BONS Wedding Awards 2026

We’re excited to announce the winners of the Best of the North Shore Wedding Awards—a celebration of the region’s most trusted, talented, and inspiring wedding professionals. These awards recognize the venues and vendors who consistently deliver exceptional experiences, elevate every detail, and help couples bring their wedding visions to life. Selected for their excellence, creativity, and dedication, this year’s honorees truly represent the best the North Shore has to offer. Join us as we celebrate the standout professionals shaping unforgettable weddings in the region.

Attire

Accessories

Editors’ choice

DeScenza Diamonds, Peabody

From simple pearls and chains to brilliant gems, DeScenza has a range of elegant options for accessorizing your big day. The staff is deeply knowledgeable and happy to help you find the perfect baubles—five-star service has been part of the company’s mission since its founding more than 100 years ago.

descenza.com

Accessories

Readers’ choice

Bella Sera, Danvers

bellaserabride.com

Photograph by Jared Charney

Alterations

Editors’ choice

Seamless by Laura Diblasi, North Andover

Laura DiBlasi graduated with honors from an Italian fashion school, and brings her detailed knowledge and European flair to her work. Her alterations are timely, precise, and help every bride shine by ensuring the gown is expertly fitted to her shape.

seamless-alterations.com

Alterations

Readers’ choice

Bella Sera, Danvers

bellaserabride.com

Formal Wear Rental

Editors’ choice

Giblees, Danvers

With dozens of styles, cuts, and colors, Giblees’ selection of tuxedo and suit rentals certainly has something for every groom and groomsmen. And the shop’s high-end service, personalized fittings, and commitment to quality mean cus – tomers can feel confident they will look—and feel—fabulous on the big day.

giblees.com

Formal Wear Rental

Readers’ choice

Giblees, Danvers

giblees.com

Gown

Editors’ choice

Pure Bliss Bridals, Newburyport

Pure Bliss Bridals has an unparalleled selec – tion of gowns, from the classic to the con – temporary. What they offer, though, is much more than a (stunning) dress: It’s a celebratory experience in which each bride receives warm, personalized attention no matter their age, size, or background.

pureblissbridals.com

Gown

Readers’ choice

Bella Sera, Danvers

bellaserabride.com

Bella Sera wins for Accessories, Gown, and Women’s Formal

Jewelry

Editors’ choice

Royal Jewelers, Andover

Royal Jewelers has made regular appearances on this list through – out the years, and for good reason: Clients come first at this second- generation, family-owned jeweler. For more than 75 years, the staff has sourced unique and beautiful pieces, but, more importantly, they treat everyone who enters their doors like a valuable client who deserves only the best service.

royaljewelers.com

Jewelry

Readers’ choice

DeScenza Diamonds, Peabody

descenza.com

Rings

Editors’ choice

Tesoro Boston, Middleton

Tesoro combines deep knowledge of jewelry design, the latest technology, and a reverence for craftsmanship to create custom wedding bands that are truly unique. The company is also dedicating to ethical business practices including using only conflict-free or laboratory-grown diamonds and recycling metals, so your purchase feels as good as it looks.

tesoroboston.com

Rings

Readers’ choice

Jenni Stuart Fine Jewelry, Salem

jennistuart.com

Tuxedo

Editors’ choice

Giblees, Danvers

Whether you know exactly what you want or you need someone to guide you through the maze of lapel styles and pocket squares, Giblees’ expert staff can help you navigate the process of selecting the perfect tux. And with dozens of options available, you are sure to find something that, well, suits you.

giblees.com

Tuxedo

Readers’ choice

Giblees, Danvers

giblees.com

Women’s Formal

Editors’ choice

Bella Sera, Danvers

Bella Sera’s mission is to highlight the beauty of every bride and mother, regardless of age, size, or skin color. Clients receive warm, honest, and respectful treatment as the passionate staff help them find the ideal dress from its wide selection of styles.

bellaserabride.com

Women’s Formal

Readers’ choice

Bella Sera, Danvers

bellaserabride.com

BEAUTY

Day Spa

Readers’ choice

Spa Nijoli & Salon, Methuen

nijoli.com

Hair

Editors’ choice

Salon Invi, Andover

Salon Invi is solely focused on hair, so they are great at what they do: The stylists are uniformly talented, comprehensively trained, and up on the latest trends. Visit ahead of the big day for the perfect cut and color, then book them to create the perfect style.

