BONS Wedding Awards 2026

We’re excited to announce the winners of the Best of the North Shore Wedding Awards—a celebration of the region’s most trusted, talented, and inspiring wedding professionals. These awards recognize the venues and vendors who consistently deliver exceptional experiences, elevate every detail, and help couples bring their wedding visions to life. Selected for their excellence, creativity, and dedication, this year’s honorees truly represent the best the North Shore has to offer. Join us as we celebrate the standout professionals shaping unforgettable weddings in the region.
ATTIRE
BEAUTY
DETAILS
MENU
SETTING
THE PLAN
Attire
Accessories
Editors’ choice
DeScenza Diamonds, Peabody
From simple pearls and chains to brilliant gems, DeScenza has a range of elegant options for accessorizing your big day. The staff is deeply knowledgeable and happy to help you find the perfect baubles—five-star service has been part of the company’s mission since its founding more than 100 years ago.
Readers’ choice
Bella Sera, Danvers
Alterations
Editors’ choice
Seamless by Laura Diblasi, North Andover
Laura DiBlasi graduated with honors from an Italian fashion school, and brings her detailed knowledge and European flair to her work. Her alterations are timely, precise, and help every bride shine by ensuring the gown is expertly fitted to her shape.
Readers’ choice
Bella Sera, Danvers
Formal Wear Rental
Editors’ choice
Giblees, Danvers
With dozens of styles, cuts, and colors, Giblees’ selection of tuxedo and suit rentals certainly has something for every groom and groomsmen. And the shop’s high-end service, personalized fittings, and commitment to quality mean cus – tomers can feel confident they will look—and feel—fabulous on the big day.
Readers’ choice
Giblees, Danvers
Gown
Editors’ choice
Pure Bliss Bridals, Newburyport
Pure Bliss Bridals has an unparalleled selec – tion of gowns, from the classic to the con – temporary. What they offer, though, is much more than a (stunning) dress: It’s a celebratory experience in which each bride receives warm, personalized attention no matter their age, size, or background.
Readers’ choice
Bella Sera, Danvers
Jewelry
Editors’ choice
Royal Jewelers, Andover
Royal Jewelers has made regular appearances on this list through – out the years, and for good reason: Clients come first at this second- generation, family-owned jeweler. For more than 75 years, the staff has sourced unique and beautiful pieces, but, more importantly, they treat everyone who enters their doors like a valuable client who deserves only the best service.
Readers’ choice
DeScenza Diamonds, Peabody
Rings
Editors’ choice
Tesoro Boston, Middleton
Tesoro combines deep knowledge of jewelry design, the latest technology, and a reverence for craftsmanship to create custom wedding bands that are truly unique. The company is also dedicating to ethical business practices including using only conflict-free or laboratory-grown diamonds and recycling metals, so your purchase feels as good as it looks.
Readers’ choice
Jenni Stuart Fine Jewelry, Salem
Tuxedo
Editors’ choice
Giblees, Danvers
Whether you know exactly what you want or you need someone to guide you through the maze of lapel styles and pocket squares, Giblees’ expert staff can help you navigate the process of selecting the perfect tux. And with dozens of options available, you are sure to find something that, well, suits you.
Readers’ choice
Giblees, Danvers
Women’s Formal
Editors’ choice
Bella Sera, Danvers
Bella Sera’s mission is to highlight the beauty of every bride and mother, regardless of age, size, or skin color. Clients receive warm, honest, and respectful treatment as the passionate staff help them find the ideal dress from its wide selection of styles.
Readers’ choice
Bella Sera, Danvers
BEAUTY
Day Spa
Readers’ choice
Spa Nijoli & Salon, Methuen
Hair
Editors’ choice
Salon Invi, Andover
Salon Invi is solely focused on hair, so they are great at what they do: The stylists are uniformly talented, comprehensively trained, and up on the latest trends. Visit ahead of the big day for the perfect cut and color, then book them to create the perfect style.
Readers’ choice
Hair We Go Weddings, Amesbury
Makeup
Editors’ choice
INTERLOCKS, Newburyport
Interlocks’ resident makeup artist Rob – in Liebowitz is one of the region’s most sought-after wedding professionals. Her vast knowledge of premium cosmetics products and deep experience mean she creates custom looks that highlight the personal beauty of each bride—and will last through tears and a night on the dance floor.
