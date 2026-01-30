Calling all North Shore small businesses and loyal locals: Best of the North Shore (BONS) nominations are officially open, and this is your moment to stand out.

Every year, Best of the North Shore shines a spotlight on the businesses, services, and destinations that make our region exceptional. From restaurants and coffee shops to boutiques, salons, fitness studios, and local services, BONS recognition isn’t just bragging rights—it’s a powerful way to boost visibility, credibility, and customer loyalty.

If you own, manage, or love a local business, nominating now is a must before the official voting starts February 2.

Why Nominating Matters:

Builds momentum before voting opens

Puts your business in front of thousands of engaged local readers

Strengthens brand awareness and community support

Signals credibility and trust to new customers

With categories and subcategories spanning DINE, DRINK, SHOP, RENEW, PLAY, and LIVE, there are countless opportunities to recognize standout North Shore businesses—from best burger and cheese shop to best boutique, spa, beach, and beyond.

Important Dates

Nominations are open now

Voting opens February 2

Whether you’re a business owner rallying your supporters or a community member eager to celebrate your favorites, now is the time to act. Click here to explore all categories and submit your nominations today.

Recognition starts with nomination!