saloninvi.com

Hair

Readers’ choice

Hair We Go Weddings, Amesbury

hairwegoweddings.com

Makeup

Editors’ choice

INTERLOCKS, Newburyport

Interlocks’ resident makeup artist Rob – in Liebowitz is one of the region’s most sought-after wedding professionals. Her vast knowledge of premium cosmetics products and deep experience mean she creates custom looks that highlight the personal beauty of each bride—and will last through tears and a night on the dance floor.

interlockssalon.com

Makeup

Readers’ choice

Spa Nijoli & Salon, Methuen

nijoli.com

MedSpa

Editors’ choice

INTERLOCKS, Newburyport

Interlocks’ team of estheticians, nurses, and laser techs deliver a wide range of treatments that will ensure radiant skin as you say your vows and dance the night away. From classic facials to the latest in laser and microneedling techniques, the staff has the resources and the expertise to make every bride glow.

interlocksmedspa.com

MedSpa

Readers’ choice

LaserCare Cosmetic Centers, Reading

lasercarecenters.com

LaserCare Cosmetic Centers co-owners Lauren Andreottola, BS, LME, CLT and Lindsay Brown, BS, LME, CLT

Personal Training (fitness)

Editors’ choice

Fuel, Newburyport

Fuel’s inspirational, knowledgeable trainers and nutritionists use personalized strategies to help clients meet their fitness goals in a way that is fun and confidence-building. Work one-on-one with a personal trainer or sign up for a class from the extensive offering of strength training, barre, and cardio options.

fueltrainingstudio.com

Personal Training (fitness)

Readers’ choice

The Energy Barre, Stoneham

theenergybarre.com

Spa Service

Editors’ choice

BodiScience Wellness Center & Spa, Beverly

BodiScience’s philosophy that skin care is a vital element of holistic well-being is carried through in every one of its services. So when you book a series of treatments in advance of your big day, you can be sure you will end up glowing from the inside out.

bodiscience.com

Spa Service

Readers’ choice

Spa Nijoli & Salon, Methuen

nijoli.com

Spa Nijoli & Salon wins for Day Spa, Makeup, and Spa Service

DETAILS

Bridesmaids Gifts

Editors’ choice (TIE)

Pretty Poppy, Newburyport

Remind your bridesmaids what they mean to you with a sentimental Lola pendant, treat them to a cute new bag, or put together a self-care gift basket to help them relax after all their hard work: Pretty Poppy has a range of playful, unique gifts for every bridesmaid.

prettypoppystore.com

Mariposa, Manchester-by-the-Sea

Shop Mariposa’s curated collection of classically elegant frames, serving pieces, and barware for bridesmaids’ gifts that they will cherish for years to come. Better yet: The company is committed to using recycled materials and ensuring the artisans they work with enjoy fair wages and safe working conditions.

mariposa.com

Bridesmaids Gifts

Readers’ choice

The China Grove, West Newbury

thechinagrove.com

Entertainment

Editors’ choice

Lisa Love Experience, Peabody

Lisa Love has performed at more than 1,000 weddings, so she has plenty of experience getting wedding guests on their feet. She works closely with couples to make sure the vibe is right and keeps going until the last dance.

lisalovexp.com

Entertainment

Readers’ choice

Lisa Love Experience, Peabody

lisalovexp.com

Favors (edible)

Editors’ choice

Harbor Sweets, Salem

With exquisite flavors, unparalleled quality, and elegant, customized packaging, Harbor Sweets’ handmade chocolates are an easy choice for edible favors. Shapes evoking the sea and flavors like cranberry truffle add a distinctively local character to every carefully crafted piece.

harborsweets.com

Favors (edible)

Readers’ choice

Treat Baking Company, Hamilton

treatcakesandconfections.com

Favors (gifts)