Readers’ choice
Spa Nijoli & Salon, Methuen
MedSpa
Editors’ choice
INTERLOCKS, Newburyport
Interlocks’ team of estheticians, nurses, and laser techs deliver a wide range of treatments that will ensure radiant skin as you say your vows and dance the night away. From classic facials to the latest in laser and microneedling techniques, the staff has the resources and the expertise to make every bride glow.
Readers’ choice
LaserCare Cosmetic Centers, Reading
Personal Training (fitness)
Editors’ choice
Fuel, Newburyport
Fuel’s inspirational, knowledgeable trainers and nutritionists use personalized strategies to help clients meet their fitness goals in a way that is fun and confidence-building. Work one-on-one with a personal trainer or sign up for a class from the extensive offering of strength training, barre, and cardio options.
Readers’ choice
The Energy Barre, Stoneham
Spa Service
Editors’ choice
BodiScience Wellness Center & Spa, Beverly
BodiScience’s philosophy that skin care is a vital element of holistic well-being is carried through in every one of its services. So when you book a series of treatments in advance of your big day, you can be sure you will end up glowing from the inside out.
Readers’ choice
Spa Nijoli & Salon, Methuen
DETAILS
Bridesmaids Gifts
Editors’ choice (TIE)
Pretty Poppy, Newburyport
Remind your bridesmaids what they mean to you with a sentimental Lola pendant, treat them to a cute new bag, or put together a self-care gift basket to help them relax after all their hard work: Pretty Poppy has a range of playful, unique gifts for every bridesmaid.
Mariposa, Manchester-by-the-Sea
Shop Mariposa’s curated collection of classically elegant frames, serving pieces, and barware for bridesmaids’ gifts that they will cherish for years to come. Better yet: The company is committed to using recycled materials and ensuring the artisans they work with enjoy fair wages and safe working conditions.
Readers’ choice
The China Grove, West Newbury
Entertainment
Editors’ choice
Lisa Love Experience, Peabody
Lisa Love has performed at more than 1,000 weddings, so she has plenty of experience getting wedding guests on their feet. She works closely with couples to make sure the vibe is right and keeps going until the last dance.
Readers’ choice
Lisa Love Experience, Peabody
Favors (edible)
Editors’ choice
Harbor Sweets, Salem
With exquisite flavors, unparalleled quality, and elegant, customized packaging, Harbor Sweets’ handmade chocolates are an easy choice for edible favors. Shapes evoking the sea and flavors like cranberry truffle add a distinctively local character to every carefully crafted piece.
Readers’ choice
Treat Baking Company, Hamilton
Favors (gifts)
Editors’ choice
Marblehead Candle Company, Marblehead
For favors that guests will truly enjoy, Marble – head Candle Company hand-pours candles into small tins personalized for each wedding. Choose from any of the company’s signature scents that have been carefully crafted to evoke the beauty of coastal living to create a sensory memory your guests can carry with them.
Readers’ choice
The China Grove, West Newbury
Floral Designs
Editors’ choice
Les Fleurs, Andover
Les Fleurs’ signature style, inspired by Parisian flower shops and local blooms, brings an undeni – able dose of the romantic to wedding florals. The design team collaborates closely with each client, culminating in an appointment in which the happy couple choose their flowers in person to ensure their visions are brought to life.
Readers’ choice
Evans Flowers, Peabody
Groomsmen Gifts
Editors’ choice
Long’s Jewelers, Peabody
With nearly 150 years in business, Long’s Jewelers has learned a thing or two about service and quality. Whether you’re looking to splash out on a Longines watch or stick with classic cufflinks, Long’s has the pieces you want and the expertise to help you make the best choice.
Readers’ choice
The China Grove, West Newbury
Invitations
Editors’ choice
Callidora Letterpress + Design, Topsfield
Callidora’s custom letterpress designs, printed on vintage presses more than 100 years old, have an unrivaled sense of luxury and elegance. Designer Carrie LeGrow, a trained artist, works with each couple to create a unique invitation suite that is destine to become a cherished heirloom.
Readers’ choice
Callidora Letterpress + Design, Topsfield
Limo Service
Editors’ choice
Michael’s Limousine Co., Peabody
Michael’s Limousine Co., Inc. has delivered exceptional wedding transportation for over 20 years. Known for professionalism, customer service, and a pristine luxury fleet, they create a seamless, elegant experience for every couple and are committed to reliability, attention to detail, and personalized service.
