collection

After years of restoration, the Frick has returned to its historic mansion on East 70th Street. Visiting feels like stepping back into the city’s Gilded Age, with Old Master paintings, European sculpture, and decorative arts displayed in richly furnished period rooms. The atmosphere is intimate and personal, as though you’re a guest in a private home.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Head west through Central Park and enter the city’s most iconic cultural institution. With more than two million works spanning 5,000 years, The Met is impossible to conquer in one visit—so choose a gallery that resonates, whether it’s Egyptian antiquities, Renaissance masterpieces, or the rooftop sculpture garden with sweeping views of the park.

Neue Galerie

Head north along Fifth Avenue to this gem dedicated to Austrian and German art. Gustav Klimt’s golden Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I is the star, but don’t miss a Viennese coffee and sachertorte at Café Sabarsky, where the atmosphere rivals the art itself.

The Guggenheim Museum

Conclude your cultural stroll at Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural spiral. The Guggenheim is as much about the building as the art it houses—modern and contemporary works revealed as you ascend the ramp in one of New York’s most photographed spaces.