Editors’ choice

Marblehead Candle Company, Marblehead

For favors that guests will truly enjoy, Marble – head Candle Company hand-pours candles into small tins personalized for each wedding. Choose from any of the company’s signature scents that have been carefully crafted to evoke the beauty of coastal living to create a sensory memory your guests can carry with them.

marbleheadcandlecompany.com

Favors (gifts)

Readers’ choice

The China Grove, West Newbury

thechinagrove.com

Floral Designs

Editors’ choice

Les Fleurs, Andover

Les Fleurs’ signature style, inspired by Parisian flower shops and local blooms, brings an undeni – able dose of the romantic to wedding florals. The design team collaborates closely with each client, culminating in an appointment in which the happy couple choose their flowers in person to ensure their visions are brought to life.

lesfleurs.com

Floral Designs

Readers’ choice

Evans Flowers, Peabody

evansflowers.com

Evans Flowers

Groomsmen Gifts

Editors’ choice

Long’s Jewelers, Peabody

With nearly 150 years in business, Long’s Jewelers has learned a thing or two about service and quality. Whether you’re looking to splash out on a Longines watch or stick with classic cufflinks, Long’s has the pieces you want and the expertise to help you make the best choice.

longsjewelers.com

Groomsmen Gifts

Readers’ choice

The China Grove, West Newbury

thechinagrove.com

Invitations

Editors’ choice

Callidora Letterpress + Design, Topsfield

Callidora’s custom letterpress designs, printed on vintage presses more than 100 years old, have an unrivaled sense of luxury and elegance. Designer Carrie LeGrow, a trained artist, works with each couple to create a unique invitation suite that is destine to become a cherished heirloom.

callidoradesign.com

Invitations

Readers’ choice

Callidora Letterpress + Design, Topsfield

callidoradesign.com

Limo Service

Editors’ choice

Michael’s Limousine Co., Peabody

Michael’s Limousine Co., Inc. has delivered exceptional wedding transportation for over 20 years. Known for professionalism, customer service, and a pristine luxury fleet, they create a seamless, elegant experience for every couple and are committed to reliability, attention to detail, and personalized service.

michaelslimousine.com

Limo Service

Readers’ choice

Michael’s Limousine Co., Peabody

michaelslimousine.com

Officiant

Editors’ choice

Marry Me Karla, Topsfield

Karla Firestone works with each couple she marries to learn about their personalities, their story, and their love to craft individualized, deeply personal ceremonies for each pair. Clients praise her warmth, her professionalism, and the joy she exudes as she helps unite people in wedded bliss.

marrymekarla.com

Officiant

Readers’ choice

One Fine Day Officiant, Wakefield

onefinedayofficiant.com

Photographer

Editors’ choice

Brit Perkins Photography, Andover

Brit Perkins is a wedding photographer known for capturing timeless, emotive imagery. With an intuitive eye for light and storytelling, she documents celebrations authentically, blending elegance with genuine connection. Her work preserves fleeting moments, helping couples relive their wedding day with beauty, depth, and lasting meaning, and heartfelt joy.

britperkinsphotography.com

Photographer

Readers’ choice

A Little Heart Photography, Merrimac

alittleheartphoto.com

Signage

Editors’ choice

Sage & Oak Creative, North Andover

Welcome your guests, direct them to cocktail hour, or add a touch of whimsy to your day with custom, hand-lettered signs from Sage & Oak. The calligraphy is beautiful, but what really stands out is their responsive, collaborative service and a dedication to making signage that is a coherent part of your wedding style.

sageandoakcreative.com

Signage

Readers’ choice

Brit Barry Design, Gloucester

britbarrydesign.com

Special Transport

Editors’ choice

Salem Trolley, Salem

When you want something with a little more character than a party bus, Salem Trolley’s replica, turn-of-the-century trol – leys will add a memorable vintage flair to your day. Up to 38 passengers can ride in style, and you can even decorate the trolley to take the feel of the celebration on the road.

salemtrolley.com

Special Transport

Readers’ choice

Salem Trolley, Salem

salemtrolley.com

Videographer

Editors’ choice

617 Weddings Videography, Woburn

617’s filmmakers turn the moments of your wedding into a cinematic piece that highlights and captures the authentic en – ergy and love of your day. Past clients rave above videographers warm, personal style that allows them to blend into the event and capture the most natural and powerful shots.