Readers’ choice
Michael’s Limousine Co., Peabody
Officiant
Editors’ choice
Marry Me Karla, Topsfield
Karla Firestone works with each couple she marries to learn about their personalities, their story, and their love to craft individualized, deeply personal ceremonies for each pair. Clients praise her warmth, her professionalism, and the joy she exudes as she helps unite people in wedded bliss.
Readers’ choice
One Fine Day Officiant, Wakefield
Photographer
Editors’ choice
Brit Perkins Photography, Andover
Brit Perkins is a wedding photographer known for capturing timeless, emotive imagery. With an intuitive eye for light and storytelling, she documents celebrations authentically, blending elegance with genuine connection. Her work preserves fleeting moments, helping couples relive their wedding day with beauty, depth, and lasting meaning, and heartfelt joy.
Readers’ choice
A Little Heart Photography, Merrimac
Signage
Editors’ choice
Sage & Oak Creative, North Andover
Welcome your guests, direct them to cocktail hour, or add a touch of whimsy to your day with custom, hand-lettered signs from Sage & Oak. The calligraphy is beautiful, but what really stands out is their responsive, collaborative service and a dedication to making signage that is a coherent part of your wedding style.
Readers’ choice
Brit Barry Design, Gloucester
Special Transport
Editors’ choice
Salem Trolley, Salem
When you want something with a little more character than a party bus, Salem Trolley’s replica, turn-of-the-century trol – leys will add a memorable vintage flair to your day. Up to 38 passengers can ride in style, and you can even decorate the trolley to take the feel of the celebration on the road.
Readers’ choice
Salem Trolley, Salem
Videographer
Editors’ choice
617 Weddings Videography, Woburn
617’s filmmakers turn the moments of your wedding into a cinematic piece that highlights and captures the authentic en – ergy and love of your day. Past clients rave above videographers warm, personal style that allows them to blend into the event and capture the most natural and powerful shots.
Readers’ choice
617 Weddings Videography, Woburn
MENU
Bar Service
Editors’ choice
Vinwood Caterers, Ipswich
Known primarily as an acclaimed caterer, Vinwood also brings knowledge of flavors and impeccable service to its bar offerings. Consolidating catering and bar service allows you save money and perfectly match drinks with the food—and no one is better at the combination than Vinwood.
Readers’ choice
Vinwood Caterers, Ipswich
Bridal Shower Brunch
Editors’ choice
Beauport Hotel, Gloucester
A shower at the Beauport offers worry- free luxury for the bride and her guests, with food catered by the acclaimed in- house kitchen, sophisticated surroundings, and unbeatable water views from every room. A dedicated event planner ensures the day runs smoothly, so you can concentrate on celebrating the bride.
Readers’ choice
Danversport, Danvers
Cake
Editors’ choice
Cake Ann, Gloucester
The range of flavors and fillings offered by Cake Ann allows for fantastically creative confections, while the bakery’s skill with frosting and fondant mean your cake will look as good as it tastes. Delicious vegan and gluten-free options make it easy to meet all dietary needs.
Readers’ choice
Treat Baking Company, Hamilton
Caterer
Editors’ choice
Vinwood Caterers, Ipswich
Vinwood Caterers works with couples to create food that is an integral and delicious part of their wedding experience with menus that are customized to highlight seasonal flavors and clients’ tastes. Years of experience and a dedication to high-end service ensure plans are executed flawlessly.
Readers’ choice
Vinwood Caterers, Ipswich
Dessert Table
Editors’ choice
Topsfield Bakeshop, Topsfield
For a dessert display that goes beyond the classic cake, Topsfield Bakeshop’s selection of creative confections offers unmatched variety, quality, and flavor. Choose from mini cheesecakes, mousse cups, boldly flavored cupcakes, and more delectable options. Vegan and gluten-free options are available as well for inclusive deliciousness.
Readers’ choice
Treat Baking Company, Hamilton
Rehearsal Dinner
Editors’ choice
Mooo, Burlington
Mooo prides itself on its private dining offerings and for good reason. Three event spaces allow couples to choose the right size and mood for their party, each with warm, modern décor. The steakhouse fare is matched only by the impeccable service, all of which is coordinated by experienced, passionate event managers.
Readers’ choice
Danversport, Danvers
SETTING
Ceremony
Editors’ choice
Hammond Castle Museum, Gloucester
There is no more romantic place to say “I do” than this castle perched on rocks overlooking the sea: Stone arches, meandering wooded paths, and even a drawbridge make this spot a true fairy-tale destination. Book a wedding for up to 120 guests, or schedule a storybook elopement for just you and your spouse-to-be.
