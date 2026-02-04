One of winter’s most beloved traditions is back! The 24th Annual Salem’s So Sweet Chocolate & Ice Sculpture Festival takes over downtown Salem from February 6 through February 8, 2026, bringing together decadent chocolate treats, dazzling ice sculptures, live music, and Valentine’s Day shopping throughout the city.

Hosted by Salem Main Streets and the Salem Chamber of Commerce, Salem’s So Sweet is a free, family-friendly festival that transforms Salem into a sparkling winter wonderland—and 2026 is shaping up to be one of the sweetest years yet.

A Weekend of Chocolate, Ice, and Valentine’s Fun

Festival highlights include:

27 ice sculptures displayed throughout downtown Salem

Two nights of illuminated ice sculptures

A citywide Chocolate Hearts Challenge with prizes

Live music throughout the weekend

Valentine-themed specials at local shops and restaurants

Viewing the ice sculptures is free and open to the public, and sculptures remain on display as long as weather permits. A full map of sculpture locations is available at salemsosweet.com.

Friday Night Kickoff Event (Sold Out)

Salem’s So Sweet officially begins with a Kickoff Event Fundraiser on Friday, February 6, held at the PEM Connect Space (135 Essex Street). The sold-out event features wine tastings, complimentary treats from downtown businesses, illuminated ice sculptures, and live music along the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall. The kickoff is generously sponsored by Witch City Walking Tours.

Ice Sculpture Illumination Schedule

This year’s festival once again features two nights of illumination:

Friday, February 6: Limited illumination on the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall and Lappin Park

Saturday, February 7: All ice sculptures across the city illuminated

Illumination runs from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. both nights, weather permitting. Visitors are encouraged to explore Pickering Wharf, which will feature a record-breaking number of ice sculptures along the waterfront.

Live Music, Trolley Tours, and Chocolate Games

Festival musicians will be roving throughout downtown on Friday night, all day Saturday, and Sunday afternoon.

The Salem Trolley will offer guided downtown tours for $3 per person on Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Visitors can also take part in the Chocolate Hearts Challenge by spotting special signage in over 40 participating businesses. No purchase is required to play (though it’s encouraged!), and participants will be entered to win prizes. Full details and a list of participating businesses can be found online.

Special Salem 400+ Anniversary Activities

In honor of the Salem 400+ celebration, the festival highlights an important moment in Salem history: the first long-distance telephone call, placed on February 12, 1877, by Alexander Graham Bell from Lyceum Hall (now Turner’s Seafood).

Special activities include:

A pop-up phone installation on the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall where visitors can record Salem love stories (Friday night and Saturday afternoon)

A citywide game of Telephone on Sunday at 2:00 p.m., starting at the Shirley Cervoni Walkway and stretching toward Turner’s Seafood

A Salem 400+ ice sculpture located outside City Hall

Markets, Pop-Ups, and Ice Bars

The weekend is packed with additional events hosted by local businesses, including:

Artisan Pop-Up at Jenni Stuart Fine Jewelry (Friday night)

Love Letter Artisan Market at the Hawthorne Hotel (Saturday)

Salem Flea Valentine Market at Hotel Salem (Saturday)

A brand-new ice bar and luge at Longboards Restaurant & Bar on Pickering Wharf (Friday and Saturday nights)

Salem Parks & Recreation Valentine’s Event at the House of the Seven Gables (Sunday)

The City of Salem’s Black History Month Community Celebration at Old Town Hall (Saturday and Sunday afternoons, free admission)

Sponsors and More Information

Salem’s So Sweet is generously supported by lead sponsors Jenni Stuart Fine Jewelry, Salem Witch Museum, and St. Jean’s Credit Union, along with the Peabody Essex Museum, Gourmet Caterers, Retonica, Nocturne, The Sea Wych Salem, Blackcraft, Hawthorne Hotel, and Salem Wax: A Halloween Experience.

The festival is organized by Salem Main Streets and the Salem Chamber of Commerce.

For full details, schedules, and updates, visit salemsosweet.com and follow facebook.com/salemsosweet