617weddings.com

Videographer

Readers’ choice

617 Weddings Videography, Woburn

617weddings.com

MENU

Bar Service

Editors’ choice

Vinwood Caterers, Ipswich

Known primarily as an acclaimed caterer, Vinwood also brings knowledge of flavors and impeccable service to its bar offerings. Consolidating catering and bar service allows you save money and perfectly match drinks with the food—and no one is better at the combination than Vinwood.

vinwood.com

Bar Service

Readers’ choice

Vinwood Caterers, Ipswich

vinwood.com

Bridal Shower Brunch

Editors’ choice

Beauport Hotel, Gloucester

A shower at the Beauport offers worry- free luxury for the bride and her guests, with food catered by the acclaimed in- house kitchen, sophisticated surroundings, and unbeatable water views from every room. A dedicated event planner ensures the day runs smoothly, so you can concentrate on celebrating the bride.

beauporthotel.com

Bridal Shower Brunch

Readers’ choice

Danversport, Danvers

danversport.com

Cake

Editors’ choice

Cake Ann, Gloucester

The range of flavors and fillings offered by Cake Ann allows for fantastically creative confections, while the bakery’s skill with frosting and fondant mean your cake will look as good as it tastes. Delicious vegan and gluten-free options make it easy to meet all dietary needs.

cakeann.com

Cake

Readers’ choice

Treat Baking Company, Hamilton

treatcakesandconfections.com

Caterer

Editors’ choice

Vinwood Caterers, Ipswich

Vinwood Caterers works with couples to create food that is an integral and delicious part of their wedding experience with menus that are customized to highlight seasonal flavors and clients’ tastes. Years of experience and a dedication to high-end service ensure plans are executed flawlessly.

vinwood.com

Caterer

Readers’ choice

Vinwood Caterers, Ipswich

vinwood.com

Dessert Table

Editors’ choice

Topsfield Bakeshop, Topsfield

For a dessert display that goes beyond the classic cake, Topsfield Bakeshop’s selection of creative confections offers unmatched variety, quality, and flavor. Choose from mini cheesecakes, mousse cups, boldly flavored cupcakes, and more delectable options. Vegan and gluten-free options are available as well for inclusive deliciousness.

topsfieldbakeshop.com

Dessert Table

Readers’ choice

Treat Baking Company, Hamilton

treatcakesandconfections.com

Rehearsal Dinner

Editors’ choice

Mooo, Burlington

Mooo prides itself on its private dining offerings and for good reason. Three event spaces allow couples to choose the right size and mood for their party, each with warm, modern décor. The steakhouse fare is matched only by the impeccable service, all of which is coordinated by experienced, passionate event managers.

moooburlington.com

Rehearsal Dinner

Readers’ choice

Danversport, Danvers

danversport.com

Mooo, Burlington

SETTING

Ceremony

Editors’ choice

Hammond Castle Museum, Gloucester

There is no more romantic place to say “I do” than this castle perched on rocks overlooking the sea: Stone arches, meandering wooded paths, and even a drawbridge make this spot a true fairy-tale destination. Book a wedding for up to 120 guests, or schedule a storybook elopement for just you and your spouse-to-be.

hammondcastle.org

Ceremony

Readers’ choice

Misselwood Estate, Beverly

misselwood.com

Indoor Venue (Restaurant)

Editors’ choice

Grove at Briar Barn Inn, Rowley

The barn-style restaurant twinkling with strings of white lights offers magazine- quality rustic elegance, and the farm-to- table food by the restaurant’s acclaimed chef is sure to impress. Dedicated, onsite event planning makes sure your wedding day goes according to plan, for a stress-free celebration.

groveRowley.com

Indoor Venue (Restaurant)

Readers’ choice

Ledger Restaurant, Salem

ledgerSalem.com

Party Rentals

Editors’ choice

The Event Co., Gloucester

The Event Co. has plenty of tents, in all sizes and materials, sure. But the company also offers ev – erything you need to fill it—tables, chairs, dance floors, lighting, and mor —in a variety of styles to help give your event exactly the character you want.