Readers’ choice
Misselwood Estate, Beverly
Indoor Venue (Restaurant)
Editors’ choice
Grove at Briar Barn Inn, Rowley
The barn-style restaurant twinkling with strings of white lights offers magazine- quality rustic elegance, and the farm-to- table food by the restaurant’s acclaimed chef is sure to impress. Dedicated, onsite event planning makes sure your wedding day goes according to plan, for a stress-free celebration.
Readers’ choice
Ledger Restaurant, Salem
Party Rentals
Editors’ choice
The Event Co., Gloucester
The Event Co. has plenty of tents, in all sizes and materials, sure. But the company also offers ev – erything you need to fill it—tables, chairs, dance floors, lighting, and mor —in a variety of styles to help give your event exactly the character you want.
Readers’ choice
Peak Event Services, Woburn
Venue (Beach)
Editors’ choice
Plum Island, Plum Island
Plum Island’s Parker River National Wildlife Refuge offers a unique beach ceremony site that combines windswept, wild beauty and stunning ocean views, all within easy reach of reception sites and lodging in Newburyport and its surroundings.
Readers’ choice
Beauport Hotel, Gloucester
Venue (Farm)
Editors’ choice
Connemara House, Topsfield
This dairy farm-turned-orchard offers the rustic charm that makes a farm wedding so desirable, as well as the elegance befitting your special day. From a ceremony in front of a stately purple beech tree to a tented reception featuring delicious farm-to-table food, Connemara House is an unbeatably idyllic venue.
Readers’ choice
The Meadow at Red Ridge Farm, Salisbury
Venue (Indoor, over 150)
Editors’ choice
Beauport Hotel, Gloucester
Perched above Gloucester Harbor, the Beauport offers a combination of classic elegance, New England character, and natural beauty that is hard to resist. The hotel offers four event spaces for weddings of every size, acclaimed food, and in-house event managers to pay attention to every detail so you don’t have to.
Readers’ choice
Floriana, Ipswich
Venue (Indoor, under 150)
Editors’ choice
The Golf Club at Turner Hill, Ipswich
Turner Hill’s Elizabethan mansion, splendid formal gardens, and wooded surroundings make it the ideal destination for a classically elegant wedding. A meticulous events team helps couples use the versatile space to their best advantage.
Readers’ choice
Danversport, Danvers
Venue (Outdoor)
Editors’ choice
Long Hill, Beverly
Say “I do” on the lawn of an historic brick mansion, and then celebrate with family and friends under an expansive tent. The property’s stunning gardens and fairy-tale woodlands make an unmatched photo backdrop and an enchanting setting for an unforgettable event.
Readers’ choice
Floriana, Ipswich
Venue (Unique)
Editors’ choice
Olio, Peabody
This historic, all-concrete theater building blends industrial- chic style with historic charm for a truly unique venue. With 6,000 square feet of floor space and soaring ceilings, the facil – ity offers countless possibilities for laying out dining tables, lounge areas, dance floors, and any other features you want to include in your special day.
Readers’ choice
The Meadow at Red Ridge Farm, Salisbury
THE PLAN
Bridal Shows
Editors’ choice
Danversport, Danvers
Danvers port’s annual bridal show is a curated affair, created to in – troduce couples to vendors carefully selected for their commitment to quality. Meet photographers, florists, caterers, bakers, makeup artists, and more while nibbling on passed hors d’oeuvres and checking out bridal fashions on the runway.
Readers’ choice
Happily Ever Expo
Dance Lessons
Editors’ choice
Karen’s Ballroom Dance Studio, Peabody
Whether you arrive with dance experience or two left feet, Karen and her experienced staff will make sure your first dance or parent dance moves stun your guests. Patient instructors meet each student where they are and help them create a personalized dance that projects comfort and confidence.
Readers’ choice
Arthur Murray, Burlington/Danvers
Wedding Planner
Editors’ choice
Janie Haas Events, North Andover
Janie Haas and her team bring both inspiring creativity and a meticulous sense of detail to every event they plan, for stunningly beautiful weddings that proceed like clockwork. With decades in the industry, Haas has the tips, tricks, and vendor connections needed to organize unforgettable events.
Wedding Planner
Readers’ choice