rentent.com

Party Rentals

Readers’ choice

Peak Event Services, Woburn

peakeventservices.com

Venue (Beach)

Editors’ choice

Plum Island, Plum Island

Plum Island’s Parker River National Wildlife Refuge offers a unique beach ceremony site that combines windswept, wild beauty and stunning ocean views, all within easy reach of reception sites and lodging in Newburyport and its surroundings.

fws.gov/refuge/parker-river

Venue (Beach)

Readers’ choice

Beauport Hotel, Gloucester

beauporthotel.com

Venue (Farm)

Editors’ choice

Connemara House, Topsfield

This dairy farm-turned-orchard offers the rustic charm that makes a farm wedding so desirable, as well as the elegance befitting your special day. From a ceremony in front of a stately purple beech tree to a tented reception featuring delicious farm-to-table food, Connemara House is an unbeatably idyllic venue.

connemarahousefarm.com

Venue (Farm)

Readers’ choice

The Meadow at Red Ridge Farm, Salisbury

redridgemeadow.com

Connemara House

Venue (Indoor, over 150)

Editors’ choice

Beauport Hotel, Gloucester

Perched above Gloucester Harbor, the Beauport offers a combination of classic elegance, New England character, and natural beauty that is hard to resist. The hotel offers four event spaces for weddings of every size, acclaimed food, and in-house event managers to pay attention to every detail so you don’t have to.

beauporthotel.com

Venue (Indoor, over 150)

Readers’ choice

Floriana, Ipswich

florianaIpswich.com

Venue (Indoor, under 150)

Editors’ choice

The Golf Club at Turner Hill, Ipswich

Turner Hill’s Elizabethan mansion, splendid formal gardens, and wooded surroundings make it the ideal destination for a classically elegant wedding. A meticulous events team helps couples use the versatile space to their best advantage.

turnerhill.com

Venue (Indoor, under 150)

Readers’ choice

Danversport, Danvers

danversport.com

Venue (Outdoor)

Editors’ choice

Long Hill, Beverly

Say “I do” on the lawn of an historic brick mansion, and then celebrate with family and friends under an expansive tent. The property’s stunning gardens and fairy-tale woodlands make an unmatched photo backdrop and an enchanting setting for an unforgettable event.

thetrustees.org

Venue (Outdoor)

Readers’ choice

Floriana, Ipswich

florianaIpswich.com

Venue (Unique)

Editors’ choice

Olio, Peabody

This historic, all-concrete theater building blends industrial- chic style with historic charm for a truly unique venue. With 6,000 square feet of floor space and soaring ceilings, the facil – ity offers countless possibilities for laying out dining tables, lounge areas, dance floors, and any other features you want to include in your special day.

oliopeabody.com

Venue (Unique)

Readers’ choice

The Meadow at Red Ridge Farm, Salisbury

redridgemeadow.com

THE PLAN

Bridal Shows

Editors’ choice

Danversport, Danvers

Danvers port’s annual bridal show is a curated affair, created to in – troduce couples to vendors carefully selected for their commitment to quality. Meet photographers, florists, caterers, bakers, makeup artists, and more while nibbling on passed hors d’oeuvres and checking out bridal fashions on the runway.

danversport.com

Bridal Shows

Readers’ choice

Happily Ever Expo

happilyeverexpo.com

Dance Lessons

Editors’ choice

Karen’s Ballroom Dance Studio, Peabody

Whether you arrive with dance experience or two left feet, Karen and her experienced staff will make sure your first dance or parent dance moves stun your guests. Patient instructors meet each student where they are and help them create a personalized dance that projects comfort and confidence.

karenbdancing.com

Dance Lessons

Readers’ choice

Arthur Murray, Burlington/Danvers

arthurmurrayburlington.com

Wedding Planner

Editors’ choice

Janie Haas Events, North Andover

Janie Haas and her team bring both inspiring creativity and a meticulous sense of detail to every event they plan, for stunningly beautiful weddings that proceed like clockwork. With decades in the industry, Haas has the tips, tricks, and vendor connections needed to organize unforgettable events.

janiehaasevents.com

Wedding Planner

Readers’ choice

29 Pine, Wakefield

29pine.com